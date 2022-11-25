Here are the 100+ best Black Friday deals at Lowe's: DeWalt, GE, Samsung and more
Updated 9:47 AM EST: Black Friday 2022 has arrived with tons of deals on top products. Keep checking back with us to score major savings on high-tech appliances, home improvement equipment, holiday decor and more. We'll keep you updated by continually adding and updating the best deals. — Jada Kennzie, Reviewed
Black Friday is here, and Lowe's is giving us a jump start on holiday savings. Whether you want some powerful new appliances , are readying for a bathroom upgrade or want some eye-catching decorations for the holiday season, these Black Friday sales will help you save on anything you need. From fall lawn care to full-blown home renovations, we've got you covered with these Black Friday 2022 deals on Craftsman , LG and DeWalt Keep scrolling to get first dibs on all the best home improvement markdowns at the Lowe's Black Friday sale .
10 best Lowe's Black Friday deals
Scoop epic savings on appliances , DeWalt power tools and more.
- Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum for $159.99 (Save $100)
- Sego Lily 55000-BTU Propane Gas Fire Pit Table for $274.40 (Save $297.26)
- GE Electric Stacked Laundry Center with 3.8-Cubic-Foot Washer and 5.9-Cubic-Foot Dryer for $1,298 (Save $251)
- Samsung WA50R5200AW Washer for $648 (Save $251)
- Whirlpool 1.1-Cubic-Foot Low Profile 1000-Watt Over-the-Range Microwave from $399 (Save $230)
- DeWalt 12-Inch 15-Amp Dual Bevel Sliding Corded Compound Miter Saw for $449 (Save $150)
- Avanity Mariscal 60-Inch Rustic Wood Bathroom Vanity Cabinet for $1,350 (Save $150)
- Funphix Climb and Slide Playset for $466.26 (Save $116.57)
- Sego Lily Cheyenne 32-in W 55000-BTU Black Tabletop Aluminum Propane Gas Fire Pit Table for $274.40 (Save $297.26)
- KitchenAid 24-Inch Third Rack Top Control Built-In Dishwasher from $949 (Save $400)
Best tool and equipment deals
Shop Black Friday deals on Kobalt tool sets and Craftsman storage cabinets .
- Craftsman 51-Piece Standard and Metric Combo Tool Set with Hard Case for $50 (Save $45)
- WORX 20-Volt Handheld Cordless Electric Leaf Blower and Accessories for $95 (Save $95)
- DeWalt 20-Volt 1/2-Inch Cordless Drill with Batteries and Charger for $99 (Save $60)
- DeWalt 6-Piece Brushless 20-Volt Max 3-Speed Oscillating Multi-Tool Kit with Soft Case for $129 (Save $70)
- Kobalt 4-Tool 24-Volt Max Brushless Power Tool Combo Kit with Soft Case for $249 (Save $50)
- Craftsman 5-Drawer Steel Rolling Tool Cabinet for $269 (Save $60)
- Craftsman 41-Inch 10-Drawer Cabinet for $389 (Save $100)
- Craftsman 2000 52-Inch 10-Drawer Cabinet for $449 (Save $90)
- DeWalt 12-Inch 15-Amp Dual Bevel Sliding Corded Compound Miter Saw for $449 (Save $150)
- Flex 6-Tool 24-Volt Brushless Power Tool Combo Kit with Soft Case for $549 (Save $100)
Best kitchen appliance deals
From countertop appliances to stoves, here are some of the deepest discounts available
- GE 2-Cubic-Foot 1200-Watt Countertop Microwave from $199 (Save $50 to $90)
- GZMR 7.5-Quart 6-Speed Tilt-Head Stand Mixer with Dough Hook for $221.54 (Save $63.58)
- Whirlpool 1.1-Cubic-Foot Low Profile 1000-Watt Over-the-Range Microwave from $399 (Save $230)
- GE Countertop Nugget Ice Maker for $429 (Save $100)
- Whirlpool Smooth Surface Freestanding Electric Range for $599 (Save $320)
- Frigidaire 30-Inch 4 Elements Smooth Surface (Radiant) Electric Cooktop from $579 (Save $130 to $220)
- Whirlpool Top Control 24-in Built-In Dishwasher for $799 (Save $280)
Best refrigerator deals
Check out these cool deals on top-tier refrigerators.
