SkySports

Manchester United make contact with Barcelona over re-signing Memphis Depay- Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers... The Premier League has no plans to include regulations in their Owners and Directors Test that would prevent a Saudi investor taking over either Liverpool or Manchester United. Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto is in talks over the terms of...
The Independent

World Cup fan discovers ‘eerie’ abandoned city in Qatar

An England football fan exploring ‘hidden Qatar’ found ‘eerie abandoned apartment blocks’ where workers who built the stadium allegedly lived.Rob Dawley, 21, was visiting the country to support England in the World Cup, and decided on a whim to visit areas off the beaten path.On his day out, he stumbled upon “a migrant camp”, which he was denied access to, and was then taken by his taxi driver to the city centre of Mesaieed.At first, Rob was met with no entry signs around the entire city centre, which was made up of several abandoned apartment blocks.By chance, the lucky England...
The Associated Press

Neymar shows swollen ankle, plans to return at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Neymar is planning a World Cup comeback despite posting a photo of his ankle still looking very swollen on Saturday. Neymar is undergoing treatment for damaged ligaments in his right ankle after getting hurt in Brazil’s 2-0 opening win over Serbia on Thursday. Team doctors said Neymar will miss Monday’s match against Switzerland but did not elaborate on a timetable for his return — or say whether he will be able to return at all.
tennisuptodate.com

Berrettini makes return to tennis but Canada move past Italy in the Davis Cup Final

Canada will take on Australia in the Davis Cup Finals as the team defeated Italy in the doubles match that featured a surprise. It was supposed to be Pospisil/Auger-Aliassime against Fognini and Bolelli but Matteo Berrettini got the nomination to the surprise of many. The Italian had been out for weeks due to a foot injury and he was not expected to play.
Sporting News

Portugal vs. Uruguay World Cup lineups, starting 11 for Group H match at Qatar 2022

Uruguay and Portugal will each have at least one absentee at the back when they meet in Group H at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Ronald Araujo's place in the Uruguay squad was in doubt through injury and the saga around his fitness appears to be escalating, although his teammates still managed to keep a clean sheet against South Korea.
BBC

Davis Cup: Great Britain drawn away to Colombia in 2023 qualifiers

Great Britain have been drawn away to Colombia in the qualifying round of the 2023 Davis Cup. Britain had a wildcard into this year's Finals but will have to win February's tie in South America to qualify for next September's group stage. The tie will take place the week after...
The Independent

Today at the World Cup: Portugal looking to advance with Uruguay win

Portugal look to book their round of 16 berth on Monday with a Group H win over Uruguay, while Brazil will need to cope without Neymar as they take on Switzerland in Group G.Elsewhere in that group, opponents Cameroon and Serbia could see their campaigns ended  while South Korea face Ghana in the early afternoon Group H match-up.On Sunday, Germany avoided an early exit after salvaging a late 1-1 draw with Spain and Morocco stunned Belgium to end the evening second in the Group F table. Elsewhere, Canada became the second team after hosts Qatar to exit after Croatia handed...
Yardbarker

Australia defeats Croatia to reach Davis Cup final for first time since 2003

Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson teamed up to win the deciding doubles match Friday as Australia advanced to the Davis Cup final for the first time since 2003 with a 2-1 victory over Croatia in Malaga, Spain. Purcell and Thompson beat Croatia's Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic 6-7 (3), 7-5,...

