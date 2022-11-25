Read full article on original website
WATCH: Heart-Pounding Video Shows Moment Coast Guard Rescues Man Who Fell From Cruise Ship
Falling from the deck of a cruise ship is not like falling from the edge of the pool or even the end of a high dive. While landing in pool water with improper form can sting, a fall from a cruise ship can be deadly. In fact, the chance of survival from such accidents is slim to none, even if the Coast Guard or onboard staff is there to help immediately.
18 people found stranded at sea after 5 days without food or water, Coast Guard says
The passengers included a 4-year-old boy and 2-year-old girl, officials said.
Video shows the moment a helicopter rescued a cruise-ship passenger who fell overboard and survived up to 22 hours floating in the Gulf of Mexico.
A Coast Guard helicopter lifted a man from the Gulf of Mexico after he fell off a Carnival cruise ship. In a "Thanksgiving miracle," he survived.
Disney Fantasy Cruise Ship Assisting in Search and Rescue After Homemade Vessel Capsizes
The Disney Fantasy cruise ship stopped its course to assist the U.S. Coast Guard in a search and rescue off Little Torch Key this morning. The U.S. Coast Guard Southeast shared on Twitter at 10:13 a.m. ET that they were searching for five people about 50 miles off Little Torch Key, Florida, after a homemade vessel capsized during a failed migration venture. Nine people had already been rescued, some of whom were wearing life jackets, from the 6-8 foot seas and 30 mph winds. Four people reportedly drowned immediately upon capsizing and one deceased person had been recovered. The Coast Guard has not shared any further information or updates.
15-Foot-Long ‘Doomsday’ Fish Washes Up on South American Beach
Beachgoers in Chile got a shock when they found what some are calling a doomsday fish on the shore. The fifteen-foot-long silver oarfish is a sight to behold. Its long silvery body, oddly-shaped face, and bright red comb that runs from its head down its body-length dorsal fin make it frightening enough to look at. It’s one of those fish that remind you that the ocean is full of nightmare fuel. However, some folks’ fear of these fiendish-looking fish is more than skin deep.
Paraglider Spots Alligator from the Sky, Then Discovers Woman Stranded on the Roof of Submerged Car
"I fell with my car in here," the woman can be heard shouting in footage from the rescue It's a bird, it's a plane — it's a paraglider. On Sunday, Miami real estate broker Christiano Piquet was enjoying a flight on his paramotor-powered glider above a canal near Homestead when he spotted an alligator in the water, according to NBC Miami. "I turned around to get a shot of the alligator, and I saw a car under the water," Piquet, who was recording the flight, told The Miami Herald. As he descended to get...
Tiffany's Jewelry Tycoon Dies After Falling From Cruise Ship Under Mysterious Circumstances
A tycoon of Tiffany's jewelry has died after falling from a cruise ship under mysterious circumstances on October 26, RadarOnline.com has learned. Dilek Ertek, 71, was the distributor of Tiffany's jewelry in Turkey for over two decades. After falling from the Norwegian Spirit cruise ship, her family has raised questions surrounding the circumstances — including missing jewelry from her cabin — of her mysterious death. Ertek's son, Gokce Atuk, claims jewelry went missing from his mother's safe in her cabin aboard the cruise ship prior to her unexpected death. The Turkish newspaper, Sabah, has reported that Ertek's family has urged...
Dolphin Pod Found Swimming With Body Of Missing Drowned Teen
Experts aren't sure if the dolphins were trying to help — or simply curious.
Daytona Beach Building Collapses Into Ocean Due to Hurricane Nicole: VIDEO
A building on Daytona Beach recently collapsed due to Hurricane Nicole’s forceful impact. In recent video footage, viewers can watch as gusty winds and rough surf appear to have caused the structure to fall in as the storm made landfall. However, the building was one of many that literally fell victim to the ferocity of Hurricane Nicole.
Three 'mermaids' rescue a scuba diver from drowning: 'Our rescue mode turned on'
Pablo Avila, his son and a friend got to live a fairy tale dream when they were rescued by three mermaids in California. The trio had decided to go scuba-diving on October 23 while they were visiting Catalina Island, the southernmost of California's Channel Islands. Lucky for them, it also happened to be the second day of a mermaid training session at Casino Point on Catalina Island. A professional mermaid performer and diver with six years of experience, Elle Jimenez, 33, of Miami, was instructing an advanced mermaid course that was approved by the Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI). "This was my first time teaching the course in California," Jimenez told Fox News Digital.
Dead Great White Shark Washed Ashore Into California Beach Killed During Fishing Activity
A dead great white shark washed ashore in a California beach and was killed during a fishing activity, according to local authorities. The great white carcass measure 8 feet long was classified by the authorities as a juvenile shark. Although having a track record of predation, great whites are still protected under US waters and are still suffering from historic population decline around the world.
Shark Pushes California Woman Out Of Water: 'I Saw It Clamp On My Leg'
She was resting in the water during a morning swim.
Coast Guard crew stops 217 Haitian migrants on overloaded boat near Bahamas
(WSVN) - A U.S. Coast Guard crew cut short over 200 migrants’ journey to South Florida near the Bahamas. Officials said the crew of the USCG Cutter Escanaba stopped a 40-foot rustic boat in the vicinity of Dog Rocks, about 10 miles east of Anguilla Cay, at around 6 a.m., Wednesday.
Hidden in plain sight: A historic plane sat abandoned for years at Gulfport airport
A Twitter thread claims the the Martin 4-0-4, built in the 1950s, was one of the last of its kind in existence before it was disassembled in 2017. Here’s what we found out about the plane.
Cruise Ships with Best Crew to Passenger Ratio: Major Cruise Lines Compared
Customer service is one of the most important factors of your cruise vacation. No one wants to wait in long lines at the customer service desk or walk around trying to find a crew member to help with something. The more crew members available for each passenger the smoother a cruise will be.
Missing Cargo Ship Found Drifting in Indonesia with Crew Safely Aboard
Indonesian authorities are reporting that the cargo ship reported missing four days ago was located Monday evening with the crew safely aboard. Few details were released, but reports indicate that the vessel was being moved to the port of Dobo with 13 crewmembers. The captain and an engineer were ill and evacuated.
More than 100 people rescued from overloaded sailboat before it hit sandbar in Florida Keys, Coast Guard says
More than 100 people were rescued from an overloaded sailboat before it hit a sandbar in the Florida Keys on Monday, the U.S. Coast Guard said. A good Samaritan reported the vessel to Key West watch standers at around 5 a.m. local time, the Coast Guard’s 7th District tweeted.
I've Been on 28 Cruises in 3 Years (4 Things You Need to Know)
My first cruise took place on Carnival Cruise Line's (CCL) Conquest a few months after my 46th birthday. Now, three years later, I've become an avid cruiser who generally travels on Royal Caribbean (RCL) ships, although I have supplemented that with bookings on MSC and Virgin Voyages. On that first...
Two firefighters died after a plane collided with their truck and burst into flames at a South American airport
Videos show plumes of smoke pouring from LATAM Airlines plane following the collision at Lima airport that seriously injured two passengers.
Hurricane sent boats all over. How the Florida Keys and Fort Myers are dealing with it
How do you count and clean up all the boats scattered across the Florida Keys and Southwest Florida after Hurricane Ian?