- GE Garage-Ready Top-Freezer Refrigerator for $799 (Save $300)
- Samsung RS27T5200SR Side-by-Side Refrigerator for $1,399 (Save $100)
- Samsung RF28T5001SR French Door Refrigerator with Ice Maker for $1,499 (Save $480)
- GE 27.7-cu ft French Door Refrigerator with Ice Maker for $1,999 (Save $1,300)
- GE PVD28BYNFS Profile Smart 4-Door French Door Refrigerator for $3,199 (Save $1,000)
Best cleaning appliance deals
Find savings on energy-efficient dishwashers and dryers at the Lowe's sale
- Amana 6.5-Cubic-Foot Electric Dryer for $478 (Save $151)
- Maytag 4.2-Cubic-Foot High-Efficiency Agitator Top-Load Washer for $548 (Save $301)
- Maytag 7-Cubic-Foot Electric Dryer for $528 (Save $271)
- Whirlpool 3.5-Cubic-Foot High-Efficiency Agitator Top-Load Washer for $498 (Save $201)
- Samsung StormWash Top Control 24-Inch Built-In Dishwasher for $599 (Save $300)
- Whirlpool 7-Cubic-Foot Electric Dryer for $498 (Save $201)
- Samsung 5-Cubic-Foot High-Efficiency Impeller Top-Load Washer for $648 (Save $251)
- KitchenAid 24-Inch Third Rack Top Control Built-In Dishwasher from $949 (Save $400)
- GE Electric Stacked Laundry Center with 3.8-Cubic-Foot Washer and 5.9-Cubic-Foot Dryer for $1,298 (Save $251)
Best holiday decoration deals
Enjoy these price cuts on yard decorations and artificial Christmas trees
- Holiday Living 100-Count White LED Plug-In Christmas String Lights for $5.98 (Save $4)
- Holiday Living 3.51-Foot Lighted Bear Christmas Inflatable for $20.68 (Save $2.30)
- Holiday Living 41-Inch Toy Soldier Lawn Decoration for $40.48 (Save $4.50)
- GE 5-Foot Candlewood Pine Pre-Lit Traditional Flocked Artificial Christmas Tree with LED Lights for $142.40 (Save $35.60)
- Veikous 53-Inch Deer Free Standing Decoration with Clear LED Lights for $169.99 (Save $19.01)
- GE 7-Foot Colorado Spruce Pre-lit Traditional Artificial Christmas Tree with LED Lights for $219 (Save $79)
- Holiday Living 9-Foot LED Twinkle Red Ornament Arch for $318.40 (Save $79.60)
- Evergreen Classics 7.5-Foot Norwood Spruce Pre-lit Artificial Christmas Tree with LED Lights for $398 (Save $150)
- Holiday Living 12-Foot Hayden Pine Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree with LED Lights for $879.20 (Save $219.80)
Best vacuum cleaner deals
Clean up with these amazing vacuum deals at the Lowe's Black Friday sale
- Bissell 25132 Little Green ProHeat Carpet Cleaner 25132 for $119.99 (Save $14)
- Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum (Convertible To Handheld) for $159.99 (Save $100)
- iRobot Roomba 694 for $179.99 (Save $95)
- Neato Robotics D7 Connected Auto Charging Robotic Vacuum for $179.99 (Save $270)
- Bissell CrossWave Corded Wet/Dry Stick Vacuum for $199.99 (Save $58)
- Samsung Jet 60 Pet & Rose Gold Cordless Stick Vacuum for $199.99 (Save $130)
- Samsung Jet Bot Auto Charging Robotic Vacuum for $249.99 (Save $349.01)
- LG Kompressor Cordless Stick Vacuum (Convertible to Hand) for $399.99 (Save $200)
