Louisiana State

High School Football Playoff Scores – Quarterfinal Round

 5 days ago

Round 3 (quarterfinal round) of the Louisiana high school football playoffs have arrived.

Here is a look at all games involving teams in and around Acadiana.

Keep that refresh button handy on Friday night as we’ll make sure to keep you up-to-date on all the scores from teams around the area.

Don’t forget, BOLD will be your winners once the games go final.

Regional Round – November 25th

Non-Select Brackets

DIVISION I (Non-Select)
Zachary 42 , Southside 23
Neville 10, Westgate 21

DIVISION II (Non-Select)
North Desoto 42 , Breaux Bridge 13
West Feliciana 30 , North Vermilion 0

DIVISION III (Non-Select)
Union Parish 38 , Patterson 14
Amite 42 , Berwick 14

DIVISION IV (Non-Select)
Haynesville 31 , Basile 7

Select Brackets

DIVISION I (Select)
Carencro 29 , Warren Easton 26

DIVISION II (Select)
Madison Prep 34, St. Thomas More 56
Lafayette Christian 70 , De La Salle 49
Archbishop Shaw 21, Teurlings Catholic 27

DIVISION III (Select)
Episcopal 0, Notre Dame 47

DIVISION IV (Select)
Vermilion Catholic 17 , Southern Lab 7
Opelousas Catholic 12, Ascension Catholic 28

