Get fit for less with these Black Friday exercise machine deals

By Anna Gora
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04VYk2_0jNJNfC200

If you have always wanted your own home gym, but the costs involved have effectively put you off your dream, keep reading. These Black Friday exercise machines deals may be exactly what you have been waiting for. The Live Science team has spent countless hours sifting through Black Friday offers on cardio equipment, including the best treadmills , best exercise bikes and best rowing machines . Here is our roundup of the top discounts on products we can personally vouch for.

And there is plenty of amazing offers at hand right now. Bowflex Treadmill 10 is now 46% off at Amazon , a whopping saving of $1300, while you can slash almost $400 off the price of NordicTrack Studio Smart Elliptical at Walmart, now only $597. With such huge savings, upgrading your home gym has never been more affordable. But hurry, these discounts will not last long.

Black Friday exercise machine deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e9W0n_0jNJNfC200

NordicTrack EXP 10i Treadmill | Was $2799.00 , Now $1499.98 at at Dick's Sporting Goods

Save a hefty $1300 on the NordicTrack EXP 10i Smart Treadmill, currently down to under $1,499.98. This running machine is a great option for at-home training, with a 10” Smart HD touchscreen monitor and Bluetooth compatible audio and dual 2 inch speakers. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uYyrQ_0jNJNfC200

Bowflex Treadmill 10 | Was $2799 , Now $1499.99 at Amazon

The Bowflex Treadmill 10 is now 46% at Amazon. With an incline of up to 15%, a Bluetooth-enabled heart rate monitor, foldable design and a 10'' HD touchscreen, this machine is a perfect space-saving addition to your home gym. It comes with a free 1-Year JRNY Membership. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01UOie_0jNJNfC200

NordicTrack GX 2.7 U | Was $799.99 Now $320.99 at Walmart

Save over $475 on this exercise bike from NordicTrack. It features a 5" multicolor display, an interia-enhanced flywheel and 20 resistance levels. It even has 20 onboard workouts already built in! It's currently on clearance, so once stock is gone, you're out of luck. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P5MyL_0jNJNfC200

Hydrow Connected Rower | Was $2494.99 , Now $1994.99 at Best Buy

Save $500 on the Hydrow Connected Rower — one of the most advanced machines on the market. It connects to live and on-demand classes led by world-class athletes, and offers routines across yoga, stretching and resistance training for a totally holistic workout. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10HXSE_0jNJNfC200

NordicTrack Studio Smart Elliptical | Was $997 Now $597 at Walmart

Looking for a low-impact full body cardio workout? You can currently save an incredible $400 on this elliptical machine from top fitness brand NordicTrack. It has 20 different resistance levels and comes with a free 30-day iFIT membership. View Deal

Haven't found what you were looking for? Keep an eye out — the Black Friday sale runs from 25 November, and is followed by the Cyber Monday sale on the 28 November. We'll be regularly updating this guide with the best deals on a range of exercise machines.

You can also find our round-ups of the best treadmill deals and exercise bikes at Live Science.

