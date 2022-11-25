Read full article on original website
WIBW
Jackson Co. deputy books two for meth following traffic stop
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Jackson Co. Sheriff’s deputy pulled over a vehicle on Friday, November 25, and arrested two people for possession of methamphetamines. On Friday, a Jackson Co. deputy stopped a Ford Taurus for an alleged traffic infraction near 126th and U.S. Highway 75 around 4:30 p.m., and according to the Sheriff’s Office, two occupants in the vehicle were arrested.
WIBW
Two men face drug charges after Jackson Co. traffic stop
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A report from the Jackson Co. Sheriff Tim Morse lists two men who now face drug charges as they were booked into Jackson Co. Jail on Friday. A black Neon was stopped by a Jackson Co. Sheriff’s deputy for alleged traffic infractions on Friday, November 25, near 190th and U.S. Highway 75. The deputy then arrested two occupants in the vehicle.
KBI investigating Thanksgiving morning homicide in Marshall County
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide that occurred early Thursday morning.
WIBW
KBI investigating Thanksgiving homicide in Marysville
MARSHALL CO., (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide that occurred early Thursday morning in Marysville. Officials said at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 24, a 911 call was placed to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office from a...
KAKE TV
Police: Woman found dead in Marysville
MARSHALL COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - An investigation has been launched after a woman was found dead in Marysville, Kansas. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says they requested KBI assistance at approximately 3:20 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24. Their investigation revealed that at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, a 911...
KCTV 5
NE Kansas man arrested, accused of killing wife on Thanksgiving
MARYSVILLE, Kan. (KCTV) - A Northeast Kansas man who is accused of killing his wife on Thanksgiving has been arrested, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office asked for the KBI’s help investigating at 3:20 a.m. The investigation has found that a man...
S.O. reports hit and run accident
Geary County Sheriff's Deputies located a two-vehicle hit and run just after 2 a.m. Saturday. According to the Sheriff's Department Demitrius D. White, Fort Riley, was traveling westbound on K-18 at mile marker 177 in a Chevrolet Camaro. His vehicle was hit from behind by a black sedan that fled the scene.
WIBW
Manhattan man flown to Topeka hospital after severe crash
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man was flown to a Topeka hospital after a severe crash over the Thanksgiving weekend. Little Apple Post reports that around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Seth Child Rd. and Anderson Ave. in Manhattan with reports of an injury crash.
Kan. man life-flighted to hospital after two-vehicle accident
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, officers from the Riley County Police Department responded to the report of an injury crash near the intersection of Seth Child Road and Anderson Avenue. Upon arrival officers found a 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse, driven by Jose Orona, 25, Manhattan, was involved in...
WIBW
Oklahoma woman arrested in Jackson County on drug charges
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A traffic stop in Jackson County Monday afternoon led to the arrest of an Oklahoma woman after drugs were discovered in her vehicle. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 4:30 p.m. on November 21, a Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy pulled over a 2016 Chevy Impala near 330th Road on U.S. Highway 75 for a traffic infraction.
Single-vehicle wreck injures Kan. man south of Concordia
CLOUD COUNTY — A Cawker City man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on U.S. 81 Friday afternoon. Cole C. Zobel, 76, of Cawker City, was northbound on U.S. 81 in a 2004 Ford Crown Victoria when the car entered the median, striking a drainage ditch, the Kansas Highway Patrol reported. The car then went up onto the southbound inside shoulder and back into the median, coming to rest facing north.
Police warn Kansans about cyber criminals on Black Friday, Cyber Monday
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – With many shoppers set to take advantage of post-Thanksgiving deals online, law enforcement wants to remind Kansans to keep an eye out for criminal activity online. The Riley County Police Department put out a list of tips on Friday to help keep shoppers safe from criminal activity online. Online Transactions Reputable and […]
WIBW
Two women arrested after search warrant yields drug discovery
ROBINSON, Kan. (WIBW) - Two women were arrested after a search warrant yielded the discovery of drugs in a Robinson home. The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Sunday, Nov. 13, deputies served a search warrant at 415 Goldengate Rd. in Robinson. Officials noted that the search warrant...
Kansas native Justin Aaron advances to the final 10 in ‘The Voice’
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – When we first met Justin Aaron, we knew he had talent. We knew he had great potential. We knew he had a great voice. Now, not only do we know we get at least one more week of him on “The Voice,” we know he’s touching the lives of so […]
🏈 Four straight: Indians win state title over Holton 28-0 Saturday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Andale Indians came in to Saturday's Class 3A state championship game having won 50 straight games and had won every game this season by at least 30 points. They didn't quite meet the 30 point mark, but the most important number was their defense putting...
Sports Headlines for Sunday
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Will Howard threw for 213 yards and two touchdowns, Deuce Vaughn ran for 147 yards and a score, and No. 15 Kansas State routed Kansas 47-27 on Saturday night to earn a shot at payback against TCU in the Big 12 championship game. The Wildcats blew a 28-10 lead in a 38-28 loss to the Horned Frogs during the regular season. The rematch will be played Dec. 3 in Arlington, Texas. Devin Neal had two touchdown runs for the Jayhawks, who despite losing to Kansas State for the 14th consecutive time will be playing in their first bowl game since 2008.
kuathletics.com
🏈 Kansas Falls in Regular Season Finale at No. 12 K-State
MANHATTAN, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks dropped their final regular season game to the No. 12 ranked Kansas State Wildcats 47-27 on Saturday evening in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Running back Devin Neal rushed for two touchdowns and quarterback Jalon Daniels was 20-for-32 for...
K-State Announces Change in Volleyball Leadership
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Suzie Fritz, K-State's all-time winningest volleyball coach, will not return in 2023 following 22 years leading the Wildcats. Fritz, who took over the program in 2001, has helped the Wildcats reach the NCAA Tournament 17 times, including 13 as the head coach. "Coach Fritz has poured...
🏀 WBB: K-State Win Streak Ends in Paradise Jam Final
ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands - (25/rv) K-State looked to close out the month of November with an unblemished record, but a cold shooting night and an injury to its top scorer sent the Wildcats to its first loss of the season, 69-53, to Arkansas in the Paradise Jam Reef Division.
Kansas State Wildcats parting ways with longtime volleyball coach Suzie Fritz
Kansas State has decided a change of leadership is needed in volleyball.
