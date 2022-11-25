Read full article on original website
Billionaire Jack Dorsey to Investors: Trust No One in Crypto
Serial entrepreneur Jack Dorsey is an evangelist of bitcoin (BTC), the most popular cryptocurrency. Dorsey, who believes in the blockchain technology underpinning cryptocurrencies and the potential it offers, went so far as to change the name of his company Square to better reflect the strategic shift towards digital assets. The...
Crypto Crash: Can Shiba Inu Reach $1 in 2023?
The famous meme token is struggling to tread water as enthusiasm for the cryptocurrency market evaporates.
Ether falls as the FTX hacker dumps $74 million worth of the token and swaps it for bitcoin
Ether fell as much as 7% Monday as the hacker who looted FTX began dumping tokens. Over the last week, the hacker gradually converted the stolen FTX funds to ether, CoinDesk reported. About $74 million of ether has been laundered into bitcoin using RenBridge, CNBC reports. The price of ether...
Motley Fool
3 Cryptos to Buy in a Bear Market
Ethereum is a decentralized cryptocurrency with over 70 million users securing the network worldwide. Like Ethereum, Bitcoin is fully decentralized and a network of miners all over the world validate transactions and secure the Bitcoin network. Litecoin is a Bitcoin fork that is seeing a resurgence of interest as its...
u.today
Can Cardano Be Next Leading Blockchain for NFTs?
Robinhood Collapses Following Difficulties of Savior
Sam Bankman-Fried bought a 7.6% stake in May in Robinhood, a brokerage meant to attract Millennial investors who sought to invest in cryptocurrencies. But Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX, a popular cryptocurrency exchange, faced even larger hurdles that investors were not aware of. Robinhood (HOOD) - Get Free Report shares...
Billionaire bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz says crypto should and will be regulated and the FTX disaster has created a 'deficit of trust' in the whole industry
The FTX disaster has created a "deficit of trust" in crypto, according to bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz. The industry should and will get regulated he said, pointing to the fallout of Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto exchange. But while investors are being rocked by this bout of volatility, crypto isn't going anywhere,...
thenewscrypto.com
Coinbase CEO Discloses $39.9B Bitcoin Holdings Post FTX Fall
Using Twitter, Coinbase’s CEO announced the Bitcoin holdings. As a direct result of FTX’s demise, several platforms have increased their openness. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong disclosed the company’s $39.9 billion Bitcoin holdings in a letter to shareholders. The letter was eventually made public following widespread market attempts to be transparent in the wake of the FTX crash.
cryptoglobe.com
VC Firm Partner: “’Crypto’ Industry Will Be Purged by a Successful Bitcoin Industry”
On Sunday (27 November 2022), Marty Bent, who is the Founder of media company TFTC as well as a partner in Bitcoin-focused venture capital firm Ten31, said that “the ‘crypto’ industry will be purged by a successful bitcoin industry.”. Here is how Ten31, which was — according...
cryptonewsz.com
Bitcoin price falls further as Genesis becomes latest crypto casualty
A multi-billion dollar lending unit of a cryptocurrency firm has been forced to halt withdrawals, the company’s CEO announced. Genesis Global Capital, which had $2.8 billion in total active loans at the end of September, blamed the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX for temporarily suspending its services. The...
forkast.news
Blockchain is transforming capital markets, and Singapore is leading the way: Opinion
Over the course of history, technological advancements have reshaped the nature of money and finance. The decades-long journey from analog to digital finance has resulted in cash all but disappearing from our lives and made transactions quicker, easier and cheaper. The same transition is now transforming capital markets, with financial instruments changing hands instantaneously in a global trading environment that is both sophisticated and complex.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $1,140,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A deep-pocketed Bitcoin (BTC) investor is suddenly moving over $1 billion worth of BTC to Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange platform by volume. Whale-surveying network Whale Alert finds that the high-net-worth trader initiated a massive transfer last night and abruptly moved 68,200 BTC worth about $1.15 billion at time of writing from an unknown crypto wallet to Binance.
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Bitcoin worth $1.5B leaves Coinbase; Mid-cap tokens outperform Bitcoin
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Nov. 25 includes Binance publishing BTC proof of reserve, BNB hitting 6% market dominance as mid-cap tokens outperform Bitcoin, 100,000 Bitcoin worth over $1.5 billion leaving Coinbase in 48 hours, and CoinList denying rumors of insolvency. Glassnode data reveals that Coinbase BTC reserve...
coinjournal.net
Augusta Free Press
cryptogazette.com
Coinbase Unveiled Reserves of 2,000,000 BTC – Over $33,000,000,000
In the light of the latest events involving FTX that have shaken the crypto space, Coinbase now wants to strengthen their customers’ trust. Check out the latest reports made by the crypto exchange. Coinbase drops important announcement. It’s been just revealed that the crypto exchange giant Coinbase is unveiling...
A Winklevoss-run crypto operation has frozen $700 million in client withdrawals as it becomes ensnared in the FTX disaster
Genesis Global Capital also halted withdrawals and is the lending partner of Gemini Earn.
e-cryptonews.com
Cryptocurrency Trading Strategies: Learn to Profit From Bitcoin
Cryptocurrency trading is a type of investment that can be done with the help of digital currency. Cryptocurrencies are digital asset that provides the same level of security as traditional currencies, but they have certain characteristics and traits that make them more attractive. In this article, we will discuss what...
altcoinbuzz.io
Top 4 Decentralized Exchanges For Crypto
There are four decentralized exchanges that caught our attention that deserve more adoption than they already have. One of them has an 88% APY if you stake NMX, with the lowest trading/swap fee at 0.1%. The other one has lower APY in staking and farms. However, the third one has...
