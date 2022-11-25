ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Someone predicted God of War Ragnarok's biggest plot point over a year ago

By Hirun Cryer
 3 days ago

One God of War Ragnarok fan predicted the sequel's huge twist over a year before the game launched.

Be warned: there are huge spoilers for God of War Ragnarok from here on!

Back in September 2021, Sony Santa Monica debuted the story-centric trailer for God of War Ragnarok, seen just below. At about the one minute 15 second mark in the trailer, Mimir mentions that "Odin's got tricks up his sleeve we haven't dared to consider," before we flip to a scene with Atreus and Kratos discussing Tyr.

At the time, the God of War subreddit post seen just below flew largely under the radar. The user theorized that because the trailer preceded a discussion of Tyr with a warning of Odin's tricks, Tyr was in fact Odin in disguise, or at the very least, there would be something significantly wrong with the Norse God of War in the final game.

Those who have completed God of War Ragnarok will now know that yes, Tyr is in fact Odin in disguise. The big reveal comes near the conclusion of the sequel, when Tyr dramatically stabs Brok to death and shows his true identity, nearly breaking up our band of heroes entirely in the process.

It's amazing that one player cottoned onto this hint from Sony Santa Monica over a year ago, and upon reflection, it's pretty brazen of the developer to put this in the trailer in the first place. The God of War studio really was dropping some massive hints for the direction of the sequel, and most of us just ignored them completely.

Check out our God of War Ragnarok Berserker Armor Gravestones guide if you're in the endgame and want to get your hands on some elite gear.

