newscenter1.tv
How the Hometown Market in Sturgis supports local businesses
STURGIS, S.D. – For the last three years in Sturgis, SD, the Hometown Market has supported dozens of local vendors. This year, there are about 40 vendors selling everything from clothes to food and art. The vendors don’t even have to be at their booths, the sales are handled by city workers!
Black Hills Pioneer
Residents concerned about Spearfish mountain goats
SPEARFISH — Once upon a time, back in 2013, a pregnant mountain goat ran away from her herd along the Needles Highway, and found shelter in the Spearfish Canyon. That spring, she gave birth to a male goat, also known as a billy, and some time after that, she and her little billy had baby goats … together.
newscenter1.tv
Honoring our veterans this holiday season: Donate a wreath at Black Hills National Cemetery
As of Sunday, 98% of the veteran’s graves at Black Hills National Cemetery will not receive a wreath for Christmas. The deadline to donate a wreath is Wednesday, November 30. Over 23,000 veterans are buried at Black Hills National Cemetery, just outside of Sturgis. Here is how the people...
newscenter1.tv
NO TRAVEL ADVISED issued along I-90 Thursday morning
RAPID CITY, S.D.- Hazardous weather continues into the afternoon in western South Dakota and northeastern Wyoming. A No Travel Advised has been issued by the South Dakota Department of Transportation from the Wyoming state line to Exit 46 in Piedmont. As wind speeds continue to increase headed into this afternoon,...
