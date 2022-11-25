ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Stormzy review, This is What I Mean: Ambitious alchemy and inner peace take centre stage

By Helen Brown
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41esaQ_0jNIMLqI00

“I think I’m Kanye mixed with Donny Hathaway,” raps Stormzy on the title track of his third album, This is What I Mean. There’s definitely a touch of the troubled West’s ambitious alchemy to the track, which pirouettes from a pretty piano intro (think child’s ballet rehearsal) into an elating, bass-blast of braggadocio, given dramatic ballast with operatic backing vocals.

But there’s really more of Hathaway to Croydon-born grime star. Not just because of the jazzy warmth with which this album leans into its soulful balladry. It’s there in the rich, stable sincerity of his vocals. Like Hathaway, 29-year-old Michael Owou Jr has a voice that can reach through the darkness and steady your heart. Even if you didn’t know that Stormzy’s the kind of national treasure who invests in scholarship schemes to support Black kids through Cambridge University, his decency feels embedded in his frequency. It's backed up here by lyrics that feel emotionally accountable. Take “Hide & Seek”. On this gently melodic track, he is searching for forgiveness from a woman who's “good for me like collard greens”. The older he gets, the better the conversational-confessional flow of his rapping, which allows him to stroll through a 10-minute bragathon like “Mel Made Me Do It” without breaking a sweat or losing the listener’s attention. He raps about trips to Dubai and giving up weed like he’s sitting beside you at a London bus stop.

Stormzy recorded this album on the Essex island of Osea, a flat little oval slab of estuary mud off a coast lined by a mile of static caravans and suburban red-brick terraces. But its unassuming sea-level geography is regularly offset by stunning (and fast-moving) skies and the kind of intoxicating pink-gold sunsets you could pour over ice. It also – rather unexpectedly – boasts the world-class studio that lures the likes Rihanna to its grey-slop shores. “This is what I Mean” reflects all that in the way it puts Stormzy’s English vernacular afloat on a wider stage. Many of the tracks share songwriting credits with Jacob Collier and you can often hear the inventive British jazz musician’s influence in the staggered layering of vocals and delayed echo of the beat. Although much of the music is keyboard-based (with Dion Wardle delivering a relaxed elegance), the romance is heightened by unabashed swells of cello, flute, trumpet and a fantastic gospel choir.

He could have dialled up a red carpet’s worth of A-list contributors (and did in the video to “Mel”, calling in everyone form Usain Bolt to Louis Theroux), but Stormzy uses hungrier, lesser-known vocal collaborators throughout. Sampha lends a yearning croon to “Sampha’s Plea” (“please don’t leave me like this”). South Londoner Debbie Ehirim (who signed to Def Jam earlier this year) adds sweet (but compromising) vocals to “Firebabe”, an intimate love song a delayed echo in the percussion lifted straight out of James Blake’s playbook. And she takes the confident lead on the album’s stunning prayer of a closer, “Give it To the Water”.

He addresses his breakup with Maya Jama on the sorrowful “Bad Blood”. The political “war cry” (in his words) comes with “My Presidents Are Black”, a trappy celebration of Britain’s Black community on which he challenges the white patriarchy. “Tell Michael Gove that we got somethin’ for your nose… Didn’t know we’re tryna implement our history through the schools?” He also alerts us to the grim threat of EDL marches on “I Found My Smile”, while rising above bigotry to find inner peace.

Blues legend Mahalia Jackson famously said that when she finished singing a blues song, she still had the blues, but after singing gospel, she had hope. Stormzy repeatedly affirms his Christian faith throughout this record. But you don’t need to share that to feel his righteous optimism for Black Britain and his musical generosity. The artist who took his name from the darkest weather has found “there’s sun behind my rain”.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Brit Awards rising star award: Who are the artists shortlisted?

