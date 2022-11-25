High School Football Playoff Scores – Quarterfinal Round
Round 3 (quarterfinal round) of the Louisiana high school football playoffs have arrived.
Here is a look at all games involving teams in and around Acadiana.
Regional Round – November 25th
Non-Select Brackets
DIVISION I (Non-Select)
Zachary 42 , Southside 23
Neville 10, Westgate 21
DIVISION II (Non-Select)
North Desoto 42 , Breaux Bridge 13
West Feliciana 30 , North Vermilion 0
DIVISION III (Non-Select)
Union Parish 38 , Patterson 14
Amite 42 , Berwick 14
DIVISION IV (Non-Select)
Haynesville 31 , Basile 7
Select Brackets
DIVISION I (Select)
Carencro 29 , Warren Easton 26
DIVISION II (Select)
Madison Prep 34, St. Thomas More 56
Lafayette Christian 70 , De La Salle 49
Archbishop Shaw 21, Teurlings Catholic 27
DIVISION III (Select)
Episcopal 0, Notre Dame 47
DIVISION IV (Select)
Vermilion Catholic 17 , Southern Lab 7
Opelousas Catholic 12, Ascension Catholic 28
