House Financial Services Subcommittee Issues Testimony From Coalition for a Prosperous America Senior Economist Ferry
WASHINGTON , Nov. 25 -- The House Financial Services Subcommittee on Housing,. Coalition for a Prosperous America Senior Economist Jeff Ferry. , entitled "Persistent Poverty in America: Addressing Chronic Disinvestment in Colonias, the Southern Black Belt, and the. U.S. Territories":. * * *. The Coalition for a Prosperous America. (CPA)...
Editorial: Senate bill ensures oil spills insured
About this time, those who pay the bills for the 650,000 Massachusetts homes that heat with oil probably just received an astronomical invoice for that tankful of fuel. Warned in advance of the coming surge in prices for oil, natural gas and electricity, that sticker shock's still a somber reminder of the soaring utility costs we're in for this winter.
House Financial Services Subcommittee Issues Statement From Housing Assistance Council Research & Information Director George
WASHINGTON , Nov. 25 -- The House Financial Services Subcommittee on Housing,. , entitled "Persistent Poverty in America: Addressing Chronic Disinvestment in Colonias, the Southern Black Belt, and the. U.S. Territories":. * * *. Chairman Cleaver, Ranking Member Hill, and members of the Subcommittee, greetings and thank you for this...
Hegar blasts Biden administration plan advancing retirement funds prioritizing ESG
–The U.S. Department of Labor is finalizing a rule allowing companies to prioritize ESG policies when choosing retirement plans. Both the chief financial heads of Texas and Florida, and Gov. After hearing of the DOL’ s latest announcement, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said President Joe Biden was“ using unelected bureaucrats… to push his radical ESG agenda,…
health insurance Audits reveal overcharges to Medicare plans
Daily Breeze (Torrance, CA) Newly released federal audits reveal widespread overcharges and other errors in payments to Medicare Advantage health plans for seniors, with some plans overbilling the government more than. $1,000. per patient a year on average. Summaries of the 90 audits, which examined billings from 2011 through 2013...
IRS Issues Notice No. 2022-59 on Insured and Self-Insured Health Plans Adjusted Applicable Dollar Amount For Fee
This notice provides the adjusted applicable dollar amount to be multiplied by the average number of covered lives for purposes of calculating the fee imposed by sections 4375 and 4376 of the Internal Revenue Code for policy years and plan years that end on or after. October 1, 2022. ,...
Paid leave is a basic need for all
The sticking point remains access to paid leave and freedom from retaliation when workers use it, an issue that affects workers across many industries in the U.S.. Yet these workers, more than any other group in the U.S., continue to lack access to paid leave. Congress passed a bipartisan legislative achievement with the Inflation Reduction Act, but implementing a…
Increasing Crop Insurance Flexibility for Sugar Beets
Final rule with request for comments. CFR Part: "7 CFR Part 457" RIN Number: "RIN 0563-AC81" Document Number: "Docket ID FCIC-22-0009" (FCIC) amends the Common Crop Insurance Regulations, Sugar Beet Crop Insurance Provisions. This rule will reinstate stage guarantees and make the stage removal option permanent to ensure all producers have maximum flexibility to obtain the crop insurance coverage they need for their operation. The changes will be effective for the 2023 and succeeding crop years for counties with a contract change date on or after.
Biden notifies Congress it has approved $323 million arms sale to Finland
The Biden administration on Monday notified Congress it has approved a possible $323 million arms sale to Finland as the country seeks to join NATO. The administration approved the potential sale of 40 tactical missiles and 48 Joint Stand Off Weapons, made by Raytheon, in addition to accompanying equipment, training and support, the State Department said in a release.
