Reading, PA

Lancaster County Town Plans Cutting Library Funding Over ‘Conservative Values’

Citing ‘conservative values,’ a town in Lancaster County plans to cut funding for the local library. WITF’s Brett Sholtis has the details. Brett Sholtis is a health reporter for WITF/Transforming Health. Sholtis is the 2021-2022 Reveal Benjamin von Sternenfels Rosenthal Grantee for Mental Health Investigative Journalism with the Rosalynn Carter Fellowships for Mental Health Journalism. His award-winning work on problem areas in mental health policy and policing helped to get a woman moved from a county jail to a psychiatric facility. Sholtis is a University of Pittsburgh graduate and a Pennsylvania Army National Guard Kosovo campaign veteran.
abc27.com

Alleged axe-wielding man charged with burglary in Lancaster County

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — A Leola man has been charged with a criminal attempt to commit burglary after an incident allegedly took place on Oct. 29, 2022, in Lancaster County. According to the Ephrata Police Department, 30-year-old Keron Shockley was allegedly wielding an axe as he attempted to gain entry into an apartment in the first block of Washington Avenue in Ephrata. He allegedly began to break out windows and the door with the axe.
pahomepage.com

Man arrested after York County home invasion

'Joy Through the Grove' lights up the night at Knoebels. 'Joy Through the Grove' lights up the night at Knoebels. Massive Christmas tree donated for toys for tots …. Massive Christmas tree donated for toys for tots campaign. Shoppers see what's in store during Black Friday …. Shoppers...
abc27.com

Meals given away in York to people in need

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Lifepath Christian Ministries in York served the guests staying in their men’s shelter a full thanksgiving meal on Thursday. The nonprofit also made meals for first responders in the area. “That’s what encapsulates everything. If a person is hungry, hurting, or hopeless. We want...
abc27.com

Lancaster church continues Thanksgiving dinner tradition

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s a tradition of 30 years and counting at Ebenezer Baptist Church. “Every dollar we get goes to a meal, so for every donation, we always put the money back in the kitchen. We’re always feeding,” said Sandra Forbes, outreach director at Ebenezer Baptist Church.
WFMZ-TV Online

Ephrata Police seek assistance in identifying two possible suspects

EPHRATA, Pa. - Ephrata Police are asking for assistance in identifying two people on surveillance video. The video was taken on November, 26, 2022 at the Ephrata Walmart. The individuals are believed to have committed theft from multiple victims in West Cocalico Township. They used stolen credit cards to purchase...
pahomepage.com

Lancaster County gives ARPA funds to affordable housing

Lancaster County gives ARPA funds to affordable housing.
abc27.com

New information released in fatal Lancaster County pedestrian accident

WEST EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – New details have been released after a pedestrian was killed in West Earl Township on Saturday. According to West Earl Township Police, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of South 7th street around 5:16 p.m. Police say one vehicle and one pedestrian were involved in the accident that resulted in the death of an Akron Borough resident.
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania Spot is One of America’s 25 Must-See Bucket List Places

Pennsylvania has some great gems to visit any time of the year. Now, one popular destination has been named one of the 25 must-see bucket list places in the U.S. The report comes from Fodors.com. In it, they pin down the 25 best places in the U.S. to visit in your lifetime. “From the Golden Gate Bridge to the Grand Canyon, from Times Square to the Hollywood Sign, these are the iconic, bucket list, must-see places in the USA you have to see before you die,” they state in the study. “Consider this your USA bucket list, packed with all the iconic images ingrained in every American’s mind. We’ve included destinations, signs, and monuments that best represent what America is all about: Beacons of democracy in D.C. and Philadelphia, emblems of excess in New York City and Vegas, and the wonders of nature in our many stunning National Parks. They make up the cultural fabric of the country, and these classic destinations all deserve a spot on your list of must-see places in the United States.”
abc27.com

Pedestrian killed in Lancaster County crash

WEST EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A pedestrian has died after an accident in Lancaster County. According to the Lancaster County Coroner, the pedestrian was killed along the 500 block of South 7th Street in West Earl Township on Saturday evening. The age and identity of the pedestrian were...
WGAL

'Snakesgiving' came to Lancaster North Museum

Thanksgiving may be over but the North Museum in Lancaster celebrated "Snakesgiving" this weekend. Guests had a chance for up-close encounters with more than ten types of snakes. From exotic to more common types, including a 10-foot python. Visitors were also able to engage in snake-related activities, crafts and educational...
PennLive.com

Theatre Harrisburg announces 29th annual Arts Awards honorees

Theatre Harrisburg has announced the recipients of their annual Awards for Distinguished Service to the Arts in the Capital Region. Each year, the theater company highlights the careers and contributions of an individual or couple and an organization in our region. Musicians and educators Ya-Ting Chang and Peter Sirotin have...
abc27.com

Owner of Pot-bellied pig in York County found

WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in York County are looking for the owner of a missing pet, but this pet isn’t a cat or dog. York County Regional Police are looking for the owner of a Pot-Bellied pig in the 100 block of Forest Hills Road in Windsor Township, York County.,
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Impeachment process of Philly DA Krasner to continue next week

Following a 107-85 vote in the Republican-controlled Pennsylvania state House, the impeachment process of Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner will move forward next week with a tentative trial date set for January. Krasner, a Democrat who has pushed for criminal justice reform policies and harsher punishment for police misconduct, has...
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks coroner looking for Reading man's next of kin

READING, Pa. - The Berks County coroner is asking for the public's help in a next-of-kin search. Kirk Heiberger, 72, from the 400 block of North 10th Street in Reading, was pronounced dead Tuesday in Reading Hospital, according to a news release from the county coroner's office. Anyone with information...
