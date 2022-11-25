ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

WDW News Today

Disney Fantasy Cruise Ship Assisting in Search and Rescue After Homemade Vessel Capsizes

The Disney Fantasy cruise ship stopped its course to assist the U.S. Coast Guard in a search and rescue off Little Torch Key this morning. The U.S. Coast Guard Southeast shared on Twitter at 10:13 a.m. ET that they were searching for five people about 50 miles off Little Torch Key, Florida, after a homemade vessel capsized during a failed migration venture. Nine people had already been rescued, some of whom were wearing life jackets, from the 6-8 foot seas and 30 mph winds. Four people reportedly drowned immediately upon capsizing and one deceased person had been recovered. The Coast Guard has not shared any further information or updates.
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

15-Foot-Long ‘Doomsday’ Fish Washes Up on South American Beach

Beachgoers in Chile got a shock when they found what some are calling a doomsday fish on the shore. The fifteen-foot-long silver oarfish is a sight to behold. Its long silvery body, oddly-shaped face, and bright red comb that runs from its head down its body-length dorsal fin make it frightening enough to look at. It’s one of those fish that remind you that the ocean is full of nightmare fuel. However, some folks’ fear of these fiendish-looking fish is more than skin deep.
People

Paraglider Spots Alligator from the Sky, Then Discovers Woman Stranded on the Roof of Submerged Car

"I fell with my car in here," the woman can be heard shouting in footage from the rescue It's a bird, it's a plane — it's a paraglider.  On Sunday, Miami real estate broker Christiano Piquet was enjoying a flight on his paramotor-powered glider above a canal near Homestead when he spotted an alligator in the water, according to NBC Miami.  "I turned around to get a shot of the alligator, and I saw a car under the water," Piquet, who was recording the flight, told The Miami Herald.  As he descended to get...
HOMESTEAD, FL
RadarOnline

Tiffany's Jewelry Tycoon Dies After Falling From Cruise Ship Under Mysterious Circumstances

A tycoon of Tiffany's jewelry has died after falling from a cruise ship under mysterious circumstances on October 26, RadarOnline.com has learned. Dilek Ertek, 71, was the distributor of Tiffany's jewelry in Turkey for over two decades. After falling from the Norwegian Spirit cruise ship, her family has raised questions surrounding the circumstances — including missing jewelry from her cabin — of her mysterious death. Ertek's son, Gokce Atuk, claims jewelry went missing from his mother's safe in her cabin aboard the cruise ship prior to her unexpected death. The Turkish newspaper, Sabah, has reported that Ertek's family has urged...
HAWAII STATE
Upworthy

Three 'mermaids' rescue a scuba diver from drowning: 'Our rescue mode turned on'

Pablo Avila, his son and a friend got to live a fairy tale dream when they were rescued by three mermaids in California. The trio had decided to go scuba-diving on October 23 while they were visiting Catalina Island, the southernmost of California's Channel Islands. Lucky for them, it also happened to be the second day of a mermaid training session at Casino Point on Catalina Island. A professional mermaid performer and diver with six years of experience, Elle Jimenez, 33, of Miami, was instructing an advanced mermaid course that was approved by the Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI). "This was my first time teaching the course in California," Jimenez told Fox News Digital.
CALIFORNIA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Dead Great White Shark Washed Ashore Into California Beach Killed During Fishing Activity

A dead great white shark washed ashore in a California beach and was killed during a fishing activity, according to local authorities. The great white carcass measure 8 feet long was classified by the authorities as a juvenile shark. Although having a track record of predation, great whites are still protected under US waters and are still suffering from historic population decline around the world.
CALIFORNIA STATE
cruisefever.net

Cruise Ships with Best Crew to Passenger Ratio: Major Cruise Lines Compared

Customer service is one of the most important factors of your cruise vacation. No one wants to wait in long lines at the customer service desk or walk around trying to find a crew member to help with something. The more crew members available for each passenger the smoother a cruise will be.
maritime-executive.com

Missing Cargo Ship Found Drifting in Indonesia with Crew Safely Aboard

Indonesian authorities are reporting that the cargo ship reported missing four days ago was located Monday evening with the crew safely aboard. Few details were released, but reports indicate that the vessel was being moved to the port of Dobo with 13 crewmembers. The captain and an engineer were ill and evacuated.
TheStreet

I've Been on 28 Cruises in 3 Years (4 Things You Need to Know)

My first cruise took place on Carnival Cruise Line's (CCL) Conquest a few months after my 46th birthday. Now, three years later, I've become an avid cruiser who generally travels on Royal Caribbean (RCL) ships, although I have supplemented that with bookings on MSC and Virgin Voyages. On that first...

