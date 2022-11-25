Read full article on original website
This Town in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United StatesJoe MertensColumbus, GA
Security guards, metal detectors, and pat downs at the Columbus Democratic Party officeEdy ZooColumbus, GA
MV Realty Targets Vulnerable & Elderly GA Homeowners into 40-year Contracts; 71% are in 'Majority Black Neighborhoods'Zack LoveColumbus, GA
Showers and storms tonight; stronger storm system arrives midweek
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Unsettled pattern continues as we track a storm system that will bring in showers and a few storms overnight into Sunday morning. Late Saturday/Early Sunday: An upper level low will move across the southeast this weekend bringing showers and a few storms to the region. Locally the system arrives in the […]
Weekend showers and storms likely; unsettled pattern continues into the coming week
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A brief lull in the unsettled pattern for the remainder of your Friday and a part of Saturday, before another storm system pushes through bringing more showers and few storms. Late Saturday/Early Sunday: An upper level low will move across the southeast this weekend bringing showers and a few storms to […]
Showers move in overnight; unsettled pattern remains until next week
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — After a fairly calm weather pattern we are headed to a very unsettled pattern over the upcoming week and it starts early Friday morning. System No. 1 Friday Morning/Afternoon: Moves in overnight into the early morning hours of Black Friday. Will likely cause some delays for Black Friday shoppers. Rain showers […]
Columbus man killed in Buena Vista Road crash
COLUMBUS, Ga — (WRBL) A Columbus man was killed in an car accident along Buena Vista Road on Sunday, Nov. 27. According to the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office, Fredrick Worrills II, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:07 AM by Deputy Coroner Elizabeth Allison. The cause of the crash was determined to be […]
This Town in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Georgia, you should add the following town to your list.
3 People Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Macon County (Macon, GA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Central Georgia on Thursday. The crash happened on Interstate 75 in Macon. In the southbound lanes of I-75, a 27-year-old male was operating a Chevy Tahoe north when he collided head-on with another car.
One person injured in shooting on Enoch Drive in Columbus
Columbus police are currently investigating a shooting on Enoch Drive. Police were called to the shooting before 7:45 Saturday night. Authorities have confirmed one person was injured in the shooting, which occurred in the 100 block of Enoch Drive. The condition of the victim is currently unknown. Stay with WRBL.com for updates on this developing […]
Alabama man dies after multi-car accident on Thanksgiving Day
An Alabama man has died after a Thanksgiving night wreck, Alabama state trooper said. The multi-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 6:05 p.m. Thursday and claimed the life of a Pelham, Alabama, man. Stuart J. Norwood Jr., 53, was fatally injured when the 2013 Dodge Durango, in which he was a...
HIGH SCHOOL PLAYOFFS: Results and highlights from Nov. 25
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Six local schools hit the field on Friday night hoping to keep their championship dreams alive. Brookstone 17 at Pacelli 20 (OT)
1 dead after car wreck in east Alabama
LOACHAPOKA, Ala. (WRBL) — A fatal car accident in Loachapoka claimed the life of one, according to the Lee County Coroner’s Office. The major crash happened in the evening hours of Thursday, Nov. 24 at Alabama Highway 14 and County Road 188. The Lee County Coroner’s Office says the crash left a 53-year-old man dead. […]
Meansville, Georgia
Meansville is purportedly named for John William Means (20 June 1812-28 February 1896), who migrated to the area from the Carolinas. I’m not sure when he arrived in Pike County, but he married Nancy B. McGinty here on 26 September 1833. Interestingly, his obituary does not make note of his being the namesake of the community; it does state that he was one of Pike County’s oldest and most respected citizens.
Feeding the Valley volunteers pack, deliver over 2,300 meals through annual Thanksgiving drive
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Local food bank, Feeding the Valley started off this giving season strong, hosting their 4th annual Thanksgiving outreach community project – The Big Gobble. The four-week long food drive culminated in hundreds of volunteers preparing, packing and delivering meals to those in need. Meals were distributed in Muscogee County and other […]
CPD: Shooting investigation underway at Colorado Street and Samson Avenue intersection
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police is investigating a shooting at the intersection of Colorado Street and Samson Avenue. According to police, the shooting resulted in one injury from a driver who suffered a gunshot wound to the leg while driving through the intersection. Police say several shots were fired towards the vehicle, with […]
Stolen Atlanta food truck recovered in Alabama
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - This year Tanya Greene cooked Thanksgiving dinner for about 40 friends and family members. It’s a big task, but something she’s used to because she owns Auntie Al’s Carolina De’Lish food truck. It’s named after her late mother, Althea.
I-85 NB in Shorter reopens after multi-vehicle crash
SHORTER, Ala. (WSFA) - The northbound lanes of Interstate 85 in Shorter have reopened after a multi-vehicle crash. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the pile-up happened near mile marker 19 around 3:50 p.m. Sunday. The Shorter Volunteer Fire Department said at least eight vehicles were involved. Northbound traffic...
At least One Person Injured In A Two-Vehicle Crash In Columbus (Columbus, GA)
The Columbus Police responded to a two-vehicle crash that injured a person. The crash happened on West Britt Road in front of the Columbus Airport. The crash involved an SUV and a motorcycle.
Woman found dead in crashed vehicle, Auburn police say
AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn police say a woman was found dead in a crashed vehicle Saturday afternoon. According to police, units responded to East Samford Avenue at Oak Street shortly before 5 p.m. regarding a vehicle with a single occupant that struck a utility pole. The Lee County Coroner’s...
Wreaths Across America experiencing shortage of wreaths for veterans at Fort Benning Main Post Cemetery
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – One visible way folks across the country show their thanks to deceased military loved ones is by placing wreaths on their graves during the holidays. The nonprofit organization carries out its mission to remember, honor and teach by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as at more than […]
Mark May, Lou Holtz predict the score of the Iron Bowl
The Iron Bowl between bitter in-state rivals Alabama and Auburn is set for 2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. ET in Tuscaloosa. Ahead of kickoff, Mark May and Lou Holtz shared their analysis of the rivalry game and offered predictions. Holtz delivered a hot take that Alabama is improperly ranked despite 2...
