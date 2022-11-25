ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We've found the best Dyson Supersonic deal this Black Friday

By Spencer Hart
 3 days ago

Dyson is one of the most in-demand brands available today, from vacuum cleaners to air purifiers, fans to hair tools. Dyson’s haircare products are consistently searched for and lusted after, with Black Friday being no exception.

We’ve been keeping an eye out for deals on Dyson products, and we’ve found a great one. The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer is now 30-percent off in the eBay Black Friday sale.

The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer is one of eBay’s biggest offers in their Black Friday deals . Usually selling for £269.99 when bought new, this refurbished Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer is just £188.99, saving you £81.

To shop the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer now or to browse the eBay Cyber Monday sale, click the links above. To find out more about the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer and what ‘refurbished’ means, keep reading.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer (Refurbished): was £269.99 , now £188.99 at eBay
Reviewed and rated 5 stars in T3’s review, the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer is a versatile dryer that offers beach waves, voluminous curls and straight styles. It’s easy to use, works for a variety of hair types and is kind to hair without using extreme heat. At only £188.99, this is the best Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer deal we’ve seen. View Deal

Why you should buy the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

Dyson has quickly caught up with the likes of BaByliss and ghd, becoming pioneers in hair care tools. The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer not only looks good but has a great choice of speeds and temperatures for a versatile drying experience. It also comes with various magnetic click-on styling attachments, like the Gentle Air, Flyaway, and wide tooth comb, so you can achieve different looks. The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer dries hair without using extreme or excess heat, so you’ll get little to no heat damage with this tool.

The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer from eBay is certified refurbished. This means that the product has been used before but has gone through a vetting process to ensure it’s top quality. This dryer has been professionally inspected, cleaned and refurbished by the manufacturer and is in a pristine like-new condition. It also comes with a 1-year warranty and guarantee from eBay so you can be reassured that this product is high quality and will get the job done.

