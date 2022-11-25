ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Black Friday deals on golf watches – for the canny shopper, Amazon is not the only option

By David Usher
 3 days ago

Amidst the Black Friday deals, some of the best bargains can be found on GPS golf watches. Maybe you're looking for your first one, or perhaps you want to upgrade on the basic watch you bought just to see if you liked it. Either way, we've got you covered with some fantastic Black Friday deals on leading brands such as Garmin, Shot Scope and SkyCaddie.

As with anything else, the first place to look for the best deals on Black Friday is of course, Amazon. American Golf and Scottsdale should also be at the top of your list, while Hot Golf might just be the best place out there to pick up your golfing bargains..

You can buy virtually anything on Amazon so naturally it’s a handy place for golf gear too. It isn’t always the cheapest when it comes to the latest equipment from the big brands but there are always bargains to be had on some of the older stuff, especially tech items like laser range finders and some of the best golf watches .

However, it isn’t necessarily the place where you will find exactly what you are looking for. But fear not, loyal T3 readers, we’ve got you covered. Here are some of the golf retailers that you need to check out if you’re looking for the best Black Friday deals for golf, plus some of the best deals we've found for golf watches.

  • American Golf The biggest golf retailer in the UK with over 100 stores in GB and Ireland. Wherever you live in the UK you probably aren’t too far from an American Golf outlet and there are always good deals to be had on Black Friday, both in store and online.
  • HotGolf You should have this site bookmarked as it's the number one place for a bargain all year round. It's also one of the first places you should look for Black Friday bargains too.
  • Scottsdale Golf This online golfing hypermarket is having an absolutely huge sale. We looked at the section devoted to Nike apparel deals, and that on its own was longer than some entire websites. There's also deals on other clothing brands, clubs, balls, tech, trolleys… the lot. Deals change daily.
  • Golf Online You can pick up great deals on their website all year round so it will be exciting to see what kind of discount they offer for Black Friday. While their core business is online, GolfOnline opened up a “GolfInstore” shop located in Middlesex. Definitely check them out for winter sale bargains.
  • Clubhouse Golf The Manchester based company are one of the leading online golf retailers in the UK and should definitely be on your radar on Black Friday. Their superstore in Manchester is the biggest golf retail outlet in the north west of England and fitting is available in store from PGA professionals.
  • Clarke’s Golf Also based in the north west of England, Clarke’s Golf have a large online presence and regularly throw up some excellent deals on Black Friday. In 2020 they were offering 50% off a number of items so you should definitely check out what they have an offer. And with four different locations around Merseyside and Lancashire, if you’re local it’s worth taking a trip out there to check out the bargains in person, and if you treat yourself to a new club you can even try out on their driving range or nine hole courses.
  • Snainton Golf Trusted online since 2004, Snainton Golf stock all the best products from the top manufacturers at a competitive price. You can shop in store too in their main branch in Scarborough, North Yorkshire, or alternatively in their two sister stores located in Sheffield and Stafford.

Best GPS Golf Watch deals For Black Friday

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tItjd_0jNINKqw00

Shot Scope G3 GPS Watch: was £149.99, now £94.95  | SAVE £55.04 at Affordable Golf You can snap up this great little golf watch for under a hundred pounds at Affordable Golf this Black Friday. Featuring a daylight, readable colour displays, over 36,000 courses pre-loaded and providing yardages to the front, middle and back as well as hazard distances, this watch is great value for money. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qDpvo_0jNINKqw00

Shot Scope V3 GPS Golf Watch: was £179.99, now £119.99  | SAVE £60.00 at American Golf A great offer from American Golf. The V3 is the upgraded version of the G3 (see above) and provides advanced shot tracking data when paired with the club sensors. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hUMXo_0jNINKqw00

Garmin Approach S40: was £269.99, now £209.99 | SAVE £60 at Amazon One of Garmin’s mid-price offerings that has a whole raft of features but is relatively straightforward to use. The S40 has been upgraded with the S42 but that just means you can nab one for a lower price and the best deal this Black Friday is on Amazon. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m2XHA_0jNINKqw00

Garmin Approach S10 : was £139.99, now £79.99 | SAVE £60.00 at Amazon Garmin’s most basic offering and an ideal choice for the golfer who just wants the numbers and isn’t looking for fancy features and cool graphics. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32zuUL_0jNINKqw00

Garmin Approach S12 : was £179.99, now £119.99 | SAVE £60 at Amazon The upgrade to the S10, the Approach S12 is a basic offering but provides everything you need to help get you around the course. Best price is Amazon, at £119.80. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ilz3Y_0jNINKqw00

Garmin Approach S60 : was £399.99, now £249.99 | SAVE £150 at American Golf Prior to the arrival of the S62 this was the flagship golf watch in the Garmin collection. It's packed with golf features and doubles up as a good smart watch with plenty of wellness and fitness functionality. The best offers on this watch are at Online Golf and American Golf. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hQtzk_0jNINKqw00

Garmin Approach S62: was £469.99, now £369.99 | SAVE £100 at Hot Golf In our view the S62 is the best golf watch on the market right now and you can pick one up for a bargain £369 at HotGolf, which is a saving of £100 on the RRP. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kMAOC_0jNINKqw00

Garmin Approach S42 : was £269.99, now £199 | SAVE £70.99 at Hot Golf HotGolf is the place to go for bargain Garmin deals this Black Friday and they have the brilliant S42 watch on offer for under two hundred quid, which is an absolute steal. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jOFeE_0jNINKqw00

SkyCaddie LX5 : was £299.99, now £219 | SAVE £80.99 at Hot Golf Featuring a touchscreen and stunning course view graphics, this is one of the coolest GPS golf watches and it’s available for just £219 on HotGolf. The high end, ceramic  option is also on offer at £299. Both come with a free charging dock.

