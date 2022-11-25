Read full article on original website
Argentina 2-0 Mexico: Player ratings as Lionel Messi inspires Albiceleste to victory
Match report and player ratings for Argentina's World Cup group game against Mexico
Kylian Mbappé Gives France Lead With Late Goal Vs. Denmark
It is Kylian Mbappé’s World Cup, and we’re just living in it. The 23-year-old French superstar earned a brace against Denmark on Saturday. His first goal came in the 61st minute to give France a 1-0 lead, and his second came in the 86th minute to send his team into the round of 16.
World Cup 2022 LIVE: Portugal vs Ghana commentary stream as Ronaldo, Felix and Leao score in dramatic win
Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo shrugged off his bitter split with Manchester United to claim yet another record as he became the first player to score in five World Cups with a penalty to help steer his side to a nervy 3-2 win over Ghana.The first half of the Group H clash was forgettable apart from a couple of Ronaldo chances, but it burst into life after the interval as Portugal belatedly began their campaign. Ronaldo, a free agent after his second stint at Old Trafford ended abruptly on Tuesday, thumped home a dubiously-awarded penalty in the 65th minute after...
Szczesny, Lewandowski star in Poland’s frenetic win over Saudi Arabia
World Cup Group C just won’t quit as Wojciech Szczesny’s brilliant day led Poland to a 2-0 win over game Saudi Arabia on Saturday in Al Rayyan. Piotr Zielinski had staked Poland to a lead when Szczesny saved Salem Al-Dawsari’s penalty and Mohammed Al Burayk’s bid at the rebound. Robert Lewandowski’s 82nd-minute goal salted away the win.
Lionel Messi Moves Level With Diego Maradona In Terms Of World Cup Appearances And Goals
Messi's long-range stunner against Mexico was the eighth World Cup goal of his career.
Spain vs Germany prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out?
Spain look to heap more misery on Germany with the prospect of pushing the four-time winners to the brink of an early World Cup 2022 exit.Hansi Flick’s side endured a nightmare start to their campaign in Qatar when Japan pulled off a thrilling comeback by hitting two goals in eight minutes at the Khalifa International Stadium.Meanwhile, Luis Enrique will be delighted by his side’s start, hitting seven in the thrashing of Costa Rica and discarding doubts over their potential in front of goal in the process.“This team is not going to relax,” said Luis Enrique. “Germany can beat us...
Germany Stays Alive in 2022 World Cup With 1-1 Draw Vs. Spain
Germany is still very much alive in the 2022 FIFA World Cup after coming back to tie Spain 1-1 in a narrow Group E draw. Spain opened the game with the same formation from its 7-0 rout of Costa Rica. The 4-3-3 featured Marco Asensio in the false No. 9 role, with Ferran Torres and Dani Almo supplying the width on the wings.
Today at the World Cup: Crunch time for Argentina and France face a familiar foe
Argentina must put their shock defeat by Saudi Arabia behind them when they face Poland today looking to get their World Cup back on track.Lionel Scaloni’s side, one of the pre-tournament favourites, sit bottom of Group C after the first round of games, but can start to fix that when they take on Mexico.Saudi Arabia will try to prove it was no fluke against Poland, while in Group D France face Denmark and Australia are up against Tunisia.Here, the PA news agency keeps on top of events in Qatar.Argentina look to MaradonaA dos años de tu paso a la inmortalidad....
Predicted XIs Spain-Germany: Luis Enrique to maintain faith in Marco Asensio
Spain face Germany at 20:00 CEST on Sunday night in the headline fixture of the World Cup’s action from the second round of group games. La Roja can secure qualification with a victory but Germany know they must likely win in order to retain a good chance of making it through to the Round of 16.
Enner Valencia Scores Vs. Netherlands for Third World Cup Goal
Ecuador’s all-time leading goalscorer is living up to his title in Qatar. Enner Valencia scored the first two goals of the 2022 World Cup in Ecuador’s 2-0 win over the host nation on Sunday. That brace put him in the lead of the Golden Boot race, and he built on that momentum when his team needed him against the Netherlands on Friday.
Qatar 2022 | Neither Matthaus nor Ronaldo: Messi sets a historic record in World Cup history
The Argentine legend not only helped his side beat Mexico, but he also scored a goal and set up another that will go down in history. This has not been accomplished by either Lothar Matthaus or Cristiano Ronaldo. A 2-0 win against Mexico, with goals from Lionel Messi and Enzo...
Spain vs Germany LIVE: World Cup 2022 latest score and goal updates as Rudiger header disallowed by VAR
Spain look to continue their winning start to the World Cup as they take on Germany in a critical Group E clash. Luis Enrique’s Spaniards have firm control of the group following their 7-0 demolition of Costa Rica in their opening match, but Costa Rica’s stunning win over Japan earlier today has blown Group E wide open. Spain are now unable to book their place in the last 16 even if they win this evening, while Germany have been handed a lifeline. Germany, were staring down the barrel of an early exit following their shock 2-1 loss to Japan...
World Cup 2022: Alvaro Morata gives Spain the lead against Germany
Alvaro Morata comes off the bench to give Spain the lead against Germany at the World Cup. Watch all the World Cup action across the BBC Sport website and on demand on BBC iPlayer. Available to UK users only.
Spain striker reveals the moment he was won over by Luis Enrique
Spain striker Alvaro Morata reveals the moment Luis Enrique won him over as Spain manager.
Kylian Mbappe Has Tied Real Madrid Legend In Impressive Stat For France
Kylian Mbappe is only in his second FIFA World Cup and has worn the France national team shirt for a few years. However, the Paris Saint-Germain star has already tied one of the top French players in the last 30 years, former Real Madrid star Zinedine Zidane for most goals with Les Bleus.
Abdelhamid Sabiri and Zakaria Aboukhlal on target as Morocco stun Belgium
Morocco’s supporters raised the roof at Al Thumama Stadium after their team caused another huge World Cup upset in Qatar with a 2-0 victory over Belgium.This already felt a tournament too far for Roberto Martinez’s ‘golden generation’ of Belgian players, but that should not detract at all from Morocco’s deserved achievement in beating a side featuring world-class talents such as Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois.The north Africans join Saudi Arabia and Japan, the conquerors of Argentina and Germany respectively, in upsetting the old order, having already claimed a creditable goalless draw themselves against 2018 finalists Croatia in...
Belgium vs Morocco World Cup lineup, starting 11 for Group F match at Qatar 2022
Belgium scraped to victory against Canada in their World Cup opener, but they will need a much-improved performance against Morocco if they are to wrap up Group F. Red Devils boss Roberto Martinez was critical of his team's performance in the opening game, as Canada took control of the first half and Belgium struggled to flow.
