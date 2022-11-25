Read full article on original website
JustAGuy
4d ago
aka republicans got 53% of the vote and most of the candidates trump endorsed won, so we are now less likely to be fascist. remember, republicans and conservatives are for less government, which means less spending, which leads to less inflation and less taxes... so keep pushing against the democratic party to ensure we remain not fascist and get lower prices.👍🏻
Ohio Built
4d ago
if being a patriotic American who cares about the well being of their country makes you a Fascist, then I guess I'm a fascist too! 🤷🏻♂️🤷🏻♂️🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
tbs333
4d ago
This is just more scare tactics by those who prefer the country to lean towards socialism. I don't think they are giving the American people enough credit in the long run they will do the right thing.
