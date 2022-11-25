Tesco has announced a multi-million pound support package for its British egg suppliers and producers during a time of turbulence for the sector.Earlier this week the supermarket giant confirmed it had introduced a temporary buying limit of three boxes of eggs per customer as a precautionary measure amid the impact on supply of rising costs and bird flu.Asda, Lidl, Marks & Spencer and Morrisons are all also rationing the sale of boxes of eggs.The UK is facing its largest bout of bird flu.This is compounding existing shortages caused by producers cutting back on output or leaving the industry due to...

