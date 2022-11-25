The best Black Friday tent deals under $100

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
There are some huge savings on camping gear in this year's Black Friday sales, and to help you get into camping on a budget, we've rounded up all the best deals on tents under $100. There's everything from lightweight two-person backpacking tents through to tents that house up to six for car camping with the family.

We wouldn't recommend taking these tents out in very harsh conditions, but they will be fine for camping in mild weather, and many are designed specifically for the summer months with features like extra mesh ventilation and blackout fabric so you aren't woken too early by summer sunrises.

We're also rounding up all this year's best Black Friday camping deals , including sleeping bags, sleeping mats, camp kitchen gear, and folding furniture, so you can kit out your entire campsite for less.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OumnM_0jNJLlYo00

Stoic Driftwood 3 Person Tent: $209 $73.15 at Backcountry
Save $135.85 This lightweight backpacking tent is extremely well designed for the price, with loads of interior pockets. a gear loft, and mesh ceiling for ventilation in warm weather (or even stargazing). View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3midEf_0jNJLlYo00

Stoic Madrone 6 Person Tent: $219 $87.60 at Backcountry
Save $131.40 A good-sized tent for the whole family, which is best suited to car camping. It features a mesh ceiling for extra ventilation, loads of interior pockets for your gear, and packs down into a handy duffel bag. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y77pU_0jNJLlYo00

Coleman 4 Person Dome Tent: $229.99 $99.99 at Amazon
Save $130 The four-person version of this tent, complete with a screened-off porch that keeps out pesky bugs, is designed to block up to 90% of sunlight so you won't be woken too early when you're camping in the summer. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XyZYQ_0jNJLlYo00

Quechua 2 Second Fresh & Black: $149 $65 at Decathlon
Save $84 We put this the three-person version of this tent to the test last week, and found it roomy and easy to pitch. We wouldn't recommend it for very wet conditions, but it would be a sound choice for milder weather or festival camping. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r4Yop_0jNJLlYo00

Coleman 4 Person Skydome Tent: $114.99 $70 at Amazon
Save $44.99 One for taller campers, this model offers 20% more headroom than a standard Coleman tent so you can sit up without bumping your head. The footprint is roomy too, and you can fit a queen size air mattress inside. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GxPX5_0jNJLlYo00

Quechua MH100: $69.99 $35 at Decathlon
Save $34.99 One of the cheapest tents we've seen this Black Friday, the MH100 is lightweight, compact, and easy to carry. Again. not a tent we'd recommend for harsh conditions,. but a nice choice for summer trips. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uJV9e_0jNJLlYo00

Coleman 2-Person Sundome Tent: $69.99 $55.67 at Amazon
Save $14.32 Amazon is offering some great deals on Coleman tents for Black Friday, and this backpacking tent is built to keep you cool and comfortable in summer, with extra ventilation to stop you getting sweaty when the temperatures rise. View Deal

