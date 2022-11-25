LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Near Mama’s Kitchen is where a vehicle landed on its top just after 5pm Wednesday on the Stiner Highway (SR 63) east of La Follette. Reports coming in to WLAF are that two people were initially unable to get out of the car and were helped out by First Responders. Two units from the Campbell County EMS responded to treat the two patients. The Campbell County Rural Fire Service also responded. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 11/30/2022-6PM)

LAFOLLETTE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO