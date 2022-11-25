High School Football Playoff Scores – Quarterfinal Round

Round 3 (quarterfinal round) of the Louisiana high school football playoffs have arrived.

Here is a look at all games involving teams in and around Acadiana.

Keep that refresh button handy on Friday night as we’ll make sure to keep you up-to-date on all the scores from teams around the area.

Don’t forget, BOLD will be your winners once the games go final.

Regional Round – November 25th

Non-Select Brackets

DIVISION I (Non-Select)

Zachary 42 , Southside 23

Neville 10, Westgate 21

DIVISION II (Non-Select)

North Desoto 42 , Breaux Bridge 13

West Feliciana 30 , North Vermilion 0

DIVISION III (Non-Select)

Union Parish 38 , Patterson 14

Amite 42 , Berwick 14

DIVISION IV (Non-Select)

Haynesville 31 , Basile 7

Download the KTDY Mobile App Now

Select Brackets

DIVISION I (Select)

Carencro 29 , Warren Easton 26

DIVISION II (Select)

Madison Prep 34, St. Thomas More 56

Lafayette Christian 70 , De La Salle 49

Archbishop Shaw 21, Teurlings Catholic 27

DIVISION III (Select)

Episcopal 0, Notre Dame 47

DIVISION IV (Select)

Vermilion Catholic 17 , Southern Lab 7

Opelousas Catholic 12, Ascension Catholic 28