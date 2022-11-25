Read full article on original website
World Cup 2022: Netherlands' Louis van Gaal hasn't lost a tournament match in 90 minutes since 2001
Louis van Gaal brings Netherlands into World Cup 2022 with the most unbelievable record stretching over two decades
Neymar Will Not Play Again During World Cup Group Stage After Scan Finds Ankle Ligament Damage
If Neymar is to recover in time to play again at Qatar 2022 it will not be until the knockout phase.
Germany salvages draw against Spain but World Cup hopes still hang in the balance
Niclas Füllkrug's late strike was enough to salvage a point for Germany against Spain as qualification from Group E goes down to the wire.
SkySports
Manchester United make contact with Barcelona over re-signing Memphis Depay- Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers... The Premier League has no plans to include regulations in their Owners and Directors Test that would prevent a Saudi investor taking over either Liverpool or Manchester United. Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto is in talks over the terms of...
Germany World Cup 2022 squad and preview: Hansi Flick's final team for Qatar
The Germany World Cup 2022 squad is out, with Hansi Flick's side looking to re-establish themselves on the world stage
Manchester United star Antony will miss Brazil's next World Cup game versus Switzerland.
World Cup fan discovers ‘eerie’ abandoned city in Qatar
An England football fan exploring ‘hidden Qatar’ found ‘eerie abandoned apartment blocks’ where workers who built the stadium allegedly lived.Rob Dawley, 21, was visiting the country to support England in the World Cup, and decided on a whim to visit areas off the beaten path.On his day out, he stumbled upon “a migrant camp”, which he was denied access to, and was then taken by his taxi driver to the city centre of Mesaieed.At first, Rob was met with no entry signs around the entire city centre, which was made up of several abandoned apartment blocks.By chance, the lucky England...
Sporting News
Is Neymar out of the World Cup? Ankle injury has Brazil star sidelined for at least group stage
2022 World Cup betting favorites Brazil are thought likely to top Group H and set themselves up for a push towards the title in Qatar, but they'll have to do so without their most popular player, at least for the time being. Neymar, the unquestioned leader of the Brazil forward...
Neymar shows swollen ankle, plans to return at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Neymar is planning a World Cup comeback despite posting a photo of his ankle still looking very swollen on Saturday. Neymar is undergoing treatment for damaged ligaments in his right ankle after getting hurt in Brazil’s 2-0 opening win over Serbia on Thursday. Team doctors said Neymar will miss Monday’s match against Switzerland but did not elaborate on a timetable for his return — or say whether he will be able to return at all.
tennisuptodate.com
Berrettini makes return to tennis but Canada move past Italy in the Davis Cup Final
Canada will take on Australia in the Davis Cup Finals as the team defeated Italy in the doubles match that featured a surprise. It was supposed to be Pospisil/Auger-Aliassime against Fognini and Bolelli but Matteo Berrettini got the nomination to the surprise of many. The Italian had been out for weeks due to a foot injury and he was not expected to play.
Sporting News
Portugal vs. Uruguay World Cup lineups, starting 11 for Group H match at Qatar 2022
Uruguay and Portugal will each have at least one absentee at the back when they meet in Group H at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Ronald Araujo's place in the Uruguay squad was in doubt through injury and the saga around his fitness appears to be escalating, although his teammates still managed to keep a clean sheet against South Korea.
Mbappe Dazzles vs. Denmark; France Clinches WC Last-16 Spot
Denmark had no answer for Kylian Mbappé, who scored both of France’s goals in a 2-1 win at the World Cup that ensure the champs will be advancing out of the group.
BBC
Davis Cup: Great Britain drawn away to Colombia in 2023 qualifiers
Great Britain have been drawn away to Colombia in the qualifying round of the 2023 Davis Cup. Britain had a wildcard into this year's Finals but will have to win February's tie in South America to qualify for next September's group stage. The tie will take place the week after...
Today at the World Cup: Portugal looking to advance with Uruguay win
Portugal look to book their round of 16 berth on Monday with a Group H win over Uruguay, while Brazil will need to cope without Neymar as they take on Switzerland in Group G.Elsewhere in that group, opponents Cameroon and Serbia could see their campaigns ended while South Korea face Ghana in the early afternoon Group H match-up.On Sunday, Germany avoided an early exit after salvaging a late 1-1 draw with Spain and Morocco stunned Belgium to end the evening second in the Group F table. Elsewhere, Canada became the second team after hosts Qatar to exit after Croatia handed...
Yardbarker
Australia defeats Croatia to reach Davis Cup final for first time since 2003
Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson teamed up to win the deciding doubles match Friday as Australia advanced to the Davis Cup final for the first time since 2003 with a 2-1 victory over Croatia in Malaga, Spain. Purcell and Thompson beat Croatia's Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic 6-7 (3), 7-5,...