- Samsung Jet 75+ Cordless Stick Vacuum (Convertible To Handheld) for $399.99 (Save $100)
Best outdoor grill and firepit deals
Things are heating up with these fantastic deals on outdoor fire pits, grills and patio heaters
- Mondawe Dark Gray Steel Wood-Burning Fire Pit for $186.94 (Save $52.73)
- Sego Lily 55000-BTU Propane Gas Fire Pit Table for $274.40 (Save $297.26)
- Nuu Garden Floorstanding Liquid Propane Patio Heater for $289.99 (Save $40)
- Blackstone 30-in Culinary Griddle 2-Burner Liquid Propane Flat Top Grill for $299 (Save $100)
- Pit Boss Pro 1077-Square-Inch Black Sand Pellet Smoker for $449 (Save $50)
- Weber Spirit E-210 Black 2-Burner Liquid Propane Gas Grill for $499 (Save $70)
- Pit Boss Pro 850 Square-Inch Hammer Tone Pellet Grill for $549 (Save $50)
- Weber Spirit E-310 Black 3-Burner Liquid Propane Gas Grill for $599 (Save $100)
Best outdoor furniture deals
Jazz up your exteriors with markdowns on outdoor essentials at the Lowe's Black Friday Month sale
- Nuu Garden 2 Black Metal Frame Swivel Bar Stool Chairs with Brown Sling Seat form $179.99 (Save $36)
- Mondawe 3-Piece Rattan Patio Conversation Set with Cushions for $265.76 (Save $338.24)
- Mondawe 4-Piece Rattan Patio Conversation Set with Cushions for $268.66 (Save $36.63)
- Ovios 2 Rattan with Gray Cushions Metal Frame Swivel Rocking Chairs with Gray Cushioned Seat for $572.90 (Save $101.10)
- RST Brands Set of 2 Wicker Conversation Chairs for $752.70 (Save $1,177.29)
- Edyo Living 14-Piece Wicker Patio Conversation Set with Cushions for $759.99 (Save $269.01)
- Ovios New Vultros 5-Piece Woven Patio Conversation Set with Cushions from $791.99 (Save $88 to $91.40)
- Edyo Living 5-Piece Wicker Patio Set with Cushions for $852.99 (Save $340.50)
- Alaterre Furniture Windham Wicker Conversation Chairs for $859.99 (Save $139.01)
- Ovios 7-Piece Rattan Patio Conversation Set with Cushions for $1.210.30 (Save $518.70)
Best smart home & electronic deals
Upgrade your home or apartment with these great deals
- Roku Express HD for $17.99 (Save $12)
- Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $15 (Save $25)
- Avatar Controls Smart Switch 3-Way Smart Rocker Light Switch for $19.99 (Save $5)
- Enbrighten 125-Volt 1-Outlet Indoor Smart Plug 4-Pack for $34.98 (Save $10.02)
- Eco4life Indoor/Outdoor 1-Camera Wireless Battery-Operated Mounted Micro SD Security Camera System for $55.99 (Save $18)
- Ring Video Doorbell for $59.99 (Save $40)
- Ring Spotlight Battery-Powered Cam for $129.99 (Save $60)
- Google Nest Hub (2nd Generation) + Nest Thermostat in Charcoal for $229.98 (Save $15)
- Defender 4K Ultra-HD Indoor/Outdoor 8-Channel 8-Camera Hardwired Bullet 2TB Security Camera System for $399.99 (Save $290)
- Progress Lighting Woodgrain Smart Ceiling Fan from $471.75 (Save $125.80 to $157.25)
Best lighting & ceiling fan deals
Brighten up the place with these illuminating deals!
