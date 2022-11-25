ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odyssey White Hot Putters With As Much As 12% Off Right Now

By Sam Tremlett
Right now there are a whole load of discounts on Odyssey White Hot putters, some which are also part of the new White Hot OG range as well which is great to see. With as much as 12% off, we think there is good value here because we loved the White Hot OG putters when we tested them a while ago. Ranging from the blade One design, to the Seven Nano , we enjoyed the combination of classic and updated technology along with modern design. Of course the White Hot insert is renowned for its soft sound but firm feel and the clean silver finish really looks outstanding.

These are some of the best putters on the market and you can get them in as many as 12 head shapes, in left or right handed, and with either a steel shaft or Odyssey's Stroke Lab shaft technology. Obviously the price varies depending on model but there is as much as 12% off here, making this one of the best Black Friday golf deals we have seen.

Black Friday Sales: Quick Links

US

UK

Odyssey Putter Deals

Odyssey White Hot OG Seven Nano | $20 off at Amazon
Was $269.99 Now $249.99

We loved the Seven Nano in testing. It looks great and is very forgiving and consistent for its size. The alignment is also good as is the grip in particular. View Deal

Odyssey White Hot OG Double Wide | 12% off at Amazon
Was $249.99 Now $220.26

Or maybe you want more of a blade design? The Double Wide is that with a bit more forgiveness. We also found this putter is best suited for strokes with minimal arc and face rotation. View Deal

Odyssey White Hot OG One | $20 off at Amazon
Was $269.99 Now $249.99

There are a number of blades in the Odyssey White Hot OG range and the #1 shape is the classic Anser style that combines looks with heel and toe weighting. If you want a classic design, this is the putter for you. View Deal

Odyssey White Hot OG Rossie | $40 off at Amazon
Was $269.99 Now $229

A mallet style used by Jon Rahm, the Rossie is a classic Odyssey staple, brought into the 21st century with the new technologies we mentioned above. View Deal

Odyssey White Hot OG Seven Bird |13% off at Amazon
Was $229.99 Now $199.99

Our final pick is the Seven Bird. A new design built upon the classic Seven, the Bird has a larger footprint and will suit those players who need a bit more forgiveness on the greens. Right now it has 13% off as well. View Deal

We hope you enjoyed these Odyssey deals and there are loads more this black Friday. If you want something specific then make sure you regularly check our guides on the best Black Friday golf club deals , best Black Friday golf shoe deals , best Black Friday golf bag deals and more...