Patent Issued for Autonomous vehicle operating status assessment (USPTO 11494175): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company
-- A patent by the inventors Bennett, Shawn C (Le Roy, IL, US), Binion, Todd (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Vehicles are typically operated by a human vehicle operator who controls both steering and motive controls. Operator error, inattention, inexperience, misuse, or distraction leads to many vehicle accidents each year, resulting in injury and damage. Autonomous or semi-autonomous vehicles augment vehicle operators’ information or replace vehicle operators’ control commands to operate the vehicle in whole or part with computer systems based upon information from sensors within the vehicle.
Patent Issued for Systems and methods for processing electronic requests (USPTO 11494246): Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11494246, is. Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company. (. Springfield, Massachusetts. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by...
Washington AG Bob Ferguson wants $1.5M a year for organized retail crime unit
(The Center Square) – Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson is asking the state Legislature for $1.5 million annually to fund the creation of a 10-member organized retail crime unit in his office. The request follows Ferguson’s convening of an organized retail crime task force earlier this year to improve cooperation between law enforcement agencies in dealing with the matter in Washington. Next year’s 105-day legislative session begins on Jan. 9. ...
‘Waste, fraud, abuse’: GOP lawmaker says House committee will investigate COVID spending
Some Republican lawmakers also said the next Congress will investigate President Joe Biden's family and the withdrawal in Afghanistan. This article is available to INNsider Pro subscribers only. Sign in or register to be an INNsider Pro and access all locked articles.
Russia pushes off nuclear arms negotiations with United States
Russia postponed nuclear arms negotiations with the United States that were scheduled to take place later this week in Cairo.
Steve Verney elected to Ohio National Board
CINCINNATI , Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Insurance, Inc. (“Constellation”) is pleased to announce the election of. , distinguished insurance and financial services veteran, to the Boards of Directors of certain subsidiary insurance companies, including. The Ohio National Life Insurance Company. ,. Ohio National Life Assurance...
Seattle Injury Law PLLC, a Premier Law Firm, Offers Fair and Reasonable Legal Representation That Advocates for Victims Rights
Seattle, WA - (NewMediaWire) - November 28, 2022 - After an accident, a victim needs to call the police, gather the name/address of the negligent party, and obtain their insurance company/policy number. Filing a claim with an insurance company seems straightforward, especially when the negligent party caused the accident. However, most insurance companies train their representatives to disregard claims, ignore victims, settle claims quickly, and save the company money, leaving victims at a loss.
U.S. Economy: Focus shifts to 2023
Dispatch-Argus, The (Moline, IL) 2022 was a tough year. Amid a landscape of soaring inflation and rising interest rates, American consumers and businesses struggled to maintain an even keel. In. February 2021. , inflation was reported at 1.7%, just below the. Federal Reserve's. target rate of 2%. Today, inflation stands...
Small Grains and Processing Sweet Corn Crop Insurance Improvements
Final rule with request for comments. CFR Part: "7 CFR Part 457" RIN Number: "RIN 0563-AC82" Document Number: "Docket ID FCIC-22-0008" (FCIC) amends the Common Crop Insurance Regulations, Small Grains Crop Insurance Provisions, Processing Sweet Corn Crop Insurance Provisions, Cabbage Crop Insurance Provisions, and the Fresh Market Tomato (Dollar Plan) Crop Insurance Provisions. The changes will allow revenue coverage for oats and rye under the Small Grains Crop Insurance Provisions and extend the end of the insurance period date for processing sweet corn from.
'Fix the Cracks' campaign warns Floridians about abusive auto glass lawsuits
Insurance and tort reform groups have launched a campaign to warn consumers about the explosive growth in auto glass litigation in Florida – a phenomenon that some observers say contributes to rising claims costs and insurance policy rates.The campaign, called “Fix the Cracks,” was launched by the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), Florida Justice Reform Institute and…
OMB moves DOL ESG rule, as backlash builds
The environmental, social and governance movement’s noble intentions are running into stiff resistance with growing backlash while a Department of Labor rule moves ahead that would allow limited ESG goals in investing. The DOL proposed ESG rules during the Trump administration that would require retirement fund advisors to put...