- GE LED Ceiling-Mounted Work Light for $24.98 (Save $10)
- Harbor Breeze Boltz II 52-inch for $99.98 (Save $40)
- Parrot Uncle 48-Inch Matte Black Indoor Flush Mount Cage 5-Blade Ceiling Fan for $124.25 (Save $20.23)
- LNC Lucia 5-Light Matte Black and Brown Wood Farmhouse Linear LED Kitchen Island Light for $239.99 (Save $20)
- Fanimation Studio Collection Slinger v2 72-inch for $259.98 (Save $50)
- Kichler Stetton 5-Light Anvil Iron and Distressed Antique Grey Farmhouse Chandelier for $268.98 (Save $30)
- Cascadia Burlington 68-Inch LED Indoor/Outdoor 8-Blade Ceiling Fann for $539.10 (Save $59.90)
Best home improvement deals
Shop Black Friday deals on everything from chandeliers to bathroom cabinets today at Lowe's
- Save 40% off select bath faucets and showerheads
- Pfister Rancho 2-Handle Widespread WaterSense Mid-Arc Bathroom Sink Faucet from $99 (Save $20 to $30)
- Kohler Highline White Elongated Chair-Height Two-Piece WaterSense 12-Inch Toilet for $219 (Save $30)
- Kohler 30-Inch x 26.125-Inch Surface/Recessed Mount Mirrored Rectangle Medicine Cabinet for $249 (Save $30)
- Wellfor Matte Black Bathroom Shower Set with Rain Shower and Spray Mode for $276.75 (Save $92.25)
- Wellfor Concealed Valve Brushed Nickel Dual Head Waterfall Shower System for $287.20 (Save $71.80)
- Avanity Mariscal 60-Inch Rustic Wood Bathroom Vanity Cabinet for $1,350 (Save $150)
Best holiday toy deals
Lowe's has some amazing deals on all sorts of kids' toys—including STEM learning toys
- Toy Time Toy Work Bench for $22.84 (Save $3.70)
- GoSports Indoor/Outdoor Stacking Game with Case for $39.99 (Save $38.85)
- Guidecraft Building Toys for $139.63 (Save $9.37)
- Toy Time Plush Ride-On Rocking Horse for $141.09 (Save $12.91)
- Funphix Woodmobiel for $166.62 (Save $41.65)
- Craftsman Child's UTV for $249 (Save $51)
- Funphix Climb and Slide Playset for $466.26 (Save $116.57)
- Funphix Climb and Slide Custom Play Structure Set $549.88 (Save $97.04)
When do Lowe's Black Friday deals start?
Tons of Lowe's Black Friday deals are already live. We are seeing Black Friday deals on everything from kitchen appliances to power tools during Black Friday 2022 on Friday, November 25 .
What are the best Lowe's early Black Friday deals?
Lowe's early Black Friday 2022 deals are now online and some of the best discounts we've seen so far are on home appliances, power tools, smart home devices and seasonal essentials. Browse serious price cuts on Samsung dishwashers and refrigerators right now, or opt for huge savings on power tools, like the Kobalt brushless power tool combo kit . Meanwhile, if you're already in Christmas mode, don't pass up Lowe's deals on artificial Christmas trees and yard decorations .
Whatever it is you're looking for, be sure to bookmark this page and check out our deals coverage to be the first to know about the best Lowe's deals and tons of other can't-miss Black Friday 2022 sales .
What should I buy at Lowe's Black Friday sale?
Lowe's Black Friday sale is one of the best places to save on big-ticket home improvement essentials. If you're in the market for major home appliances, power tools or smart tech, the time to shop is now.
Right now we are looking at major markdowns on essential appliances, like the Samsung RF28T5001SR French door refrigerator for just $1,499—an unbelievable $480 markdown. Meanwhile, the Black Friday sale is also a killer opportunity to stock up on smaller items at some of the best prices we've seen all year—you can save on everything from bathroom faucets and screwdriver sets to lightbulbs and Christmas decorations.
When is Black Friday 2022?
This year Black Friday 2022 falls on Friday, November 25 , but deals don't end there. Cyber Monday 2022 will take place on Monday, November 28 and the deals will keep going.
Thanksgiving is the last Thursday of November, and each year Black Friday occurs the day following, with Cyber Monday following shortly after. If you can't wait until Black Friday to start shopping, many major retailers offer early Black Friday deals throughout the week for deal-conscious shoppers. Luckily, Lowe's Black Friday sale is already live, so you don't need to wait until the end of the month to start saving.
Should I wait to shop Black Friday deals?
While Black Friday may not officially be until Friday, November 25, we are noticing many of these early deals to be selling out. As with all deals, it’s our advice to shop early, as some deals end without warning and others may be gone before you know it.
Our Executive Editor of Commerce, Tercius Bufete, offers this bit of sage advice, “Retailers offer generous return policies during the holiday season. Remember, a deal in the hand is better than two in the bush—especially when you can return or get a price match on the bird.”
