capcity.news
Cheyenne to see snow Monday and Tuesday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — There is a slight chance of snow in Cheyenne today, but that probability will grow to a near certainty in the coming days, with the National Weather Service in Cheyenne forecasting snowfall on Monday and Tuesday. Today, Nov. 27, the NWS in Cheyenne reports a slight...
Winter Storm Possible In SE Wyoming Next Week
Forecasters with the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service are saying there is a possibility that a "potent weather system" could hit southeast Wyoming next week, bringing a blast of winter weather to the area. But they say it's also possible that the system could miss our area and...
Winter weather possible for southwest Neb., panhandle Monday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Old Man Winter may make an appearance to get the work week started. Forecasters with the National Weather Service are predicting snowfall Monday night into Tuesday. Snow is expected to develop behind a cold front, with snow accumulations of one to three inches possible in Western and North...
Winter Weather Advisory Posted For Parts Of SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has posted a winter weather advisory for parts of southeast Wyoming for Saturday evening into Sunday morning. As of 9 a.m. Saturday, Laramie and the summit on I-80 were included in the advisory, but Cheyenne was not. The agency posted this statement...
capcity.news
High in upper 40s, snow at night predicted for Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Weather in Cheyenne is expected to be sunny for most of the day today, Nov. 26, though the night should also bring light snowfall. According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, temperatures today are expected to peak between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., when they’ll get up to roughly 48 degrees.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Snowy Saturday Followed By Windy Sunday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Snow showers came from the north Saturday missing northwest Wyoming and impacted the central region and southeast more than yesterdays forecast. Snowfall was not very significant as were the changes to snow shower locations as forecasted. The shift was more southerly with a wide swath of snow from Riverton to Casper and another line of showers that swept from Medicine Bow to the Laramie Mountains southeastward to Cheyenne. The weather reporting day ended before much of the snowfall totals could be taken. Riverton is the lone reporting site with 1.4 inches. More will be gathered by tomorrow. This verifies in at least one location the amount range from 1-2″ inches forecasted for central Wyoming. Out east plus to minus 1 inch or less is what we are expecting.
High Winds Expected in Casper and Wyoming Through Monday
According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT), gusts of over 60 miles per hour are expected from Sunday evening into Monday morning between Casper, Cheyenne, Rawlins, and Wheatland. Poor visibility and slick roads due to plowing snow are also expected around Teton County into Monday, while slick spots were...
KDVR.com
Denver weather: Snow, colder temps arrive Tuesday, Pinpoint Weather Alert Day issued
DENVER (KDVR) — A cold front is moving into the state late Monday into Tuesday bringing snow to the mountains and metro Denver with chilly temperatures lasting into the middle of the workweek. The Pinpoint Weather team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Tuesday. Weather tonight: Clear...
Heavy snow possible in Colorado beginning next week
Following light snowstorms that are expected over some of Colorado's highest mountains on Saturday night, a more powerful storm system is expected to impact the state beginning late on Monday night, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). NWS is confident that moderate to heavy snow will fall on Colorado's...
Three rounds of snow headed for Colorado? Here's what the forecasters say
While the National Weather Service is holding off on releasing their official snow totals forecast for an upcoming storm for at least a couple days, a 'hazardous weather outlook' they've published shows that snow is slated to hit Colorado Monday night into Tuesday. Other forecasters have started to look at...
capcity.news
Sunny, warm conditions expected after somewhat chilly Thanksgiving
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Tranquil conditions are in store for Thanksgiving and Black Friday ahead of an approaching cold front that will bring increased winds over the weekend. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne is calling for a sunny 37-degree Thanksgiving Day with a north-northwest wind of 15–20 mph with gusts of up to 30 mph. Tonight will be clear with a low around 21.
Thanksgiving Travel Trouble in Southwest Montana: Snow, Wind, Ice
Traveling by car may pose challenges to Montanans ahead of Thanksgiving. Lots of mountain snow along with melting then freezing road conditions are in the forecast. Travelers in the Helena, Bozeman, and Big Sky areas should allow for extra time and make sure their vehicle is in good shape for the drive. Snow, very gusty winds and some freezing roads are all possibilities through Wednesday evening.
KRQE News 13
Heavy snow and major travel impacts for Thanksgiving and Friday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is quiet for most of the state, but snow has begun in the Raton area and southern Colorado. I-25 at Raton Pass is already snow-covered and slick, with ongoing snow expected today. This will make travel very difficult through Friday. Strong winds have also begun in the northeast highlands, which will lead to blowing, drifting snow and low visibility.
KOAT 7
Winter storm to impact New Mexico
A winter storm is expected to impact parts of New Mexico on Friday. Here's what you need to know as the storm approaches. A winter storm warning that was issued for Chaves, Curry, De Baca Guadalupe, and Roosevelt County has been cancelled. Significant snow accumulations are no longer expected in these areas.
This Colorado Lake Has Water As Clear And Blue As The Tropics
Ok, so Colorado is a LOT of things but I don't think I would use tropical at any point as an adjective to describe our awesome state. However, in this case it kind of applies, because just looking at this place makes me want to check it out and dive in.
cowboystatedaily.com
A Satanic Tour Of Wyoming: Devils Tower, Devil’s Gate, Hell’s Half Acre And More
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. One of the most recognizable geological features in the state of Wyoming is Devils Tower. But the iconic mountain and the nation’s first national monument is not the only location in the Cowboy State that gives a nod to the underworld.
cowboystatedaily.com
Before Moving To Wyoming, Couple Will Visit All 74 Libraries; Will Make Decision Based On Favorite
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Vern and Shireen Liebl are looking for their permanent home, and hope it’s in Wyoming. But a must-have for their next hometown is a good library. For the last three and a half months, the Liebls have been crisscrossing the...
The Coolest Montana Calendar for 2023 is Out Now
This calendar was cool before...but now they added law enforcement K9's to the photo shoot? Seriously, this has to be the coolest Montana calendar for 2023. The Mason Moore Foundation was started in honor of the late Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore, who was killed in the line of duty back in 2017. Since the foundation was created, they have raised money to provide life saving equipment for law enforcement officers across Montana.
klkntv.com
Visitors asked to use caution at northeast Nebraska recreation area after bird die-off
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Visitors are asked to use caution until further notice while at Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area after a waterfowl die-off was reported on Tuesday. The waterfowl were collected to be tested for the cause of death by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Due...
Northern Colorado City Ranked The #1 Place To Live In The State
Major bragging rights are in order for one Northern Colorado city and its residents, courtesy of Forbes and its latest Colorado-related rankings list. In October, Forbes Advisor released its annual rankings list rounding up the best places to live in the state of Colorado in 2022. How Forbes Determined The...
KGAB AM 650
Cheyenne, WY
6K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
KGAB AM 650 has the best news coverage for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
