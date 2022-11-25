ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

WRBL News 3

Showers and storms tonight; stronger storm system arrives midweek

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Unsettled pattern continues as we track a storm system that will bring in showers and a few storms overnight into Sunday morning. Late Saturday/Early Sunday: An upper level low will move across the southeast this weekend bringing showers and a few storms to the region. Locally the system arrives in the […]
WRBL News 3

Showers move in overnight; unsettled pattern remains until next week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — After a fairly calm weather pattern we are headed to a very unsettled pattern over the upcoming week and it starts early Friday morning. System No. 1 Friday Morning/Afternoon: Moves in overnight into the early morning hours of Black Friday. Will likely cause some delays for Black Friday shoppers. Rain showers […]
WRBL News 3

Columbus man killed in Buena Vista Road crash

COLUMBUS, Ga — (WRBL) A Columbus man was killed in an car accident along Buena Vista Road on Sunday, Nov. 27. According to the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office, Fredrick Worrills II, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:07 AM by Deputy Coroner Elizabeth Allison. The cause of the crash was determined to be […]
WRBL News 3

One person injured in shooting on Enoch Drive in Columbus

Columbus police are currently investigating a shooting on Enoch Drive. Police were called to the shooting before 7:45 Saturday night. Authorities have confirmed one person was injured in the shooting, which occurred in the 100 block of Enoch Drive. The condition of the victim is currently unknown. Stay with WRBL.com for updates on this developing […]
CBS 42

1 dead after car wreck in east Alabama

LOACHAPOKA, Ala. (WRBL) — A fatal car accident in Loachapoka claimed the life of one, according to the Lee County Coroner’s Office. The major crash happened in the evening hours of Thursday, Nov. 24 at Alabama Highway 14 and County Road 188. The Lee County Coroner’s Office says the crash left a 53-year-old man dead. […]
vanishinggeorgia.com

Meansville, Georgia

Meansville is purportedly named for John William Means (20 June 1812-28 February 1896), who migrated to the area from the Carolinas. I’m not sure when he arrived in Pike County, but he married Nancy B. McGinty here on 26 September 1833. Interestingly, his obituary does not make note of his being the namesake of the community; it does state that he was one of Pike County’s oldest and most respected citizens.
WRBL News 3

Feeding the Valley volunteers pack, deliver over 2,300 meals through annual Thanksgiving drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Local food bank, Feeding the Valley started off this giving season strong, hosting their 4th annual Thanksgiving outreach community project – The Big Gobble. The four-week long food drive culminated in hundreds of volunteers preparing, packing and delivering meals to those in need. Meals were distributed in Muscogee County and other […]
atlantanewsfirst.com

Stolen Atlanta food truck recovered in Alabama

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - This year Tanya Greene cooked Thanksgiving dinner for about 40 friends and family members. It’s a big task, but something she’s used to because she owns Auntie Al’s Carolina De’Lish food truck. It’s named after her late mother, Althea.
WSFA

I-85 NB in Shorter reopens after multi-vehicle crash

SHORTER, Ala. (WSFA) - The northbound lanes of Interstate 85 in Shorter have reopened after a multi-vehicle crash. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the pile-up happened near mile marker 19 around 3:50 p.m. Sunday. The Shorter Volunteer Fire Department said at least eight vehicles were involved. Northbound traffic...
WSFA

Woman found dead in crashed vehicle, Auburn police say

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn police say a woman was found dead in a crashed vehicle Saturday afternoon. According to police, units responded to East Samford Avenue at Oak Street shortly before 5 p.m. regarding a vehicle with a single occupant that struck a utility pole. The Lee County Coroner’s...
WRBL News 3

Wreaths Across America experiencing shortage of wreaths for veterans at Fort Benning Main Post Cemetery

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – One visible way folks across the country show their thanks to deceased military loved ones is by placing wreaths on their graves during the holidays. The nonprofit organization carries out its mission to remember, honor and teach by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as at more than […]
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mark May, Lou Holtz predict the score of the Iron Bowl

The Iron Bowl between bitter in-state rivals Alabama and Auburn is set for 2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. ET in Tuscaloosa. Ahead of kickoff, Mark May and Lou Holtz shared their analysis of the rivalry game and offered predictions. Holtz delivered a hot take that Alabama is improperly ranked despite 2...
