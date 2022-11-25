Read full article on original website
Cardi B ‘hopeless’ trying to make Offset ‘happy’ after Takeoff’s death
Cardi B has been feeling “hopeless” trying to make her husband, Offset, happy in the weeks following Takeoff’s death. The “WAP” rapper said she and the Migos hitmaker have been trying to live their lives “normally” – but have struggled to cope with their actual feelings. “We’re living our life normally, but deep down inside our hearts have been so heavy,” she told “The Neighborhood Talk,” adding, “I feel like if I talk about – the internet’s so desensitized – how we really feel, what motherf–kers really been going through, y’all would start saying, ‘Oh sympathy.’ “We don’t want no sympathy,” Cardi continued....
Miley Cyrus & BF Maxx Morando Step Out For Casual Lunch Date After Her 30th Birthday: Photo
Miley Cyrus and her boyfriend Maxx Morando went to lunch together in Malibu, California on Nov. 27, four days after Miley’s 30th birthday. The couple, who started quietly dating in 2021, were smiling in the photos taken after the lunch date. The “Wrecking Ball” hitmaker wore a blue collared shirt over a white T-shirt with a pair of colorful pants with Catholic imagery. Miley also rocked a pair of bejeweled sandals and black sunglasses. She kept her blonde hair up in a messy bun.
