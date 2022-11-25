ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Be the hero of the holidays—Shop 100+ toy deals this Black Friday

By Daniel Donabedian and Jessica Kasparian, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14lQNL_0jNIUeH100
Nab incredible toy deals at Target, Walmart and Amazon this Black Friday. Disney / Nintendo / Jazplus, LLC and Kelly Toys Holdings / Reviewed

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Black Friday has finally arrived! Now is the time to snag deals on all those toys on your kid's holiday wishlist. As always, Black Friday 2022 is one of the biggest opportunities to save money at retailers like Amazon, Melissa & Doug , Walmart , shopDisney and plenty of others. Check out this list of toy deals that the Reviewed team has shopped.

10 best Black Friday toy deals you can shop

Save on Lego, Barbie, Nintendo Switch games and more

Here are our top ten favorite Black Friday toy deals you can shop right now, including a Barbie Dream Camper and a Nerf blaster .

  1. Sorry! Kids Board Game for $6 (Save $5.99)
  2. Paw Patrol Big Truck Toy with Moveable Claw Arm for $20 (Save $19.97)
  3. Figure 8 Train Set for $21.49 (Save $21.50)
  4. Nerf Pro Gelfire Mythic Full Auto Gel Blaster for $59 (Save $21)
  5. Gentle Jumbos Unicorn for $54.99 (Save $55)
  6. Plush Standing Lion for $79.99 (Save $80)
  7. Star Wars Rebellion Board Game for $78.20 (Save $31.79)
  8. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Nintendo Switch [Digital] for $29 at Walmart (Save $30.99)
  9. Barbie Camper DreamCamper Toy Playset for $64 (Save $35.99)
  10. Barbie Dreamhouse Doll House Playset House for $99 (Save $125.90)

Toy gifts we love on sale

Aiming to give the perfect gift to a little one this holiday season? We at Reviewed prepped a list of the best gifts for kids for the occasion. You're in luck—some of our favorites are on sale now.

Best Black Friday board game deals

Save on Clue, Scrabble, Monopoly and more

The best way to keep the kids engaged in family game night is to have some really awesome games, including the insanely-fun-not-on-sale-but-still-affordable Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza . These deals on board games are just in time for Black Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BXOZO_0jNIUeH100
Prepare for your next family game night by grabbing a board game on sale. Reviewed / Fantasy Flight Games

Walmart Black Friday toy deals

Save big on Paw Patrol, Fisher-Price and more

Shop Black Friday toy deals at Walmart and save on everything from board games to Barbie Camper sets .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wqDzV_0jNIUeH100
Walmart has plenty of engaging toys for your kids. Reviewed / Arealer

Shop toys at Walmart

Amazon Black Friday toy deals

Make the most of Amazon's Black Friday toy deals and snag Nerf guns , Lego sets and more for less right now.

Save on play kitchens, Barbie, Nerf

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N2p3w_0jNIUeH100
Find plenty of toy deals on Amazon this season. Reviewed / KidsKraft

Save on Lego toy deals

Save on kids' tablets, smartwatches and tech

Shop toys at Amazon

Melissa & Doug Black Friday toy deals

Do some gift shopping before the Black Friday rush with Melissa & Doug deals on train sets, plushies and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Q8K7_0jNIUeH100
Find the perfect gifts for your little one at Melissa & Doug. Reviewed / Melissa & Doug

Shop toys at Melissa & Doug

Squishmallows Black Friday toy deals

If your kiddos love to curl up with a Squishmallow, now's the perfect time to get these adorable dolls for less.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fW8FW_0jNIUeH100
Save on these cute and cuddly Squishmallow plushies this holiday season. Reviewed / Squishmallows / Amazon

shopDisney Black Friday toy deals

Save on Marvel, Moana, and Micky Mouse toys

Peruse shopDisney toy deals to find the perfect gift for the Disney fan in your life. If you act now, you'll be able to get free shipping on orders of $75 or more when you use coupon code SHIPMAGIC .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26sqVo_0jNIUeH100
With franchises like Marvel and Star Wars to its name, shopDisney has no shortage of toy deals ahead of Black Friday. Disney / Reviewed

Shop toys at shopDisney

Toys R Us Black Friday toy deals

Save on playsets, plush toys and more

Get dolls, tech gadgets and play sets for less with these stellar discounts at Toys R Us.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D2X7e_0jNIUeH100
Save on toys of all genres with Toys R Us's Black Friday deals. Reviewed / Macy's

Shop toys at Toys R Us

Target Black Friday toy deals

Score Black Friday savings on some of the biggest toy brands with these epic deals on Lego, Transformers and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L3Huc_0jNIUeH100
Kids can enjoy this Nerf blaster and more great toys on sale at Target ahead of Black Friday. NERF/Target/Reviewed

Shop toys at Target

Black Friday 2022: Shopping guide

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday 2022 falls on Friday, November 25 . Cyber Monday 2022 takes place on Monday, November 28 . Thanksgiving is the last Thursday of November, and each year Black Friday occurs the day following, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.

When do Black Friday 2022 sales start?

Broadly speaking, Black Friday starts as soon as Thanksgiving ends. However, every year, Black Friday sales start earlier and earlier. This year, we saw the first Black Friday sales begin toward the end of October.

How long do Black Friday sales last?

Black Friday is followed directly by Cyber Monday on November 28, 2022 . Technically speaking, as soon as Cyber Monday begins, Black Friday ends. The best discounts are usually limited to these two days (and the weekend between them); however, some deals stick around through the end of the following week.

What deals can we expect during Black Friday?

As in years past, Black Friday often matches and exceeds the best prices offered throughout the year. You can expect to save on nearly every product available, especially on Amazon. Whether you’re shopping for a new bed, the latest technology or a new winter coat, Black Friday 2022 will have your needs covered and Amazon will have those needs at the lowest prices of the year.

What are the best Black Friday toy deals?

There are tons of Black Friday toy deals you can snag—if you hurry. You can get over 50% off the Exploding Kittens card game or score a box of Pokémon cards for 37% off at Amazon today. You can also head to Walmart to save $10 on Nerf blasters taking the toy's price down from $79.99 to $31.49.

Should I shop Black Friday toy deals?

Absolutely! The perfect gift is within your grasp this holiday season, as Melissa & Doug , Walmart , shopDisney , Target and other major retailers have incredible toy deals going on right now. Toys from Lego , Barbie , Nerf and so much more are on sale already, so beat the Black Friday rush and shop these discounts today.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Be the hero of the holidays—Shop 100+ toy deals this Black Friday

Comments / 0