Three acts have been shortlisted for the Brit Awards 2023 Rising Star prize.Producer and singer Nia Archives, singer-songwriter Cat Burns and girlband FLO are all in the running for the award, which will be announced on 8 December.The 2023 Brits Rising Star award is supported by BBC Radio 1 and is chosen by an invited panel of music industry insiders and experts.The award is open to British artists who (as of 31 October 2022) have not yet achieved an Official Album Charts Top 20, or achieved more than one Top 20 in the Official Singles Chart.Previous winners have included...
The Independent

‘I’m a massive royalist’: Catherine Zeta-Jones says she was ‘really upset’ about Queen’s death

Catherine Zeta-Jones has said she was “really, really upset” when she learned about Queen Elizabeth II’s death in September this year. Zeta-Jones, who plays Morticia Addams in Netflix’s new series Wednesday, added that she identifies as a “massive royalist” in a new interview. Speaking toThe Telegraph, the Oscar-winning actor described the moment she found out Britain’s longest-serving monarch had died. Zeta-Jones said she was on a plane leaving the UK when her son Dylan, 22, broke the news to her. “‘I was really, really upset. I’m a massive royalist. In our family we’ll dress up on royal occasions....
The Independent

Hugh Grant says he tried to get out of filming ‘excruciating’ Love Actually scene

Hugh Grant has opened up about the difficulties he faced filming one of Love Actually’s best-known scenes.In the 2003 Christmas film, Grant played David, the Prime Minister of the UK who falls in love with a junior member of his household staff, played by Martine McCutcheon.One memorable scene saw the character dancing around 10 Downing Street to “Jump” by The Pointer Sisters, before he is spotted by a member of staff.Speaking to Diane Sawyer for ABC’s The Laughter & Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later, Grant claimed that his dancing was “out of time” in the film’s final...
The Independent

Harry Styles stops concert and asks fans to step back preventing crowd crush

Harry Styles brought his Columbia concert to a halt after eight fans fainted during the gig in Bogota.This video shows the pop star asking his audience to all take a step away from the stage, beginning at the back, to stop crowd-crushing.After hearing fans say they’re “suffocating,” Styles said: “I am very excited to be here, and I know today is going to be an amazing show.“But the most important thing is that everyone in here is safe, because there are a lot of people in here and it’s warm.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Mass shooting outside Mexico concert leaves ‘at least one dead’Harry Styles hit in eye after skittles thrown during Los Angeles concertRare albino squirrel spotted at National Mall in Washington, DC
The Independent

‘I was going through something that night’: Will Smith blames Oscars outburst on ‘bottled rage’

Will Smith has spoken out about his controversial Oscars moment and has attributed his actions to long-repressed rage. The actor slapped Chris Rock during this year’s Academy Awards ceremony after Rock made a controversial joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. Since then, the shocking moment has been one of the year’s biggest talking points, while Smith’s position in Hollywood has been under much public debate. After apologising for the incident on his own YouTube channel as well as in via other interactions with the press, the King Richard star appeared on The Daily Show with Trevor...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Independent

Will Smith says he ‘understands’ if viewers aren’t ‘ready’ to watch new film after Oscars slap

Will Smith has shared a message for those who might not want to see his new film because of his behaviour at the Oscars.Emancipation, a new drama from Training Day director Antoine Fuqua, is the first new Smith film to be released after the actor struck Chris Rock around the face on stage at the awards ceremony in March 2022.He hit Rock after the comedian made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.Since the incident, Smith, who was condemned for his actions, has apologised twice and resigned as a member of the Academy.During the promotional trail for Emancipation,...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Independent

New book reveals Queen Elizabeth was ‘determined to keep busy’ to cope with grief

A new book has claimed that Queen Elizabeth II knew she had ‘limited time left’ and was ‘determined to keep busy’ following the passing of the Duke of Edinburgh in April 2021.“She accepted this with all the good grace you’d expect”, one passage reads.The book even claims that the monarch was battling a rare form of bone marrow cancer in the months before her death.Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait, has been written by royal author and historian Gyles Brandreth, and is set for release in December.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More The full exchange: Blackford faces Sunak as independence referendum deniedThousands of climate protesters march in Edinburgh on Global Day of ActionFirst look: Final four take on Celebrity Cyclone in I'm a Celeb penultimate episode
The Independent

