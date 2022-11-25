ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yukon, OK

yukonprogressnews.com

Yukon Main Street paint project wins award

The first Yukon Main Street painting project was named a winner at Keep Oklahoma Beautiful’s annual awards gala. In September 2021, dozens of volunteers repainted the old DX service station at 545 W Main. The building’s exterior was painted light green with a tan trim during the two-day “Paint...
YUKON, OK
KOCO

Adorable rescue puppies, kittens featured in Oklahoma Humane Society's yule log video

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Humane Society is celebrating Giving Tuesday by launching its 2022 yule log video featuring adorable rescue puppies and kittens. The video shows Oklahoma Humane Society rescue dogs and cats playing in front of a fireplace scene and includes songs by local musicians. Open the video player above to watch clips from the almost hour-long video.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Howard ‘Bo’ Willis

Howard “Bo” Willis was born on Nov. 26, 1940, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, to Hubert Cliff and Ruby Maise Willis. Bo passed away on his 82nd Birthday on Nov. 26, 2022, after his battle with Alzheimer’s. He celebrated his birthday in heaven with his Savior and his loved ones.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okctalk.com

Tesla looking at Native American land to bypass sales bans

Oklahoma has laws that ban direct-to-consumer automobile sales which have stopped Tesla from opening a dealership in the state. There are currently Tesla service centers in both Oklahoma City and Tulsa but they are prohibited from selling cars. However, the popular electric vehicle manufacturer has found a workaround in New...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Tracking Arctic Front moving south across Oklahoma!

Good Morning Oklahoma! Tracking a strong cold front. As you can see from this hour by hour temp forecast for OKC our high temp occurs around 1 PM with falling temps by afternoon and evening! You can expect strong shifting winds from SW to N but no precipitation expected with front. For OKC the cold front hits about 1 PM with winds shifting north and falling temps this afternoon. High near 63 with temps dropping into 30s after 7 PM. The wind chill will be a factor tonight!
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Some shoppers swearing off Oklahoma mall after gallery display

SHAWNEE, Okla. — Shoppers at the Shawnee Mall said they were shocked after art portraying prominent politicians and media personalities as Nazis was displayed out in the open. Mall management said this happened because a vendor went back on an agreement. "It was a very shocking display of antisemitism...
SHAWNEE, OK
News On 6

Penn Square Mall Reopened Following Commercial Fire

Oklahoma City Fire crews are investigating what sparked a fire Sunday at the Penn Square Mall in Oklahoma City. Firefighters say they received a call about smoke coming from the food court's roof. The three-alarm commercial fire forced shoppers and workers to leave the mall during a busy day for...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
thefabricator.com

Canoo to acquire vehicle manufacturing facility in Oklahoma

Canoo has entered into an agreement to acquire a vehicle manufacturing facility in Oklahoma City for producing its LDV and LV vehicles. Featuring a dedicated training center, the facility will employ more than 500 people and be equipped to produce 20,000 electric vehicles per year by the end of 2023.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
travelawaits.com

My 7 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Oklahoma City

When people think about Oklahoma City, they might envision scenes of the Wild West, dry and deserted areas, and oil derricks dotting the landscape, but the city is nothing like that. OKC has evolved over the last several decades into a thriving metropolis with a diverse population, a rich culture, and a robust food scene. Yes, you read that right. Oklahoma City’s restaurants are thriving, constantly reinventing what diners can expect to find in the land of wheat and cattle.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that will keep you coming back for more, because their food is absolutely delicious.
OKLAHOMA STATE

