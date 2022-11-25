Read full article on original website
$383 million in ALDOT projects planned, underway in Huntsville metro
The Alabama Department of Transportation is planning, working on or has recently completed $383.3 million in road projects in the Huntsville metropolitan area. The most expensive project on the list is an $85 million widening of U.S. 72 from Providence Main to County Line Road to be done in phases. Other major work includes work on the Northern Bypass, Memorial Parkway and Interstate 565.
Giles County Agri-Park Committee meeting is December 2
THE GILES COUNTY AGRI-PARK COMMITTEE WILL MEET FRIDAY, DECEMBER 2, AT THE GILES COUNTY AGRI-PARK. AMONG THE ITEMS TO BE COSIDERED INCLUDE BY LAWS, RULES AND REGULATIONS AND OTHER BUSINESS BROUGHT BEFORE THE COMMITTEE. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 9.
Marshall County woman admits stealing Covid-19 funds meant for small business owners
Do you remember those federal Covid-19 pandemic relief funds known as PPP loans?. The government handed out billions of dollars to small businesses to help keep them afloat during the worst of the pandemic shutdowns. During that time, a Marshall County woman took out a loan under false pretenses, to the tune of $149,900.
Athens adopts ordinance to allow medical marijuana dispensaries
With the deadline for Alabama's medical marijuana applications fast-approaching, the Athens City Council passed an ordinance to allow dispensaries in Limestone County.
EMA Officials Discuss Bracing for Storms
We've already started to see some reports of wind damage and hail out in the Shoals. We've already started to see some reports of wind damage and hail out in the Shoals. Governor Kay Ivey halted executions in the state after failed attempts at lethal injections while calling for a "top to bottom" review of the process.
Medical marijuana ordinance approved in Athens, amended in Decatur
Medical marijuana dispensaries are one step closer to opening for operations in Athens and Decatur. Both cities held council votes about the matter Monday evening. In Athens, an ordinance approving dispensary operations in the city passed with four "yea" votes. Council President Chris Seibert abstained from the vote. In Decatur,...
Community Free Dental Clinic has treated an estimated 9,000 Madison County residents since 2013
If you like to hit the links, listen up and mark your calendar for a charity golf tournament in Huntsville.
Huntsville Planning Commission approves hundreds of townhomes, new houses across city
The Huntsville Planning Commission gave preliminary approval for 305 townhomes to be built in the southwestern part of the city. But members of the Commission don’t want them worked on too early on a Sunday morning. That came in response to a concerned voiced by a resident who lives nearby.
Local Teacher to get our of this World memorial
Local teacher Katherine Joseph is being honored by her family, following her death earlier this year but this memorial service is out of this world. Local teacher Katherine Joseph is being honored by her family, following her death earlier this year but this memorial service is out of this world.
Decatur running out of time to decide on medical marijuana dispensaries
The Decatur City Council must act by early December on medical marijuana dispensaries if potential operators are to meet a year-end state deadline for applications, and a 1,000-foot buffer initially proposed between dispensaries and other property uses looms as a hurdle. City Attorney Herman Marks said last week the council...
Animal shelter petitions for funds from arrested dog owner
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Lauderdale County Animal Shelter has filed a petition for contributions from a dog owner arrested on October 28 for dog fighting and animal cruelty. Lamarcus Ricks turned himself in on Oct. 28 after authorities seized multiple dogs from a property in Tuscumbia. Court documents show...
UPDATE: Power restored for thousands in Florence after widespread outage
UPDATE: As of 7:06 p.m. Tuesday, only 13 customers remained without power. UPDATE: As of 4:21 p.m. Tuesday, about 913 customers remained without power as crews worked to resolve nine power outages in Lauderdale County. ORIGINAL:. The Florence Utilities Electricity Department is responding to a major power outage affecting nearly...
Couple arrested for alleged financial exploitation of the elderly, securities law violations
Two people have been arrested for financial exploitation of the elderly, as well as securities law violation.
Underwood brings mayoral experience to representing The Shoals
Kerry “Bubba” Underwood will be new to the Alabama House this year, but it won’t be his first time representing The Shoals. For the past six years, Underwood has served as the mayor of Tuscumbia, the county seat of Colbert County. Although he has been the mayor of just one city in The Shoals, Underwood said the close proximity of Muscle Shoals, Sheffield and Florence meant many decisions were made as a coordinated effort between all four cities.
Act now ahead of possible severe weather
CULLMAN, Ala. – Weather forecast models from the National Weather Service in Huntsville are calling for the possibility of severe weather in Cullman and much of Alabama on Tuesday, Nov. 29, and Wednesday, Nov. 30. The NWS said the storm system has the potential to produce tornadoes, damaging winds, large hail and flooding. While both the city and county school systems are taking a “wait and see” approach when it comes to early dismissal on Tuesday, there are steps you can take to prepare for the worst while we hope for the best of outcomes. Cullman County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director...
Permits issued for $9.5 million Decatur 3M, $4 million Huntsville Hospital projects
Expansions at Decatur’s 3M plant and Huntsville Hospital are among the most expensive projects issued building permits in the last week. They are among four projects in the Huntsville area issued permits exceeding $1 million, according to Southern Exposure Information. The city of Decatur issued a permit for a...
‘You’ll receive more blessings than you can imagine’
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Alabama Foster and Adoptive Parent Association (AFAPA) has been working to gain members this past month in recognition of National Child Adoption Month. According to the Alabama Department of Human Resources (DHR), there are over 220 children available for adoption and over 6,000 in foster care in Alabama. AFAPA provides training, information and donations to prospective and current parents. It supports adoptive, foster and kinship parents. AFAPA President and Cullman resident William “Buddy” Hooper spoke with The Tribune to challenge some misconceptions surrounding adoption and foster care. Hooper has been involved in assisting parents and children through AFAPA for...
Storm damage reported in Colbert Co.
COLBERT Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A large barn has been destroyed and power lines are reportedly down in Colbert County Tuesday. According to a spokesperson with the Colbert County Emergency Management Agency, the Brick Hatton Fire Department is on 6th St. near Shaw Rd. where a barn has been destroyed.
Some North Alabama schools cancel after-school plans Tuesday due to severe weather threat
The threat of severe weather is causing some schools to alter plans Tuesday. Here's the current list of impacted school districts:. Calhoun Community College will switch all evening classes to remote learning. Huntsville City Schools canceled all after-school activities Tuesday. Extended-day, athletics, extracurricular activities and on-campus events will not occur...
Christmas on the Square coming soon in Moulton
The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce announced that all dates are set for the city's annual Christmas on the Square in front of the Moulton Courthouse.
