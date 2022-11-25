Read full article on original website
Related
trumbulltimes.com
Unbeaten Darien, Joel Barlow finish top two in final CT volleyball coaches poll for 2022
Darien and Joel Barlow, which completed undefeated seasons with shutout wins in the CIAC finals, topped the final Connecticut Girls Volleyball Coaches Poll for 2022. Darien (25-0) earned the top spot, riding the No. 1 ranking wire-to-wire this season. The Blue Wave swept the FCIAC and CIAC Class LL championships, winning each of the two titles for the first time since 2014. Darien now has 23 FCIAC and 18 CIAC titles in program history. They took 26 of the 29 first-place votes.
trumbulltimes.com
As sun peeks onto Black Friday in CT, shoppers turn out for deals
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As the sun peeked through overcast skies on Black Friday, Connecticut shoppers began turning out in force in the afternoon hours for the final stretch of the holiday shopping drive, grabbing deals where they could find them to take the pinch out of record inflation households have endured for much of 2022.
Comments / 0