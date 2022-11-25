Read full article on original website
Argentina 2-0 Mexico: Player ratings as Lionel Messi inspires Albiceleste to victory
Match report and player ratings for Argentina's World Cup group game against Mexico
Neymar Will Not Play Again During World Cup Group Stage After Scan Finds Ankle Ligament Damage
If Neymar is to recover in time to play again at Qatar 2022 it will not be until the knockout phase.
World Cup 2022 LIVE: Portugal vs Ghana commentary stream as Ronaldo, Felix and Leao score in dramatic win
Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo shrugged off his bitter split with Manchester United to claim yet another record as he became the first player to score in five World Cups with a penalty to help steer his side to a nervy 3-2 win over Ghana.The first half of the Group H clash was forgettable apart from a couple of Ronaldo chances, but it burst into life after the interval as Portugal belatedly began their campaign. Ronaldo, a free agent after his second stint at Old Trafford ended abruptly on Tuesday, thumped home a dubiously-awarded penalty in the 65th minute after...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Mauricio Pochettino on managing Messi, Neymar & Mbappe
Former Paris St-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino speaks candidly about what it takes to manage top stars like Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. Watch all the World Cup action across the BBC Sport website and on demand on BBC iPlayer. Watch more of our World Cup 2022 video. Available to...
World Cup Viewer's Guide: Ronaldo gets rematch with Uruguay
DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Ronaldo gets his rematch four years after Uruguay knocked his Portugal team out of the World Cup. The match Monday gives Cristiano Ronaldo a chance to avenge Portugal's loss in the round of 16 to Uruguay in 2018, even if it doesn't carry the same stakes. Uruguay's 2-1 win in Russia knocked Portugal out of the World Cup, and the most Monday's group stage match can do for Portugal is advance Ronaldo into the last 16 for the fourth time in his career.
Neymar will play again at Qatar World Cup, claims Brazil boss Tite
Brazil boss Tite believes the injured Neymar will play again at the Qatar World Cup as he spoke about the fouling of players that “has to be stopped”.Neymar limped off late on when Brazil opened their Group G campaign with a 2-0 win over Serbia on Thursday.And on Friday the team’s doctor revealed that both the Paris St Germain forward and defender Danilo would miss Monday’s clash with Switzerland due to ankle issues.Neymar was said to have a “lateral ligament injury to (his) right ankle along with a small bone swelling”.Tite told a press conference on Sunday: “I believe Neymar...
SkySports
Monday at the World Cup: How will Brazil cope without Neymar? Can Heung-Min Son kickstart South Korea charge?
Brazil will face Switzerland in the World Cup on Monday without their talisman Neymar, ruled out by an ankle injury suffered in their opening 2-0 win against Serbia on Thursday, but midfielder Casemiro thinks they have a host of young talent to step in for him. "We could spend several...
ktalnews.com
Neymar shows swollen ankle, plans to return at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Neymar is planning a World Cup comeback despite posting a photo of his ankle still looking very swollen on Saturday. Neymar is undergoing treatment for damaged ligaments in his right ankle after getting hurt in Brazil’s 2-0 opening win over Serbia on Thursday. Team doctors said Neymar will miss Monday’s match against Switzerland but did not elaborate on a timetable for his return — or say whether he will be able to return at all.
Brazil without Neymar as Portugal target World Cup last 16
Brazil must do without injured star forward Neymar against Switzerland at the World Cup on Monday as Cristiano Ronaldo looks to lead Portugal into the last 16 in Qatar. Brazil kicked off their campaign in Qatar with a 2-0 victory over Serbia in Group G but Neymar limped off with a sprained ankle.
