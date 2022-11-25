ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Can BTC aim for $70,000 in 2023?

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. As the weekly chart exhibits a distinct indicator of strength, Bitcoin may follow stocks on a “huge bull run.” It’s time to abandon the bear market narrative, according to the most recent analysis from a number of well-known cryptocurrency names. Despite the fact that everyone is predicting a new macro BTC price low, probably near $12,000, fresh viewpoints necessitate a change of heart.
forkast.news

Markets: Bitcoin little changed, Dogecoin leads pack in muted morning of trading

Bitcoin was little changed in Monday morning trading amid mixed results from the other top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies following a relatively muted few days of trading over the Thanksgiving weekend in the U.S. Memecoin Dogecoin was the standout performer as longtime token advocate and new Twitter Inc. boss Elon Musk used the platform to announce a significant development for his electric car company Tesla Inc.
Markets Insider

Binance holds $74.7 billion worth of crypto in its reserves and roughly 40% are in the firm's own tokens, report says

About 40% of Binance's $74.7 billion of holdings are in the firm's own native cryptocurrency and stablecoin, according to a report from Bloomberg. Co-founder Changpeng Zhao said earlier this week that his firm would seek to be more transparent and provide the public with proof-of-reserves in light of the downfall of rival crypto exchange FTX. The fall of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire has spurred federal inquiries and probes into allegations of mishandling client funds.
cryptoslate.com

Bitcoin worth $1.5B withdrawn from Coinbase in 48 hours

A total of 100,000 Bitcoin (BTC) were withdrawn from Coinbase in the past two days, marking the third-largest BTC withdrawal in Coinbase’s history. The chart below shows the BTC withdrawals and deposits in Coinbase on a daily basis since the beginning of the year. On Nov.24, 50,000 BTC were...
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $1,140,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going

A deep-pocketed Bitcoin (BTC) investor is suddenly moving over $1 billion worth of BTC to Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange platform by volume. Whale-surveying network Whale Alert finds that the high-net-worth trader initiated a massive transfer last night and abruptly moved 68,200 BTC worth about $1.15 billion at time of writing from an unknown crypto wallet to Binance.
Motley Fool

3 Cryptos to Buy in a Bear Market

Ethereum is a decentralized cryptocurrency with over 70 million users securing the network worldwide. Like Ethereum, Bitcoin is fully decentralized and a network of miners all over the world validate transactions and secure the Bitcoin network. Litecoin is a Bitcoin fork that is seeing a resurgence of interest as its...
u.today

Can Cardano Be Next Leading Blockchain for NFTs?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Dogecoin (DOGE) Rally Accelerates as 3-Day Return Reaches 20%

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
cryptogazette.com

Coinbase Unveiled Reserves of 2,000,000 BTC – Over $33,000,000,000

In the light of the latest events involving FTX that have shaken the crypto space, Coinbase now wants to strengthen their customers’ trust. Check out the latest reports made by the crypto exchange. Coinbase drops important announcement. It’s been just revealed that the crypto exchange giant Coinbase is unveiling...
dailyhodl.com

New Coinbase Survey Reveals Where Institutional Investors Expect Crypto Prices To Be in One Year

Crypto exchange giant Coinbase is releasing the results of a new survey it commissioned to find out how blue-chip investors feel about the future of the crypto industry. The 2022 Institutional Investor Digital Assets Outlook Survey queried 140 US-based institutional investors with a combined $2.6 trillion of assets on their management on what their outlook was for the digital assets market.
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin’s new ‘worst case scenario’ puts BTC bear market bottom near $6K

Bitcoin (BTC) still risks a drop to below $7,000 in this bear market, the latest worst-case scenario prediction warns. In its latest livestream broadcasted on Nov. 24, trading platform DecenTrader revealed targets for a BTC price bottom. Analyst flags “oldschool, rock-hard support” for Bitc. The most recent in...
dailyhodl.com

Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode

Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
CoinTelegraph

Line shuts down crypto exchange to focus on blockchain and LN token

The Japanese messaging giant Line has decided to shut down its cryptocurrency exchange business amid the ongoing crypto winter. Line-owned crypto exchange Bitfront officially announced on Nov. 27 a plan to completely close down the platform by March 2023. According to the statement, the closure was driven by the continued...

