David Walliams 'quits' Britain's Got Talent after 10 years

By Martin Shore
 3 days ago

David Walliams is stepping down from the Britain's Got Talent judging panel , it has been reported.

According to new rumors, David Walliams — who has been part of the ITV talent show since 2012 — has made the decision to leave the BGT judging panel behind. The news was first reported by The Sun , which stated that the search to find Walliams' replacement may be underway soon.

Speaking to The Sun, a source close to the British comedian allegedly said: "David has decided to bow out after a ten-year run. He wants to leave on a high after a wonderful time. Being on the show has been a huge source of entertainment and joy for him and he is arguably the most popular member of the panel.

They added: "He hasn't taken the decision lightly, but it feels like the time to move on and focus on his other projects. His team have quietly been having conversations over the past few days where it has been made clear that David is readying himself to step down — and then producers will start to think about who might replace him.

"His exit might not be popular with fans who adore him. But for David it appears that now, after an amazing ten years on the show, it is the right time to move on".

According to the report, the remaining celebrities are expected to return. So, we expect to see Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon lined up to take their places on the Britain's Got Talent panel once again when the talent show returns for its 16th series next year.

Following this news, the BBC has reported that a Britain's Got Talent spokesperson said: "The judging panel for Britain's Got Talent 2023 will be announced in due course. It's still very much up in the air at the moment on whether David is going to take part in next year's show. No decision, though, has been made yet."

Britain's Got Talent returned to our screens this year for the show's 15th series after being axed in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Comedian Axel Blake went on to win Britain's Got Talent 2022 after receiving Simon Cowell's Golden Buzzer.

