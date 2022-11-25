Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Flying off Exchanges at Historic Rate of $1,750,000,000 in BTC per Month: Analytics Firm Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode says that Bitcoin (BTC) holders are withdrawing from crypto exchanges at an astounding pace. According to the insights platform, Bitcoin investors have taken it upon themselves to take custody of their BTC troves after the implosion of crypto exchange FTX. Glassnode says that crypto exchanges are...
Ether falls as the FTX hacker dumps $74 million worth of the token and swaps it for bitcoin
Ether fell as much as 7% Monday as the hacker who looted FTX began dumping tokens. Over the last week, the hacker gradually converted the stolen FTX funds to ether, CoinDesk reported. About $74 million of ether has been laundered into bitcoin using RenBridge, CNBC reports. The price of ether...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Can BTC aim for $70,000 in 2023?
As the weekly chart exhibits a distinct indicator of strength, Bitcoin may follow stocks on a "huge bull run." It's time to abandon the bear market narrative, according to the most recent analysis from a number of well-known cryptocurrency names. Despite the fact that everyone is predicting a new macro BTC price low, probably near $12,000, fresh viewpoints necessitate a change of heart.
dailyhodl.com
Most Dogecoin Holders in Profit As Bitcoin, Ethereum, Shiba Inu, Polygon Investors Nurse Losses: IntoTheBlock
Crypto insights firm IntoTheBlock finds that the majority of those invested in leading meme token Dogecoin (DOGE) are in profit while holders of other large crypto assets are weathering losses. At time of writing, 57% percent of all DOGE holders are in profit, while 37% are underwater and 6% are...
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin little changed, Dogecoin leads pack in muted morning of trading
Bitcoin was little changed in Monday morning trading amid mixed results from the other top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies following a relatively muted few days of trading over the Thanksgiving weekend in the U.S. Memecoin Dogecoin was the standout performer as longtime token advocate and new Twitter Inc. boss Elon Musk used the platform to announce a significant development for his electric car company Tesla Inc.
Binance holds $74.7 billion worth of crypto in its reserves and roughly 40% are in the firm's own tokens, report says
About 40% of Binance's $74.7 billion of holdings are in the firm's own native cryptocurrency and stablecoin, according to a report from Bloomberg. Co-founder Changpeng Zhao said earlier this week that his firm would seek to be more transparent and provide the public with proof-of-reserves in light of the downfall of rival crypto exchange FTX. The fall of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire has spurred federal inquiries and probes into allegations of mishandling client funds.
cryptoslate.com
Bitcoin worth $1.5B withdrawn from Coinbase in 48 hours
A total of 100,000 Bitcoin (BTC) were withdrawn from Coinbase in the past two days, marking the third-largest BTC withdrawal in Coinbase’s history. The chart below shows the BTC withdrawals and deposits in Coinbase on a daily basis since the beginning of the year. On Nov.24, 50,000 BTC were...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $1,140,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A deep-pocketed Bitcoin (BTC) investor is suddenly moving over $1 billion worth of BTC to Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange platform by volume. Whale-surveying network Whale Alert finds that the high-net-worth trader initiated a massive transfer last night and abruptly moved 68,200 BTC worth about $1.15 billion at time of writing from an unknown crypto wallet to Binance.
Motley Fool
3 Cryptos to Buy in a Bear Market
Ethereum is a decentralized cryptocurrency with over 70 million users securing the network worldwide. Like Ethereum, Bitcoin is fully decentralized and a network of miners all over the world validate transactions and secure the Bitcoin network. Litecoin is a Bitcoin fork that is seeing a resurgence of interest as its...
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Bitcoin worth $1.5B leaves Coinbase; Mid-cap tokens outperform Bitcoin
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Nov. 25 includes Binance publishing BTC proof of reserve, BNB hitting 6% market dominance as mid-cap tokens outperform Bitcoin, 100,000 Bitcoin worth over $1.5 billion leaving Coinbase in 48 hours, and CoinList denying rumors of insolvency. Glassnode data reveals that Coinbase BTC reserve...
u.today
Can Cardano Be Next Leading Blockchain for NFTs?
Can Cardano Be Next Leading Blockchain for NFTs?
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 5,900%, Come Out of Bear Market ‘Smelling Like a Rose’: ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood
The founder and CEO of investment firm ARK Invest is doubling down on her prediction that Bitcoin (BTC) will hit a seven-figure price by 2030. Responding to a question during an interview with Bloomberg about whether she is still holding on to her forecast that Bitcoin will reach $1 million in eight years, ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood says that she is.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Who Accurately Predicted 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Updates Outlook on Ethereum and Litecoin
A popular crypto analyst who gave an accurate forecast of Bitcoin’s (BTC) bear market bottom in 2018 is sharing what he thinks is ahead for Ethereum (ETH) and Litecoin (LTC). Pseudonymous crypto trader Smart Contracter tells his 214,300 Twitter followers that BTC alternative Litecoin is breaking out of its...
u.today
Dogecoin (DOGE) Rally Accelerates as 3-Day Return Reaches 20%
Dogecoin (DOGE) Rally Accelerates as 3-Day Return Reaches 20%
cryptogazette.com
Coinbase Unveiled Reserves of 2,000,000 BTC – Over $33,000,000,000
In the light of the latest events involving FTX that have shaken the crypto space, Coinbase now wants to strengthen their customers’ trust. Check out the latest reports made by the crypto exchange. Coinbase drops important announcement. It’s been just revealed that the crypto exchange giant Coinbase is unveiling...
dailyhodl.com
New Coinbase Survey Reveals Where Institutional Investors Expect Crypto Prices To Be in One Year
Crypto exchange giant Coinbase is releasing the results of a new survey it commissioned to find out how blue-chip investors feel about the future of the crypto industry. The 2022 Institutional Investor Digital Assets Outlook Survey queried 140 US-based institutional investors with a combined $2.6 trillion of assets on their management on what their outlook was for the digital assets market.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin’s new ‘worst case scenario’ puts BTC bear market bottom near $6K
Bitcoin (BTC) still risks a drop to below $7,000 in this bear market, the latest worst-case scenario prediction warns. In its latest livestream broadcasted on Nov. 24, trading platform DecenTrader revealed targets for a BTC price bottom. Analyst flags “oldschool, rock-hard support” for Bitc. The most recent in...
dailyhodl.com
Whales Abruptly Move Over $420,000,000 in XRP, Binance Coin, Polygon and Curve – Here’s Where the Crypto’s Going
Crypto whales are abruptly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of XRP, Binance Coin (BNB), Polygon (MATIC), and Curve (CRV). New data from what-surveying platform Whale Alert shows that deep-pocketed crypto investors have been shifting their altcoins to and from unknown crypto wallets and crypto exchange platforms. Notable XRP...
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
CoinTelegraph
Line shuts down crypto exchange to focus on blockchain and LN token
The Japanese messaging giant Line has decided to shut down its cryptocurrency exchange business amid the ongoing crypto winter. Line-owned crypto exchange Bitfront officially announced on Nov. 27 a plan to completely close down the platform by March 2023. According to the statement, the closure was driven by the continued...
