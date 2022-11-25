ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canadian County, OK

yukonprogressnews.com

Retiring Canadian County judge honored

EL RENO – Canadian County District Judge Jack McCurdy II was honored during a retirement reception Nov. 28 at the Canadian County Courthouse. Judge McCurdy is retiring after 39 years in the legal profession, the last 15 as a Canadian County judge. He has been a Canadian County district judge since being elected in a landslide four years ago.
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Construction manager OK’d for historic jail rehab

EL RENO – Although cost estimates still must be developed, Canadian County Commissioners have agreed to use a construction manager to oversee a possible historic jail preservation project. The commissioners, at their Nov. 28 meeting, voted 3-0 to engage Erick Westfahl of Redhawk Construction to provide construction management services....
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

UPDATE: Teens in good condition after Caddo Co. Crash

FORT COBB, Okla. (KSWO) - Two teenagers were involved in a car crash Monday morning in Caddo County. The crash happened half a mile east of Fort Cobb around 1:15 A.M. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the driver hit a bridge guard rail and landed in a creek. The...
CADDO COUNTY, OK
okctalk.com

Tesla looking at Native American land to bypass sales bans

Oklahoma has laws that ban direct-to-consumer automobile sales which have stopped Tesla from opening a dealership in the state. There are currently Tesla service centers in both Oklahoma City and Tulsa but they are prohibited from selling cars. However, the popular electric vehicle manufacturer has found a workaround in New...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

OHP: 18-year old dead in Norman crash

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR)- One person is dead from a Saturday night crash in Norman, said the Oklahoma Highway patrol. The crash happened around 10:56 p.m. on the northbound lanes on I-35 at North Flood Ave, said troopers. Tarajiah Gardner, age 18, was pronounced dead on the scene from injuries she received in the crash, according […]
NORMAN, OK
KFOR

The dirty black market marijuana operations in Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is addressing violence at marijuana operations in the state and sharing their broader efforts to fight foreign nationals doing dirty business in Oklahoma. This comes after a gunman executed four people at a marijuana grow farm in Northwest Kingfisher County Sunday evening.
KINGFISHER COUNTY, OK
KFOR

Tracking Arctic Front moving south across Oklahoma!

Good Morning Oklahoma! Tracking a strong cold front. As you can see from this hour by hour temp forecast for OKC our high temp occurs around 1 PM with falling temps by afternoon and evening! You can expect strong shifting winds from SW to N but no precipitation expected with front. For OKC the cold front hits about 1 PM with winds shifting north and falling temps this afternoon. High near 63 with temps dropping into 30s after 7 PM. The wind chill will be a factor tonight!
OKLAHOMA STATE

