BBC
1922: The lasting legacy of Irish Civil War executions
In October 1921 a young Irish independence leader posed for photos on his wedding day with his bride and his best man. Just over a year later, in December 1922, Kevin O'Higgins signed the execution order that condemned his best man to death. Rory O'Connor was executed by firing squad.
BBC
Isabella Bird: Britain's forgotten female Victorian adventurer
A brand new three-part series Trailblazers: A Rocky Mountain Road Trip will see Ruby Wax, Melanie Brown and Emily Atack re-trace the footsteps of Yorkshire-born Victorian explorer Isabella Bird. Ahead of the first episode the BBC takes a look at the life of the extraordinary, but largely forgotten, pioneer. With...
BBC
Camilla scraps ladies-in-waiting in modernising move
Camilla, the Queen Consort, is ending the tradition of having ladies-in-waiting, but instead will be helped by "Queen's companions". As well as modernising the title, the six women assistants will be less regularly in attendance than the previous role required. The honorary positions involve helping the Queen Consort at public...
