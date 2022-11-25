Read full article on original website
It’s Christmas Parade Day – 2pm live here over WLAF
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – It’s parade day on WLAF. The Christmas Parade begins at 2pm, and you can watch it right here on the WLAF – Lindsay’s Carpet & Paint Center video player. The telecast is made possible by these outstanding corporate partners:. Alco Builders &...
Emma Sue Williams, age 85, of Oliver Springs
Emma Sue Williams, age 85, of Oliver Springs, passed away on November 30,2022 at the Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center of Knoxville. Emma Sue was born December 28, 1936 in Anderson County, Tennessee to the late Charles Braden and Margaret Daugherty. She was a member of Indian Bluff Baptist Church and enjoyed thrift store shopping, flowers, making candy, and watching deer. In addition to her parents, Emma Sue is preceded in death by her son: Hank Patterson, grandson Matthew Hank Wilson, father of her children Henion Patterson, sisters Blanche Smith, Lula Mae Cox, Inez Braden, Charlotte Braden, and brothers Cleve, Lester, and Charles Ed Braden.
Mesa honored as Christmas Parade Grand Marshal
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – A reception was held last evening at 7:00 at the LaFollette Church of God to honor this year’s Christmas Parade Grand Marshal Manuel Mesa. Mesa was chosen as this year’s Grand Marshal because of his many efforts to give back to Campbell County through arts and culture programs. When choosing a Grand Marshal, the Parade committee looks “for those who give back to the community, making it better than they found it.”
We pull the curtain tonight for The Rented Christmas at CCHS
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Campbell County Theatre Arts under the direction of Dr. Billie Jo Ralston presents The Rented Christmas. The first of two shows is tonight in the Campbell High Auditorium. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 12/02/2022-6AM)
Sheriff Barton reads to youngsters
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Campbell County Sheriff Wayne Barton was out and about on Wednesday, and one of his stops was at The Giving Tree Academy. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 12/01/2022-6AM-PHOTOS SUBMITTED) One Reply to “Sheriff Barton reads to youngsters”. I can’t like this enough! Thank you...
Ribbon cutting this morning at Highway 63 Antiques and More
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – “Please join us today at 11:30am to celebrate our next Chamber Ribbon-Cutting with new member Highway 63 Antiques and More,” said Missy Tackett, Executive Director of the Campbell County Chamber of Commerce and Tourism. Owner Amy Morehouse features samples of her soups, dips,...
December 1, 2022
CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – Every year the town of Caryville hosts the annual Caryville Christmas Light Contest. The winner with the yard full of the most Christmas spirit can enjoy…
Bobbie Lee Coday, age 91 of Lake City
Bobbie Lee Coday, age 91 of Lake City passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022 at The Lantern at Morning Pointe in Clinton, TN. She was born February 16, 1931 in Devonia, TN to the late Charlie and Hazel White Phillips. Bobbie was a long time member of the Clinch River Baptist Church. She loved sewing and reading. Bobbie was a former member of WMU and the Home Demonstration Club. In addition to her parents, Bobbie is preceded in death by her husband, Jennings “Jay” Coday.
Jean Ann Trent, age 65 of Duff
Jean Ann Trent, age 65 of Duff passed away Thursday December 1st, 2022. She was a practicing Jehovah’s Witness. Her passion in life was making jewelry. Preceded in death by parents Ray and Margaret Jones Harmon, sister Reba Wilson, brother Ricky & Curtis Harmon. Survivors:. Husband: Leonard Trent. Son:...
Terry Cecil Duncan, age 71, of Briceville
Terry Cecil Duncan, age 71, of Briceville, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at his residence. Terry was born June 5, 1951 in Hamilton, Ohio to the late Tester Duncan and Elsie Frost Duncan. Terry was of the Baptist Faith. He loved playing music and fishing. Terry was an awesome grandpa to his honorary grandson, Axton Ramsey. In addition to his parents, Terry is preceded in death by his siblings, Wanda Duncan, Teresa Duncan, and Sonny Duncan.
Wreck near Charley’s Pizza injures one, snarls traffic
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – A two car wreck in front of Charley’s Pizza snarled afternoon traffic a little after 2pm Friday. One person was injured. Traffic was backed up for a good distance on the Jacksboro bound side of the four lane. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 12/02/2022-2:30PM)
Two injured in valley roll over wreck on the Stiner Highway
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Near Mama’s Kitchen is where a vehicle landed on its top just after 5pm Wednesday on the Stiner Highway (SR 63) east of La Follette. Reports coming in to WLAF are that two people were initially unable to get out of the car and were helped out by First Responders. Two units from the Campbell County EMS responded to treat the two patients. The Campbell County Rural Fire Service also responded. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 11/30/2022-6PM)
Franklin D. Norman, age 80 of Jacksboro
Franklin D. Norman, age 80 of Jacksboro, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, December 2, 2022 at his home. He was born on September 10, 1942 to the late Fred Norman and Dorothy Isley Norman. Franklin was a loving husband of 61 years, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather that enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He also enjoyed fishing, gardening, working in his yard, and spending time with his dog Lucky.
Another car versus deer accident this morning near Elkins Road
CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – There’s been another car and deer collide this morning about 24 hours from when another car and deer collided Wednesday (8:15AM) in the same general area, near Elkins Road. HERE is a related story. No person was injured in the Thursday mishap that occurred...
Jake Nelson is Eagle Tire Pros teacher of the week
CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – Teachers make a difference in their students lives each and every day. For many students, having a teacher who cares and goes that extra mile can be the difference in a successful education and graduation. We’ve all had that teacher who inspired us or helped in some way. That’s why WLAF and Eagle Tire Pros salute all of our hard working educators with a weekly feature.
Jacksboro woman in critical, but stable condition after Wed. wreck
CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – A Jacksboro woman is in critical, but stable condition after her vehicle was struck by a deer on Wednesday morning on the four lane near Elkins Road. As of 6 pm on Dec. 1, University of Tennessee Medical Center officials listed Doris Owens in “critical, but stable condition.”
Andrews breaks into ex-girlfriend’s home, falls asleep in her bed
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Campbell County Sheriff’s Deputy Robby Cobb recently responded to a second call of an unwanted person on Nov. 18 at 8:21 pm. It was reported the person had smashed a window in a bedroom of a home. As Deputy Cobb was enroute to the...
Jacksboro woman airlifted to Knoxville hospital after deer strikes car
CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – A deer struck a car in Caryville Wednesday morning, sending a Jacksboro woman to UT Medical Center by helicopter. See a related story HERE. According to Caryville Police Chief Freddie Stagnolia, a female from Jacksboro was traveling east on Highway 25W around 8:15 Wednesday morning when her vehicle was struck by a deer around Elkins Road. The deer went inside the vehicle, according to Stagnolia, who said the driver went off the road into the wood line near Dog Creek Road.
Cougars only play at Williamsburg tonight. Watch over WLAF.
WILLIAMSBURG, KY (WLAF) – The Whitley Colonels open their season tonight as the 4 & 1 Campbell Cougars visit Charles M. Lawson Gymnasium on the north side of Williamsburg. The high schools that sit along U-S Highway 25W in neighboring states last played in 2021 at Williamsburg with Whitley winning. Live televised coverage of the varsity game begins at 7:20pm over the WLAF-Lindsay Carpet & Paint Center video player.
