Descendants of Norwegian settlers raising funds to restore historic Northwest Iowa site
A fundraiser will be held December 4th to support restoration work at a site in northwest Iowa that’s on the National Register of Historic Places. The Brugjeld (pronounced BROO-yeld) Peterson Point Historic Farmstead has a house, barn and other buildings that date back to the 19th century. It’s located east of Wallingford.
BE Council votes not to cover costs
The Blue Earth City Council debated setting a precedent at a regular meeting on Nov. 21. Discussion arose from two residents’ requests for reimbursement for private improvements to their properties, which were negatively affected by the city’s 2021 and 2022 street improvement projects. Both improvements were installed in...
Two Injured After Car Strikes Parked Tractor in Jackson County
(Sioux Valley, MN)--Two South Dakota residents were sent to the hospital after a car struck a parked tractor on Thanksgiving Day in Jackson County just north of the Iowa-Minnesota border. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says 80-year-old Steven Bringhurst of Box Elder, South Dakota, was driving a 2014 Volkswagen Passat...
ISU Economist On Escalating Ag Land Prices In Northwest Iowa
Sheldon, Iowa — Iowa State University ag economist Chad Hart says the recent sale of 73 acres of northwest Iowa farmland, for $30,000 an acre, indicates Iowa farmers are seeing fairly good profit margins. Higher interest rates are a factor, plus Hart says ag land that’s not rated as...
NW Iowa Man Killed in Pocahontas County Wreck Thanksgiving Morning
–A Northwest Iowa man was killed when his vehicle struck a semi early Thanksgiving morning in rural Pocahontas County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 75-year-old Richard Leth of Hartley was northbound on Iowa Highway 4 in a 2007 GMC Sierra, about 7 miles north of Pocahontas, just before 2:30 AM Thursday.
Iowa Home Filled with History Listed for Under $50,000
With the housing market being pretty out of control, you'd think it would be impossible to find a house for under $100,000, let alone under $50,000. But there's a house for sale in Iowa that's listed for less than $40,000! It's filled with history but also needs a little work.
Highway 169 Back Open North of Algona
–US Highway 169 has reopened to traffic between Algona and Burt, following a bridge construction project that started this summer. The bridge work over Black Cat Creek, just north of Smith Lake, wrapped up this week, and the route is now open to regular traffic. A detour had been in...
Homicide by Vehicle Charges Filed in Palo Alto County
There are very few details available about an aparent fatal traffic accident in Palo Alto County Tuesday night. What we have been told by the Sheriff’s department is that 45 year old Brian Freeman of Garner was taken into custody at 10:30pm on two warrants – one for Homicide by Vehicle – Operating under theinfluence, and the other for driving ont he wrong side of a two way highway.
Former Emmetsburg Funeral Home Director Sentenced to Probation
(Emmetsburg)--An Emmetsburg funeral home director who misused tens of thousands of dollars intended as prepayment for funerals will avoid prison after pleading guilty. As proprietor of the Joyce Funeral Home in Emmetsburg, Andrew Joyce sold prepaid funeral plans and, by state law, was required to use that money to buy funeral insurance or otherwise invest it to ensure it would be available when the customer died.
Former owner of Iowa funeral home avoids prison time
EMMETSBURG, Iowa — The former owner of a shuttered Emmetsburg funeral home will stay out of prison. Andrew Joyce pleaded guilty to misusing thousands of dollars meant to pre-pay for funeral services. Investigators say Joyce spent the money on operational expenses and for his own personal gain. By law,...
Speeder in north Iowa charged with OWI
SPENCER, Iowa — Troopers say they caught one driver going way too fast. This driver was going 91 miles an hour in a 55 zone in Spencer, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The driver was also charged with operating while intoxicated.
USDA Offering Additional Assistance Programs
(Estherville)--Additional emergency relief and pandemic assistance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture is on the way to area farmers. Emmet and Palo Alto County Farm Service Agency Director Lisa Forburger says USDA is preparing to rollout the Emergency Relief Program Phase Two as well as the new Pandemic Assistance Revenue Program, which are two programs to help cover losses in revenue for producers.
3 dead following 2-vehicle crash in northern Iowa
WRIGHT COUNTY, Iowa - Three people were killed Monday in a two-vehicle crash in northern Iowa involving a Mack truck. The Iowa State Patrol said Jorge Lopez, 27, of Britt, and two passengers were killed in the crash. The names of the other two people have not been released. The...
Storm Lake Man Wins Top Lottery Prize
A Storm Lake man has won a 250-thousand dollar Iowa Lottery prize. Yasser Damanhoury won the 12th top prize in the Lottery's 250-Thousand Dollar Extreme Cash scratch game. He purchased his winning ticket at The Brew at 1201 Lakeshore Drive in Storm Lake. Damanhoury claimed his prize on Monday at the Iowa Lottery's Storm Lake regional office.
Milford Man To Serve Nine Years In Federal Prison On Meth Charge
Sioux City, Iowa — A Milford man has been sentenced to nine years in prison on a drug distribution charge. According to the U.S. Attorney’s office in Sioux City, 46-year-old Justin Haubrich of Milford was sentenced to 108 months in federal prison after a June guilty plea to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
Hull woman arrested for OWI after crash
HOSPERS—A 21-year-old Hull woman was arrested about 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, on an O’Brien County warrant for first-offense driving while under the influence; driving while her license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked; and driving without required high-risk insurance. The arrest of Jewell Lara Flores stemmed from...
Two-vehicle crash in northern Iowa kills 3, injures 1
(ABC 6 News) A two-vehicle crash in Wright County on Monday morning has left 3 people dead and 1 injured. According to the Iowa State Patrol, at approximately 7:05 a.m., a 2020 Mack Anthem truck and a 2007 BMW 525 collided at the intersection of Hancock Ave. and 160th St. in rural Holmes, Iowa.
