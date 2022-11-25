ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
capcity.news

Cheyenne to see snow Monday and Tuesday

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — There is a slight chance of snow in Cheyenne today, but that probability will grow to a near certainty in the coming days, with the National Weather Service in Cheyenne forecasting snowfall on Monday and Tuesday. Today, Nov. 27, the NWS in Cheyenne reports a slight...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Winter Storm Possible In SE Wyoming Next Week

Forecasters with the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service are saying there is a possibility that a "potent weather system" could hit southeast Wyoming next week, bringing a blast of winter weather to the area. But they say it's also possible that the system could miss our area and...
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

Winter Weather Advisory Posted For Parts Of SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has posted a winter weather advisory for parts of southeast Wyoming for Saturday evening into Sunday morning. As of 9 a.m. Saturday, Laramie and the summit on I-80 were included in the advisory, but Cheyenne was not. The agency posted this statement...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

High in upper 40s, snow at night predicted for Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Weather in Cheyenne is expected to be sunny for most of the day today, Nov. 26, though the night should also bring light snowfall. According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, temperatures today are expected to peak between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., when they’ll get up to roughly 48 degrees.
CHEYENNE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Snowy Saturday Followed By Windy Sunday

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Snow showers came from the north Saturday missing northwest Wyoming and impacted the central region and southeast more than yesterdays forecast. Snowfall was not very significant as were the changes to snow shower locations as forecasted. The shift was more southerly with a wide swath of snow from Riverton to Casper and another line of showers that swept from Medicine Bow to the Laramie Mountains southeastward to Cheyenne. The weather reporting day ended before much of the snowfall totals could be taken. Riverton is the lone reporting site with 1.4 inches. More will be gathered by tomorrow. This verifies in at least one location the amount range from 1-2″ inches forecasted for central Wyoming. Out east plus to minus 1 inch or less is what we are expecting.
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

High Winds Expected in Casper and Wyoming Through Monday

According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT), gusts of over 60 miles per hour are expected from Sunday evening into Monday morning between Casper, Cheyenne, Rawlins, and Wheatland. Poor visibility and slick roads due to plowing snow are also expected around Teton County into Monday, while slick spots were...
CASPER, WY
OutThere Colorado

Heavy snow possible in Colorado beginning next week

Following light snowstorms that are expected over some of Colorado's highest mountains on Saturday night, a more powerful storm system is expected to impact the state beginning late on Monday night, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). NWS is confident that moderate to heavy snow will fall on Colorado's...
COLORADO STATE
capcity.news

Sunny, warm conditions expected after somewhat chilly Thanksgiving

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Tranquil conditions are in store for Thanksgiving and Black Friday ahead of an approaching cold front that will bring increased winds over the weekend. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne is calling for a sunny 37-degree Thanksgiving Day with a north-northwest wind of 15–20 mph with gusts of up to 30 mph. Tonight will be clear with a low around 21.
CHEYENNE, WY
96.7 KISS FM

Thanksgiving Travel Trouble in Southwest Montana: Snow, Wind, Ice

Traveling by car may pose challenges to Montanans ahead of Thanksgiving. Lots of mountain snow along with melting then freezing road conditions are in the forecast. Travelers in the Helena, Bozeman, and Big Sky areas should allow for extra time and make sure their vehicle is in good shape for the drive. Snow, very gusty winds and some freezing roads are all possibilities through Wednesday evening.
MONTANA STATE
KRQE News 13

Heavy snow and major travel impacts for Thanksgiving and Friday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is quiet for most of the state, but snow has begun in the Raton area and southern Colorado. I-25 at Raton Pass is already snow-covered and slick, with ongoing snow expected today. This will make travel very difficult through Friday. Strong winds have also begun in the northeast highlands, which will lead to blowing, drifting snow and low visibility.
RATON, NM
KOAT 7

Winter storm to impact New Mexico

A winter storm is expected to impact parts of New Mexico on Friday. Here's what you need to know as the storm approaches. A winter storm warning that was issued for Chaves, Curry, De Baca Guadalupe, and Roosevelt County has been cancelled. Significant snow accumulations are no longer expected in these areas.
NEW MEXICO STATE
103.7 The Hawk

The Coolest Montana Calendar for 2023 is Out Now

This calendar was cool before...but now they added law enforcement K9's to the photo shoot? Seriously, this has to be the coolest Montana calendar for 2023. The Mason Moore Foundation was started in honor of the late Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore, who was killed in the line of duty back in 2017. Since the foundation was created, they have raised money to provide life saving equipment for law enforcement officers across Montana.
MONTANA STATE
KGAB AM 650

KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne, WY
6K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KGAB AM 650 has the best news coverage for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy