Seneca, PA

First Lead in Patrick Ryan Case in 17 Years

HOWE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Pete and Debbie Ryan have been holding out hope for a break in their son’s case that started as a missing person and ended in the discovery of his decomposing body in the woods in Howe Township, Forest County. Seventeen years later, somebody says they know what happened to him.
FOREST COUNTY, PA
Car Crashes Into Armstrong County Beer Distributor

No serious injuries were reported after a car crashed into a business in neighboring Armstrong County last week. According to State Police, 20-year-old Carley Rosenberger of Ford City was traveling on River Road in Parks Township just before 4am on Thursday (November 24th) when she allegedly crashed into River Road Six Pack.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
Police Release Details on Rollover Crash on Route 322 Involving Local Man

ASHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion have released the details of a rollover crash that occurred on Route 322 involving an Oil City man. According to a release issued by Clarion-based State Police on Monday, November 28, the crash happened on U.S. Route 322 in Ashland Township, Clarion County, around 5:24 p.m. on Friday, November 18.
OIL CITY, PA
Nicholas M. Amore

Nicholas M. Amore, 69, of Oil City, PA, passed away Saturday Nov. 26, 2022 at the Collins Hospice House in Franklin. Born Aug. 24, 1953 in Oil City, PA, he was the son of the late Albert S. & Mary V. McGurn Amore. Nick attended St. Stephen’s School and was...
OIL CITY, PA
State Police Calls: Traffic Stop in Oil City Leads to DUI Arrest

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Franklin-based State Police say a traffic stop was initiated on a 2012 Ford Fusion around 2:25 a.m. on Thursday, November 24, on Spring Street/Plummer Street, in Oil City, Venango County. Police say a known 22-year-old man...
OIL CITY, PA
Local Teen Airlifted Following Police Pursuit on Route 66

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say three local teens were rushed to medical facilities after their vehicle crashed as the result of a police pursuit on State Route 66 early Sunday morning. According to Clarion-based State Police, troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a 2003 Chevrolet...
CLARION, PA
State Police Calls: Tionesta Man Charged As Result of Traffic Stop

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Marienville conducted a traffic stop on a 2005 Mercury Montego on State Route 36, in Tionesta Township, Forest County, around 12:52 a.m. on Saturday, November 19. Police say the operator—a 48-year-old Tionesta man—was found to...
FOREST COUNTY, PA
Police Searching for Missing 14-Year-Old Clarion Girl

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to a 14-year-old girl who was last seen on November 26. Authorities are searching for 14-year-old Paige Harrigan, of Clarion, who was last seen in a wooded area near Applewood Valley, along Oakridge Drive, in Clarion.
CLARION, PA
Featured Local Job: Drug and Alcohol Counselor/ Assistants

Abraxas I is currently hiring Drug & Alcohol Counselors or Counselor Assistants to work with adolescents at their residential facility, located in the heart of the Allegheny National Forest, near Marienville, Pennsylvania. Attention Addiction Counselors, Substance Abuse Counselors, Certified Alcohol and Drug Counselors (CADC), Prevention Specialists. In this role, you...
MARIENVILLE, PA
Search continues for Meadville woman missing since July

The search for a missing Meadville woman continues, but those closest to her have not given up hope. Candice Caffas, 35, was last seen on July 15. Search crews and volunteers have spent countless hours looking for her, but as the season changes, they are hoping this can create new ways to look for her. […]
MEADVILLE, PA
Report: Pennsylvania coal ash site sixth-most polluted in nation

HARRISBURG, PA – A former coal power plant in western Pennsylvania has one of the most contaminated coal ash sites in the nation. That’s according to a new report, “Poisonous Coverup,” published by the Environmental Integrity Project and Earthjustice. The environmental groups argue that, across America, “nearly all coal plant owners are ignoring key requirements and employing common tricks to avoid mandatory cleanup” of coal ash, a byproduct of burning coal that has various contaminants.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Charge Lodged After Child Overdoses On Prescription Pills

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 44-year-old woman faces charges after a child overdosed on prescription pills in the City of Jamestown. Officers with Jamestown Police responded to an eastside address around 7 p.m. on Friday to assist fire rescue for a suspected overdose of a child. Following...
JAMESTOWN, NY