‘The next plan is to get wed’: Jill Scott shares plan to finally marry fiancée Shelly Unitt

Jill Scott has announced that she is finally ready to marry her partner, Shelly Unitt, after a two-year engagement.The I’m a Celebrity winner, who was crowned Queen of the Jungle on Sunday, was greeted by her fiancée after a gruelling three weeks in the Australian jungle. The couple, who have been together for over six years, are now ready to start planning their nuptials. “We got engaged two years ago and Covid hit us so I think we do need to get some planning in place,” the England footballer told The Mirror.“It will be nice. We need to sit...
The Independent

When will Prince William and Kate Middleton arrive in the US?

The Prince and Princess of Wales will be heading to the US ahead of the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony.The royal couple will spend three days across the pond for a trip that will culminate in the star-studded ceremony, which will bring together activists, policy makers and performers to celebrate the 2022 cohort of finalists.The Earthshot Prize was launched by Prince William in October 2020 to “incentivise change and help to repair our planet over the next 10 years”.Focusing on five categories described as “simple but ambitious goals for our planet”, the awards will name each winner from...
The Independent

Dominic West on recreating Prince Charles’s ‘bizarre’ breakdancing video in The Crown: ‘It’s completely arrhythmic’

Dominic West has explained how he came to recreate King Charles’s “bizarre” breakdancing moment for The Crown.The British actor plays the monarch, then Prince Charles, in the fifth season of Netflix’s historical drama.Episode five of the series centres around the work of his charity The Prince’s Trust and ends with a surprise credits sequence in which Charles awkwardly breakdances at an event.Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday (28 November), West explained that the scene was inspired by a real-life video he’d during his “research” for the role.The Wire star said that he was later showed the footage by...
The Independent

‘I pulled his ass’: Billie Eilish on how she ‘locked down’ boyfriend Jesse Rutherford

Billie Eilish gave some insight into her relationship with Jesse Rutherford in a new interview.The musicians made their first red carpet debut as a couple at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles earlier this month.The “Bad Guy” singer waxed lyrical about Rutherford during her sixth annual Vanity Fair video interview, released Monday (28 November).“I managed to get my way to a point in my life where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f***ing f***er alive, but pulled his ass,” Eilish said.Clapping, the singer continued: “Jesse Rutherford, everyone! I...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

The Weeknd raises over £4m for world hunger charity

The Weeknd has donated a sum of $5m (around £4.1m) to charity after raising money from his US tour.The singer donated the money to the World Food Programme USA, of which he is a U.N. World Food Programme Goodwill Ambassador.The charity describes itself as “the world’s largest humanitarian organisation saving lives in emergencies and using food assistance to build a pathway to peace, stability and prosperity, for people recovering from conflict, disasters and the impact of climate change”.A cheque was presented by The Weeknd – who’s real name is Abel Tesfaye – in LA after he performed a show...
The Independent

Camilla appoints ‘Queen’s companions’ and her first equerry

The women who will support the Queen Consort as she carries out her key official and state duties have been announced by Buckingham Palace.Camilla, 75, is to have six Queen’s companions, not traditional ladies-in-waiting, in addition to her private secretary and deputy private secretary, Buckingham Palace said.They are Camilla’s trusted friends Sarah Troughton, Jane von Westenholz and Fiona, the Marchioness of Lansdowne, who is a professional interior designer, Lady Katharine Brooke and Baroness Carlyn Chisholm, who is now a non-affiliated peer.The sixth is Camilla’s close friend Lady Sarah Keswick, whose husband, Sir Chips Keswick, retired as Arsenal chairman in 2020...
The Independent

