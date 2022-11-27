Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals LIVE: All the best sales right now

Black Friday itself may be over, but there are still Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals to be had. While discounts on Switch hardware are often few and far between, there are still plenty of bargains out there. If you’re looking to save money on Switch games, accessories or even the console itself, Black Friday is the time to do it.

We’ve been keeping tabs on all the Black Friday and Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals over the sales season, and will be continuing as we head into Cyber Monday. That way you can enjoy Nintendo’s latest console without breaking the bank. There’s going to be a lot to sort though, and doing all that yourself can be a little daunting. Fortunately, we’ll be picking out all the best deals to save you the trouble.

Of course, the Nintendo Switch console itself rarely, if ever, gets a price drop — even over Black Friday and Cyber Monday. With that in mind you’re likely to be paying close to the full retail price, which is $299/£259 for the original Nintendo Switch, $199/£199 for the portable Switch Lite and $349/£309 for the Nintendo Switch OLED. Bundles can ease that blow, and get you a console and at least one game, but that's the limit of it

But let’s get down to business. Our Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals live blog will be continually updating with the best U.S. and U.K. Nintendo Switch deals as soon as we find them.

Black Friday Nintendo Switch Deals: US

Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals: UK

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing New Horizons Edition: $299 @ Best Buy

Kicking off our Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals live blog is the Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing New Horizons edition for $299 at Best Buy. That's the standard retail price for a brand new Switch, and it doesn't come with any games. But there was a time when this console was rarer than a PS5.

Back in the pandemic days Nintendo Switch demand was at an all-time high, and Animal Crossing was the must-have game. Naturally everyone wanted this Special Edition console, complete with pastel green and blue Joy-Cons and a dock featuring Tom Nook and the Nooklings.

Thankfully those days are over, and the ACNH Switch is yours to purchase right now.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

One of the newest and best games on Nintendo Switch is the long-awaited Bayonetta 3 — which is now $46 over at Amazon. While Bayonetta 3 isn't a huge departure from its predecessors, it still takes what worked and refines it. That means we're left with an ambitious action game, complete with all the same balletic combat and wacky characters fans will expect.

Difficulty can be rather intense, as we noted in our Bayonetta 3 review, though long-time fans will no doubt be familiar with that. Visual and performance issues are not uncommon either, which is primarily down to the Switch's ageing hardware. Still if you're looking for a new game to sink into, and one that's unlike any other recent release, Bayonetta 3 is definitely worth picking up this Black Friday.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

If you're yet to purchase a Switch, or you want to upgrade from the handheld Switch Lite, then the Nintendo Switch OLED is a great option for you. Not only does it have a better display than the standard Switch, it also offers better sound, double the storage and an improved kickstand design.

It may not be on sale for Black Friday, but it can be yours for $349. U.K. buyers can pick one up for £279 — £30 less than the £309 launch price.

Though this isn't the Nintendo Switch Pro that's been rumored for some time. You still have the same 720p display and both the performance and battery life are pretty comparable to the standard Switch. But a Switch is a Switch, and as noted in our Nintendo Switch OLED review , that display is absolutely gorgeous. If you need a new Switch, this could well be your best option.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

If you've picked up a discounted Nintendo Switch in the Black Friday sales, you'll likely want to score some of the best Nintendo Switch games next. And this massive Nintendo eShop sale will help you do just that with deals starting from just $9.

Unfortunately, there aren't any Nintendo first-party games available for less than $10 but we are seeing big discounts on the likes of Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury and The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD . Beloved indie games like Cult of the Lamb and Dead Cells are also included in this massive sale.

Our top pick of the hundreds of discounted titles? The recently-released Nintendo Switch port of Persona 5 Royal , which is 25% off. This portable version of one of the best JRPGs ever made is an essential Switch title that will easily steal 100+ hours of your time.

(Image credit: Anker/Nintendo)

Anker PowerCore Nintendo Switch Edition: was $69 now $64 @ Amazon

We love the portability of the Nintendo Switch but there's no denying it's battery life isn't the best. In our Nintendo Switch battery test we found that even the revised Switch model needs a recharge after less than five hours. That just won't cut it when you're facing a long flight or are utterly absorbed in one of the best Nintendo Switch games .

So it's fortunate that the Anker PowerCore Nintendo Switch Edition is on sale for $64 at Amazon . That's only a small $5 discount but this essential Switch accessory is a worthwhile purchase at full price so any form of discount is welcome.

This officially-licensed portable charger comes with a 13400mAh capacity which is enough to charge your Switch 1.7 times, or for roughly 10 hours extra of playtime. It's also a surprisingly small accessory that weighs less than the Nintendo Switch itself and can easily be thrown into a backpack or larger pocket.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: was $59 now $29 @ Walmart

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is, by far, the best game on Nintendo Switch — even after all this time. If you've yet to pick up a copy for yourself, now is the time to do so, because Walmart has knocked 50% off the price. That's pretty incredible considering Nintendo games tend to stick pretty close to full price for their entire lifespan.

Breath of the Wild sees you take on the role of Link yet again, in his quest to save Hyrule from the dark machinations of Ganon. You're dropped off in an expansive open world, populated with countless monsters and allies, with no memory of who you are or how you're supposed to save the world. It's up to you, the player to figure that out before the sequel, tears of the Kingdom, arrives next year.

(Image credit: TT Games)

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga: was $49 now $29 @ Best Buy

If you're looking for a game that's a little more casual, then Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is worth checking out. It also happens to be $20 off the normal price, over at Best Buy, where you can pick up a copy for just $29. Though that doesn't include DLC character packs, which will set you back $24 .

It's not that much different from the Lego games of old, but that's part of the appeal. With its unique sense of humor, and the option to play through all three Star Wars trilogies, it's offering something no other game can. Least of all the many hundreds of characters you can play as.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Nintendo Switch w/ Mario Kart 8 & 3 months Nintendo Switch Online: $299 @ Best Buy

Nintendo Switch console deals are generally few and far between, and for the past few years the only serious deal has been this one: A Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a 3 month pass to Nintendo Switch Online for $299. Given the Switch retails for that price, it means Mario Kart and online access are essentially free.

Still if you need a new Switch, and don't fancy the pricier OLED model, this is a bundle worth picking up. Especially if you don't already have Mario Kart 8, which is a fantastic game to play by yourself or with friends.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Holiday season can be hectic, so why not secure a more relaxing form of entertainment in the form of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, now $29 at Walmart ?

In this game, you get a whole island to build on as you see fit, with the aim of attracting more residents. There are all sorts of structures and decorations to unlock, letting you design your little slice of paradise exactly to your own tastes. You can visit other users' islands too if you want some inspiration or company too.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Nintendo Switch (Neon) with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe download code and 3 months Nintendo Switch Online: was $399 now $299 @ Walmart

While it's no cheaper than the bundle we offered earlier, we're showing this Nintendo Switch (Neon) with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 3 months of Switch Online for $299 at Walmart offer just in case the other sells out, or you're looking to make the most of Walmart's deals in particular due to a Walmart Plus membership, for example.

Like before, you get the regular Switch console along with a download code for the ridiculously fun Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 3 months of Switch Online membership for access to online multiplayer and other benefits. It's the perfect Switch starter kit for anyone who needs it.

(Image credit: It Takes Two)

For a Switch game recommendation, how about the excellent co-op title It Takes Two, now $29 at Target ?

In-game, you'll play as either Cody or May trying to deal with whatever magic that's turned them both into dolls and keeps throwing obstacles in their path. As players, you'll be puzzling through multiple challenges that will require you and your co-op partner to work as an effective team. The good news is that if you don't have anyone to play with locally, you can play the game online with a friend, even if they don't own a copy of the game themselves.

(Image credit: SanDisk/Amazon)

SanDisk 256GB microSD memory card: was $32 now $19 @ Amazon

The more you play on your Switch, the more its limited built-in storage will fill up. If you're looking to get a lot of games during the Black Friday sales, you may also want to consider a SanDisk 256GB microSD memory card, $19 at Amazon right now , that can plug in the back of your Switch to instantly expand its available storage.

There are plenty of different capacities for this card, ranging all the way up to a whole terabyte of space. Plus there are some cards that come branded with Nintendo-related images, but you don't need those. We reckon the 256GB card is more than enough for most people, offering eight times the Switch's regular storage and therefore acres of memory space for all your games.

(Image credit: Razer)

It's rare to find a good Nintendo Switch headset for less than $50, and it's even rarer for such a headset to be wireless. But on Black Friday, you can get the Razer Barracuda X for just $49 at Amazon . The device usually retails for $99, and a 50% discount is pretty significant.

In our Razer Barracuda X review , we praised the device's versatile connectivity, comfortable design and intuitive controls. The sound quality is more "good" than "great," but it's about what you'd expect for $99 — and much better than you'd expect for $49. You can also hook up the device to PS4s, PS5s, PCs and most Android phones, making it a worthwhile accessory for a number of gaming platforms.

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Nier Automata The End of Yorha Edition: was $39 now $29 @ Amazon

The Switch is not as powerful as other modern gaming systems, and that's often to the console's detriment. However, it also makes the Switch a good home for ports - including the recent Nier Automata The End of Yorha Edition, which is available for $29 at Amazon .

This Nier Automata port came out just last month, but it's arguably the best edition of the game to play, since you can take it with you, and there are almost no performance or graphical limitations. We awarded the game 4.5 out of five stars in our Nier Automata The End of Yorha review , which is pretty high praise. If you're planning to travel this holiday season, this could be an excellent plane/train/bus game.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Nintendo Switch Lite & Animal Crossing Bundle: was $259 now $239 @ Best Buy

It's pretty rare to find a discounted Nintendo Switch console — and, to be fair, this isn't exactly one of those. But if you wanted a Nintendo Switch Lite and a copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons to go with it, this is your chance to save $20 on the whole package.

Right now, you can get a Nintendo Switch Lite and Animal Crossing: New Horizons Bundle at Best Buy for $239 , which is a respectable discount off of its usual $259 price. This is one of those "exactly what it says on the tin" deals, but if you want these two items anyway, here's an easy way to get them together.

(Bear in mind, however, you could save another $10 if you simply buy a full-price Nintendo Switch Lite and Animal Crossing for $29 at Walmart .)

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is one of the best Nintendo Switch accessories you can buy, and it's not on sale very often. Today, however, you can get the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller for $48 at Walmart . The device usually costs $70, so that's a pretty significant discount.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Wii Sports proved to be an absolute hit when it arrived back in 2006, so it's a surprise Nintendo took so long to offer something similar on the Switch. Still Nintendo Switch Sports is here, and Amazon is offering a small, but welcome, discount over the Black Friday weekend.

There are six sports to play in all: soccer, volleyball, bowling, tennis, badminton and Chambara. That last one is swordplay, in case you're as confused as we were, and Golf is set to be added in the near future. Motion controls are back, thanks to the Switch's Joy-Cons, meaning you can swing and kick to play — just as you would on a real sports field.

(Image credit: Nintendo/The Pokemon Company)

The big news in the Pokémon world might be the release of Scarlet and Violet, but there are discounts to be had on older games. Specifically Pokémon Legends: Arceus, which is now $46 over at Walmart.

Set in hundreds of years before Diamond and Pearl, Arceus takes players to what will become the Sinnoh region, which means lots of changes from what we know from Pokémon games. Primitive Poké Balls, ancient versions of well-known monsters, paper Pokédexes and a totally new style of play.

It's the perfect entry for old and new Pokémon fans, and well worth checking out now that Walmart has knocked $13 off the price.

(Image credit: Amazon)

We've put together a page for the best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals , where we'll track sales on Nintendo Switch consoles, games and accessories as we get closer to Cyber Monday. Many of the Black Friday Switch deals we mentioned are already over, and we're not sure whether they'll come back on Monday. However, we may get a few new deals instead — perhaps even on one or more of the consoles.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Whether you're playing a classic arcade fighter like Street Fighter II or even Sega Genesis on Nintendo Switch Online , you might want to put down the Pro Controller and pick up a six-button pad instead like the PowerA Fusion Wired Fightpad for Nintendo Switch which is down to just $22 at Amazon . It does ship from the UK but you're saving $40 off its regular list price.

This controller features a six-button layout with Alps action buttons so you know it can take a beating. There's also a toggle switch in the middle that lets you use the D-Pad as either the left or right analog stick which makes the PowerA Fusion Wired Fightpad compatible with even more games. Finally, swappable magnetic faceplates let you easily change the look of this controller.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Playing Mario Kart is one of the best reasons to own a Nintendo Switch but with Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, you can race a real-life Mario Kart through your home. Above Mario or Luigi (depending on which set you get and both are currently on sale), there's a camera that lets you watch the race in handheld or TV mode while you control your character with your Joy Cons or Pro Controller.

The kit includes cardboard signs to help you build your own tracks but you can also use blocks and other real-life items as obstacles. The latest update even adds two new multiplayer modes including split-screen and relay race that can be played by two to four players.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Nintendo's Joy-Cons have their place, but there are times when you want to play a Switch with a more traditional controller. That's where the Switch's Pro Controller comes into play. It's an ordinary controller design, with a layout similar to an Xbox controller, plus a few Nintendo-centric additions.

It's a heck of a lot more comfortable when you're playing the Switch in TV mode, that's for sure — especially over long periods. On top of that the Pro controller still comes with HD rumble, motion controls and amiibo-scanning functionality. It can now be yours with $21 off the usual price.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Mario may get all the spotlight, but that doesn't mean you should underestimate the other Mario brother. Luigi is a hero in his own right, and the Lugi's Mansion series really gives him time to shine. Because Mario keeps getting into a mess, and it's up to Luigi to bail him our once more.

Luigi is armed with the brand new Polktergust G-00, and sent into the Last Resort hotel to save Mario and his friends. Or you can enter the Scarescraper to play alongside seven friends, and try to defeat all the ghosts. Don't forget L:uigi isn't alone, and his all-green companion Gooigi is there to help bust some pesky ghosts.