Related
Covid claims another casualty: Family-owned cinema chain goes bust as owner blames Mark McGowan's pandemic restrictions
One of Australia's oldest independent cinema brands has gone into administration after years of Covid restrictions left it struggling to make end's meet. Grand Cinemas, which runs a number of establishments across Western Australia, took to Facebook on Monday to share the 'difficult news' and announce administrators had been appointed to the business.
marinelink.com
Harland & Wolff-led Consortium Wins UK Navy Shipbuilding Contract
Britain has selected a Harland & Wolff-led consortium to build three Royal Navy support ships under a 1.6 billion pound ($1.9 billion) contract that will create 1,200 jobs in UK shipyards, including in Belfast where final assembly will take place. The consortium, which comprises ship designer BMT, Harland & Wolff...
Blocking Chinese takeover of UK chip firm ‘bad news’ for Wales, says boss
Government ordered Nexperia to sell 86% of its shareholding in company formerly known as Newport Wafer Fab
buckinghamshirelive.com
Tesco is latest supermarket to bring in egg limits for customers
Tesco has become the latest UK supermarket to bring in limits on the number of eggs customers can buy. Supply issues have seen three of the largest supermarkets here rationing eggs. The limit in place in Tesco allows each customer three boxes of eggs, despite early claims it had “good...
BBC
Bridgnorth retailers discuss business improvement scheme
Retailers from a town in Shropshire are in talks over creating a Business Improvement District (BID). Some businesses in a BID area would be asked to pay a levy for services such as maintenance and marketing. Sally Themans of Love Bridgnorth, a Facebook group which helps promote the town, said...
Primark will open four new UK stores creating 850 jobs as part of £140M expansion
Primark has unveiled a new £140 million expansion plan and is set to open at least four more UK stores which will create around 850 jobs. The budget retail giant said it hopes to see thriving high streets and shopping centres as it pledged to invest £140 million in its UK stores over the next two years.
Tesco pledges support for British egg sector in ‘uncertain times’
Tesco has announced a multi-million pound support package for its British egg suppliers and producers during a time of turbulence for the sector.Earlier this week the supermarket giant confirmed it had introduced a temporary buying limit of three boxes of eggs per customer as a precautionary measure amid the impact on supply of rising costs and bird flu.Asda, Lidl, Marks & Spencer and Morrisons are all also rationing the sale of boxes of eggs.The UK is facing its largest bout of bird flu.This is compounding existing shortages caused by producers cutting back on output or leaving the industry due to...
BBC
Croydon Council threatens tax hike after declaring bankruptcy
Council tax in a south London borough could increase by more than 5% as the authority aims to fill a £130m hole in its budget. Croydon Council issued a bankruptcy notice on Tuesday, admitting it would not be able to balance its budget in the next financial year. It...
