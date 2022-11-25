When Donald Trump took on the highest office in the country, he had a strong family support system backing him up. His wife, Melania Trump, was a dutiful First Lady, and his older sons ran the Trump Organization in his place (via Politifact). His oldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, served as a senior White House adviser, as did her husband, Jared Kushner. They all turned out for Donald's rallies, appeared at his events, and publicly expressed their pride in his policies and accomplishments. But now that Donald has finally announced his official intention to run for president again, it appears that some of his family members are less enthusiastic about returning to political life. Melania's silence over her husband's announcement has some wondering if she's unhappy with the prospect of taking on a public role again.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO