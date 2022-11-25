Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
The richest person in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childR.A. HeimOklahoma City, OK
yukonprogressnews.com
Yukon Main Street paint project wins award
The first Yukon Main Street painting project was named a winner at Keep Oklahoma Beautiful’s annual awards gala. In September 2021, dozens of volunteers repainted the old DX service station at 545 W Main. The building’s exterior was painted light green with a tan trim during the two-day “Paint...
Unused items from The Canton at Classen Curve available for auction
The Canton at Classen Curve will have unused items available for auction after the luxury apartment complex caught fire earlier in 2022.
familytravelgo.com
2022 Oklahoma FREE Christmas Events, Attractions and Light Displays – The Ultimate Guide for Free Holiday Fun
This article shows the FREE upcoming and current Christmas Holiday events, attractions light displays & more to enjoy across Oklahoma and some of the neighboring states. We are all about saving money so we are glad to have found so many FREE Christmas attractions , Events and Light Displays. Bookmark...
KOCO
Adorable rescue puppies, kittens featured in Oklahoma Humane Society's yule log video
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Humane Society is celebrating Giving Tuesday by launching its 2022 yule log video featuring adorable rescue puppies and kittens. The video shows Oklahoma Humane Society rescue dogs and cats playing in front of a fireplace scene and includes songs by local musicians. Open the video player above to watch clips from the almost hour-long video.
yukonprogressnews.com
Inaugural Spanish Cove Golf Tournament Golf Tees and Autumn Leaves a smashing success
The First Annual Spanish Cove Golf Tournament Golf Tees and Autumn Leaves, to benefit Oklahoma Seniors, was an overwhelming success, hosted at Hidden Trails Country Club Monday afternoon. The day started with players registering and then heading in to enjoy a fajita lunch before the noon tournament shotgun start. The...
‘It’s jam-packed’: OKC malls slammed with Black Friday shoppers
Finding a parking spot was nearly impossible and there was even a car accident in one of the lots when KFOR arrived.
yukonprogressnews.com
Howard ‘Bo’ Willis
Howard “Bo” Willis was born on Nov. 26, 1940, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, to Hubert Cliff and Ruby Maise Willis. Bo passed away on his 82nd Birthday on Nov. 26, 2022, after his battle with Alzheimer’s. He celebrated his birthday in heaven with his Savior and his loved ones.
First-of-its-kind implant to help heart failure performed in OKC
An Enid man was one of the first heart failure patients to receive a new implant.
Experience A Drive On Oklahoma’s Lawless Autobahn Highway
There is a running joke that Oklahoma drivers take things a little on the slow side. While it may be true in most parts of the state, there is one stretch of highway that far exceeds any idea of safe or responsible travel. It is considered Oklahoma's lawless Autobahn highway.
‘Housewarming gift’ for Oklahoma residents turns out to be a scam
An Oklahoma man has a warning about something showing up in many mailboxes lately. It appears to be an offer for a free gift to those who just moved into the neighborhood, but it’s really more of a trick instead.
okctalk.com
Tesla looking at Native American land to bypass sales bans
Oklahoma has laws that ban direct-to-consumer automobile sales which have stopped Tesla from opening a dealership in the state. There are currently Tesla service centers in both Oklahoma City and Tulsa but they are prohibited from selling cars. However, the popular electric vehicle manufacturer has found a workaround in New...
KFOR
Tracking Arctic Front moving south across Oklahoma!
Good Morning Oklahoma! Tracking a strong cold front. As you can see from this hour by hour temp forecast for OKC our high temp occurs around 1 PM with falling temps by afternoon and evening! You can expect strong shifting winds from SW to N but no precipitation expected with front. For OKC the cold front hits about 1 PM with winds shifting north and falling temps this afternoon. High near 63 with temps dropping into 30s after 7 PM. The wind chill will be a factor tonight!
Shooting in northeast OKC leaves one shot in the leg
Oklahoma City Police say an argument led to one person being shot in the leg.
KOCO
Some shoppers swearing off Oklahoma mall after gallery display
SHAWNEE, Okla. — Shoppers at the Shawnee Mall said they were shocked after art portraying prominent politicians and media personalities as Nazis was displayed out in the open. Mall management said this happened because a vendor went back on an agreement. "It was a very shocking display of antisemitism...
News On 6
Penn Square Mall Reopened Following Commercial Fire
Oklahoma City Fire crews are investigating what sparked a fire Sunday at the Penn Square Mall in Oklahoma City. Firefighters say they received a call about smoke coming from the food court's roof. The three-alarm commercial fire forced shoppers and workers to leave the mall during a busy day for...
city-sentinel.com
Oklahoma Humane Society announces hire of new President & Ceo, Mark Eby
OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Humane Society’s Board of Directors has announced the hire of Mark Eby as OK Humane’s new President & CEO. Eby brings over 20 years of nonprofit experience, as well as extensive animal welfare knowledge to his new role, officially beginning Monday, December 5.
thefabricator.com
Canoo to acquire vehicle manufacturing facility in Oklahoma
Canoo has entered into an agreement to acquire a vehicle manufacturing facility in Oklahoma City for producing its LDV and LV vehicles. Featuring a dedicated training center, the facility will employ more than 500 people and be equipped to produce 20,000 electric vehicles per year by the end of 2023.
travelawaits.com
My 7 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Oklahoma City
When people think about Oklahoma City, they might envision scenes of the Wild West, dry and deserted areas, and oil derricks dotting the landscape, but the city is nothing like that. OKC has evolved over the last several decades into a thriving metropolis with a diverse population, a rich culture, and a robust food scene. Yes, you read that right. Oklahoma City’s restaurants are thriving, constantly reinventing what diners can expect to find in the land of wheat and cattle.
Stolen & burned vehicle is returned to its owner
An Oklahoma City woman was asleep at home with no idea that her car was not only stolen, but in flames just a mile away. The Oklahoma City Police Department is investigating the situation that happened early Friday morning.
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that will keep you coming back for more, because their food is absolutely delicious.
