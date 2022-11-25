New England Patriots 26-33 Minnesota Vikings: Kirk Cousins throws three TDs as Vikings leave it late to sink Pats on Thanksgiving

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs travel to Cincinnati to take on Joe Burrow and the Bengals as part of this Sunday's live NFL coverage on Sky Sports. As part of the Week 13 triple-header, Sky Sports NFL will also be showing the NFL's best Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) as they face the Tennessee Titans (7-4), who are hoping to bounce back following defeat to Burrow's Bengals last weekend - kick-off at Lincoln Financial Field is 6pm.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO