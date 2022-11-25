Clarion Volleyball: London Fuller Named AVCA Atlantic Region Player of the Year; Piccolino, Snider Named All-Region

Read full article on original website
Keystone Senior Natalie Bowser Determined to Prove Doubters Wrong and Help the Panthers to a Bounce Back Year
KNOX, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Natalie Bowser heard the rumblings. The doubters. The naysayers. That she couldn’t be a six-rotation player for the Keystone volleyball team. She wasn’t quick enough. Agile enough. Lacked the twitch to get down on the floor for digs and the finesse to put up precision sets.
First Lead in Patrick Ryan Case in 17 Years
HOWE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Pete and Debbie Ryan have been holding out hope for a break in their son’s case that started as a missing person and ended in the discovery of his decomposing body in the woods in Howe Township, Forest County. Seventeen years later, somebody says they know what happened to him.
Nicholas M. Amore
Nicholas M. Amore, 69, of Oil City, PA, passed away Saturday Nov. 26, 2022 at the Collins Hospice House in Franklin. Born Aug. 24, 1953 in Oil City, PA, he was the son of the late Albert S. & Mary V. McGurn Amore. Nick attended St. Stephen’s School and was...
Kathy J. (States) Scarpaci
Kathy J. (States) Scarpaci, 74, of Brookville, PA, passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022, while a patient at Butler Memorial Hospital in Butler, PA. She was born on October 4, 1948, to the late Raymond and Dorothy (Pierce) States in Punxsutawney, PA. Kathy graduated from Punxsutawney High School and...
7-Day Weather Forecast for Venango County
A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Venango County area brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. Today – A chance of showers, mainly before 8am. Cloudy, with a high near 42. Northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Tonight – Patchy...
Estella Joanne Miller
Estella Joanne Miller, 74, of Clarion, passed away early Sunday morning, November 27, 2022. She was born on May 10, 1948 in Rimersburg; daughter of the late Ralph and Mildred Milanovich Montana. Stella married Russell L. Miller, Jr. on July 13, 1985, who preceded her in death on September 9,...
Robert F. Posego
Robert F. Posego, 85, formerly of Lakewood, NY, passed away at 3:43 A.M. on Friday, November 25, 2022 at Country Acres Personal Care Home in Titusville. Born in Union Twp., Washington County, he was the son of the late John and Mary Malinchak Posego. Bob Proudly served his country in...
Police Release Details on Rollover Crash on Route 322 Involving Local Man
ASHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion have released the details of a rollover crash that occurred on Route 322 involving an Oil City man. According to a release issued by Clarion-based State Police on Monday, November 28, the crash happened on U.S. Route 322 in Ashland Township, Clarion County, around 5:24 p.m. on Friday, November 18.
Police Searching for Missing 14-Year-Old Clarion Girl
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to a 14-year-old girl who was last seen on November 26. Authorities are searching for 14-year-old Paige Harrigan, of Clarion, who was last seen in a wooded area near Applewood Valley, along Oakridge Drive, in Clarion.
Area Teen’s Car Crashes into Fence in Clarion Township
CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion released the details of a crash that occurred along Greenville Pike in Clarion Township. According to PSP Clarion, the accident happened around 12:21 a.m. on Sunday, November 20. A 1998 Honda Civic driven by 18-year-old Randall S. Gilbert, of Tionesta,...
Local Teen Airlifted Following Police Pursuit on Route 66
MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say three local teens were rushed to medical facilities after their vehicle crashed as the result of a police pursuit on State Route 66 early Sunday morning. According to Clarion-based State Police, troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a 2003 Chevrolet...
State Police Calls: Report of Erratic Driver Leads to DUI Arrest
FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Marienville-based State Police conducted a traffic stop on a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu near State Route 66 and Blood Road in Jenks Township, Forest County. Upon conducting the traffic stop, it was determined that the driver—a known...
Supik Allegedly Sends ‘Hit List’ of Five Officials to Local Authorities
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A former New Bethlehem man who is currently lodged in SCI Phoenix reportedly sent a “hit list” of five officials to the Chief Clarion County Detective and the Clarion County Deputy Warden. Court documents indicate on November 18, 2022, Chief Clarion County Detective...
Featured Local Job: Life Skills Workers II
Abraxas I is currently hiring Life Skills Workers II to work with adolescents at their residential facility, located in the heart of the Allegheny National Forest, near Marienville, Pennsylvania. Attention Youth Care Workers, Behavioral Health Technicians, Youth Services Workers, Juvenile Justice Specialists, Social Service Workers, Day Care Attendants, Childcare Workers,...
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Homemade Eggnog
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Homemade Eggnog – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. After just one taste, folks will know this homemade holiday drink came from the kitchen, not from the store!. Ingredients. 12 large eggs. 1-1/2 cups sugar. 1/2 teaspoon salt. 8 cups whole milk,...
Featured Local Job: Drug and Alcohol Counselor/ Assistants
Abraxas I is currently hiring Drug & Alcohol Counselors or Counselor Assistants to work with adolescents at their residential facility, located in the heart of the Allegheny National Forest, near Marienville, Pennsylvania. Attention Addiction Counselors, Substance Abuse Counselors, Certified Alcohol and Drug Counselors (CADC), Prevention Specialists. In this role, you...
Police Arrest Tionesta Man Accused of Shooting Victim With Shotgun in Crawford County
CRAWFORD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Police have apprehended a Tionesta man accused of shooting a victim in the thigh area with a shotgun in Crawford County on November 19. (Photo courtesy of PA Crime Watch.) According to PA Crime Watch, the Pennsylvania State Police arrested 29-year-old Matthew James Divido,...
State Police Calls: Tionesta Man Charged As Result of Traffic Stop
FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Marienville conducted a traffic stop on a 2005 Mercury Montego on State Route 36, in Tionesta Township, Forest County, around 12:52 a.m. on Saturday, November 19. Police say the operator—a 48-year-old Tionesta man—was found to...
Man Charged With Strangulation Following Domestic Dispute in Oil City Faces Hearing on Wednesday
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a 31-year-old Allegheny County man accused of strangulation following an apparent domestic dispute in Oil City is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 31-year-old John Kwame Simmons, of McKees Rocks, Allegheny County, is scheduled for...
Police Searching for Area Man Accused of Shooting Victim with Shotgun in Hydetown
HYDETOWN, Pa. (EYT) – Authorities are searching for an area man accused of shooting a victim in the thigh area with a shotgun in Hydetown Borough on November 19. (Photos courtesy of PA Crime Watch.) According to Corry-based State Police, troopers are searching for 29-year-old Matthew James Divido, of...