Mark Feehily to miss forthcoming Westlife live shows after contracting pneumonia

Westlife star Mark Feehily has been forced to pull out of the band’s forthcoming tour dates after contracting pneumonia.The Irish musical group are currently embarking on their The Wild Dreams Tour around the world, but Feehily missed Friday (25 November) night’s show due to a fever.On Monday (28 November), the 42-year-old announced that he would be missing a number more dates after being diagnosed with pneumonia.“Hey to all the fans, Mark here,” he wrote. “Firstly, I’d like to say a sincere thank you to everybody for sending their love and get well soon messages - it means so much.“I really...
The Independent

Queen enjoyed Line of Duty, but sometimes struggled with the ‘convoluted plotting’

Queen Elizabeth II reportedly enjoyed watching dramas such as Line of Duty, but sometimes struggled to get to grips with the “convoluted plotting”, it has been revealed. A new biography, Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait, by the author and family friend to the royals Gyles Brandreth, claims that the former monarch was a fan of television, including the popular BBC drama starring Martin Compston, Vicky McClure and Adrian Dunbar.Written by Jed Mercurio, the series focused on a controversial police anti-corruption unit and featured violence, foul language and a high body count.The hit show was beloved by viewers, despite some struggling...
The Independent

Meghan Markle joins fashion brand to give 500 of her favourite $248 handbags to charity

Meghan Markle has partnered with an accessories brand that is donating 500 handbags to women seeking employment in the UK.The classic structured totes by US brand Cuyana, which retail for $248, will go to clients being supported by the Smart Works charity, of which the Duchess of Sussex is patron.The duchess hailed “the magic of Smart Works”, which provides interview clothing and coaching for unemployed women, and said the collaboration would help women in the UK as they “mobilise back into the workforce”.The announcement came ahead of Giving Tuesday, a global movement encouraging people to give back following Black Friday...
The Independent

Duke of Westminster backs our Christmas cost of living appeal with £100,000 donation

Hugh Grosvenor, the seventh Duke of Westminster, has become the latest big donor to support The Independent’s Christmas appeal with a £100,000 donation from his Westminster Foundation “to help children in need in London have access to healthy food”.It takes the total raised by our On the Breadline campaign in partnership with the Evening Standard, The Childhood Trust and Comic Relief to £2.6m, with the money to be given out in grants to fund organisations helping to relieve pressure on people struggling with the cost of living crisis.The property magnate owner of Grosvenor Group and chair of the Westminster...
The Independent

‘They ask me, mummy why can’t we get this?’ Single mother forced to skip meals in bills crisis

“You can’t bleed a stone, I can’t give you what I haven’t got,” said Kayleigh. The single mother-of-two, who owes over £500 to her energy provider and faces the debt being handed over to a debt collection agency, was trying to put a brave face on how she is coping with the escalating cost of living.“Everything is going up, even staples” she said. “Pasta has risen eight pence in the past week alone. Even though it’s just 8p, it adds up and after rent and basic bills, you’re left with nothing.” The 27-year-old from south London added that she...
The Independent

Meghan backs donation of 500 handbags to Smart Works charity

The Duchess of Sussex has partnered with an accessories brand which is donating 500 handbags to women seeking employment in the UK.The classic structured totes by Cuyana will go to clients being supported by the Smart Works charity, of which Meghan is patron.The duchess hailed “the magic of Smart Works” which provides interview clothing and coaching for unemployed women, and said the collaboration would help women in the UK as they “mobilise back into the workforce”. View this post on Instagram ...
The Independent

Strictly: Shirley Ballas shuts down claim she’s responsible for Fleur East being in dance-off

Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas has shut down critics for suggesting she was responsible for Fleur East landing in the dance-off.During Saturday night’s show, singer East, who scored the first 40 of the series the week before, scored 35 points for her Rumba.But despite appearing in the middle of the leaderboard (and just three points lower than Will Mellor, who had the highest score of the night with 38), East found herself in the bottom two on Sunday (27 November) against Ellie Taylor.All four judges voted to save East and her partner Vito Coppola over Taylor and Johannes...
The Independent

The Independent

944K+
Followers
307K+
Post
479M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy