Minneapolis, MN

Reports: Trent Dilfer to become next head coach at UAB

(KSEE/KGPE) – Multiple media outlets are reporting that Trent Dilfer will be the next head football coach at UAB, the University of Alabama at Birmingham. UAB is currently a member of Conference USA, but is moving to the American Athletic Conference next summer. Trent Dilfer is a former NFL quarterback, a veteran of 13 seasons […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL

