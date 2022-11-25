ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Android Police

Two for one! Buy a Galaxy S22 for Black Friday, get a free smartwatch

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. The smallest of the S22 series has been the old one out for so much of this year when it comes to deals, so it should be no surprise that the discounts on it vary dramatically between retailers. If you grab it at Amazon, the black is $553 while the other colors are around $675, whereas Best Buy has a flat $100 off all colors.Then Samsung only has $75 off, but enhanced trade-in can get it down to $225 and you can also get a Galaxy Watch 4 or Watch 4 Classic for free with purchase.
DIY Photography

A non-pro version of the DJI Mini 3 has shown up in the FCC database

It looks like there might be a lower-level DJI Mini 3 coming as a new listing for a non-pro model has shown up in the FCC database. Exactly what compromises might be made compared to the DJI Mini 3 Pro announced in May are unknown. But it’s not outside the realm of possibility, especially with the recent release of the cut-down DJI Mavic 3 Classic just three weeks ago.
heshmore.com

Tecno unveils Eagle Eye Lens Periscope Tele Camera.

Tecno unveils Eagle Eye Lens Periscope Tele Camera. Industry’s First Dual-prism Periscope Tele Camera with the Biggest Angle of Tilt Ability is expected to be available in smartphones from 2023. Equipped with the biggest angle of tilt ability, TECNO’s innovative dual-prism tele camera technology delivers true AI-tracking shooting through...

