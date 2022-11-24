Read full article on original website
wealthinsidermag.com
10,000 Bitcoin Withdrawn From Wallet of Defunct Crypto Exchange Wex, Former BTC-e
A large amount of cryptocurrency kept in a wallet associated with crypto exchange Wex, successor of the infamous trading platform run by alleged money launderer Alexander Vinnik, has moved for the first time since 2017. The 10,000 bitcoins in question, worth over $165 million, have been transferred to new addresses in several transactions.
CoinTelegraph
Canada crypto regulation: Bitcoin ETFs, strict licensing and a digital dollar
In October, Toronto-based Coinsquare became the first crypto trading business to get dealer registration from the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC). That means a lot as now Coinsquare investors’ funds enjoy the security of the Canadian Investment Protection Fund in the event of insolvency, while the exchange is required to report its financial standing regularly.
financefeeds.com
Italy’s regulator blacks out Finance CapitalFX, MFCapitalFX
Italy’s Commissione Nazionale per le Società e la Borsa (CONSOB) has shut down new websites in an ongoing clampdown against firms it accuses of illegally promoting investment products in the country. The financial regulator stepped in to warn the public about dealing with several companies, which include some...
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Changpeng Zhao Exploring $1,000,000,000 Fund To Purchase Distressed Crypto Assets
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao says he’s planning to set up a $1 billion fund to rescue distressed crypto assets. In a new interview with Bloomberg TV, the billionaire says the fund is intended to help those in the crypto space weather the impacts of the FTX collapse and the crypto winter over the next six months.
Nigerian Regulators Spurn Cryptocurrencies for Digital Assets That Protect Investors
Despite the popularity of cryptocurrencies in the country, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of Nigeria has no plans to make crypto part of its digital asset trading goals. That is, at least not until regulators there can agree to standards that keep investors safe, the SEC’s general director said...
kitco.com
Putin calls for the creation of an independent blockchain-based settlement network
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. “The technology of digital currencies and blockchains can be used to create a new system of international settlements...
coingeek.com
Australia’s financial watchdog sues Coinbase-backed Block Earner over unlicensed digital asset services
The Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) has taken Block Earner to court over its alleged unregistered offering of digital asset products to the public. Block Earner, a firm backed by Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) and Aave, also operates an unregistered managed investment scheme that violates Australia’s capital market laws, the regulator said. ASIC averred before the court that the USD Earner, Gold Earner, and Crypto Earner were financial products managed under an investment scheme that required the approval of the regulator.
CoinTelegraph
Disaster looms for Digital Currency Group thanks to regulators and whales
The cryptocurrency tide is flowing out, and it looks more and more like Digital Currency Group (DCG) has been skinny dipping. But let’s be clear: The current crypto contagion isn’t a failure of crypto as a technology or long-term investment. DCG’s problem is one of failure by regulators and gatekeepers.
bitcoinmagazine.com
Fidelity Begins Opening Retail Bitcoin Trading Accounts
Fidelity, one of the world’s largest financial services providers, has officially started opening retail bitcoin trading accounts. The development comes after their announcement of a wait list previously this month. According to a report by The Block, certain users, presumably those on the wait list, received an email detailing the release, which stated that “The wait is over.”
cryptoslate.com
Singapore requires banks to hold $125 for every $100 Bitcoin exposure
Singapore’s senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam said on Nov. 28 that banks in the country must hold $125 of capital against every $100 exposure to risky crypto assets like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). In a written response to Singapore’s parliament, Shanmugaratnam said Singapore-based banks have “insignificant” exposure to crypto....
CoinDesk
US State Regulators Investigating Crypto Trading Firm Genesis Global Capital: Barron’s
Several U.S. state regulators are looking into whether crypto trading firm Genesis Global Capital may have violated securities laws, according to a report from Barron’s. The report said that Alabama Securities Commission Director Joseph Borg indicated that his agency and several other states are involved in the investigations, which focus on whether Genesis and other companies persuaded residents of their states to invest in crypto securities without having the proper registrations. Borg did not name the other companies being investigated.
coingeek.com
New bill wants South Korean exchanges to compensate users for sudden halt in withdrawals
Regulators worldwide are scrambling to deal with the effects of the FTX collapse, with some tightening existing laws while others formulate new laws to protect investors. In South Korea, regulators are pushing for a new bill that seeks to punish exchanges that suddenly halt withdrawals, requiring them to compensate their users.
protos.com
Green bitcoin miner crashes, takes Aussie billionaire with it
An Australian software billionaire and climate change activist has likely taken a hit after a ‘green’ bitcoin mining firm he invested in saw its share price plummet by 94%. Atlassian founder Mike Cannon-Brookes owns shares in Iris Energy, a New South Wales-based sustainable mining firm that claims to...
coinjournal.net
Russian lawmakers devise plan to create a state-run crypto exchange
Russian lawmakers have come up with a plan that could lead to the creation of a Russian state-run crypto exchange. According to reports by Vedomosti, a popular Russian media outlet, the members of Russia’s parliament are working on a draft amendment that included the creation of a national crypto exchange.
cryptobusinessworld.com
Bank of Japan begins CBDC experiment along with leading institutions
Japan central bank has begun planning of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) experiment on the digital yen, with the nation's key financial firms starting in spring 2023. The Bank of Japan is collaborating with three megabanks and other top Japan regional banks in the Asian country and will work for CBDC issuance pilot.
techaiapp.com
Lawyers see crypto regulation coming in 2023 because industry needs to rebuild trust • TechCrunch
“Crypto will recover,” Katherine Dowling, general counsel member at Bitwise Asset Management, said to TechCrunch. “This is not the death of crypto.”. Given the belief by many that crypto remains here to stay, it’s worth looking ahead. Crypto denizens certainly are — after the FTX collapse, questions circulated concerning crypto’s future and what regulators would do next.
crowdfundinsider.com
Blockchain Startup Ettle Announces Australian Dollar based Stablecoin
Ettle, a blockchain startup, has announced a pilot transaction for an Australian dollar-based stablecoin AUDE. According to a company statement, Ettle partnered with Meadow Labs in the experiment to make a payment using the AUDE to one of its contractors. Ettle says it is utilizing both the Algorand and Ethereum blockchain with additional blockchains forthcoming. The transaction was completed when AUDE was redeemed for fiat into the contractor’s bank account. The process was said to have been monitored by PKF Perth and independently verified.
CoinTelegraph
Line shuts down crypto exchange to focus on blockchain and LN token
The Japanese messaging giant Line has decided to shut down its cryptocurrency exchange business amid the ongoing crypto winter. Line-owned crypto exchange Bitfront officially announced on Nov. 27 a plan to completely close down the platform by March 2023. According to the statement, the closure was driven by the continued...
cryptogazette.com
Coinbase Unveiled Reserves of 2,000,000 BTC – Over $33,000,000,000
In the light of the latest events involving FTX that have shaken the crypto space, Coinbase now wants to strengthen their customers’ trust. Check out the latest reports made by the crypto exchange. Coinbase drops important announcement. It’s been just revealed that the crypto exchange giant Coinbase is unveiling...
