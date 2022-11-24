Read full article on original website
Related
4 Songs You Didn’t Know Lionel Richie Wrote for Other Artists
From his early days with The Commodores and hits like “Three Times a Lady,” “Easy,” “Still” and “Sail On” through his solo career, which launched in the early 1980s, Lionel Richie has been the composer of hit songs for more than five decades.
"Everybody was dumbstruck" - how Jimi Hendrix's arrival in London changed everything, as told by Mick Jagger, Jimmy Page, Jeff Beck and more
When Jimi Hendrix arrived in London in 1966, he not only blew the minds of fellow rock legends-in-making: he'd help spark a whole new form of electric blues
Paul McCartney Refused to Play 1 ‘Revolver’ Song After Getting in a Fight With the Other Beatles
While The Beatles wouldn’t break up until a few years after ‘Revolver,’ Paul McCartney refused to play one song from the album after arguing with the other members
Why Peter Tork Said 1 of The Monkees’ Songs Was Recorded Like The Beatles’ ‘Free as a Bird’
Peter Tork compared one of The Monkees' songs from the 2010s to The Beatles' "Free as a Bird," which was The Beatles’ final top 10 hit in the United States.
The Beatles’ ‘Paperback Writer’ Stopped a Paul Simon Song From Hitting No. 1
The Beatles' "Paperback Writer" and "Yellow Submarine" competed against two songs by the same group, one of which was written by Paul Simon.
How Jimi Hendrix’s Mother Died at the Age of 32
Jimi Hendrix's family life growing up was filled with ups and downs. His mother died at age 32 when he was just a child.
John Lennon Never Forgot Ringo Starr’s Reaction to Yoko Ono, and it Was Pure Ringo
John Lennon never forgot Ringo Starr’s reaction to the start of his relationship with Yoko Ono, which was pure Ringo.
The night Jimi Hendrix dropped acid for the first time and the girl who changed his life
It's New York, it's 1966, and Jimi Hendrix's life is about to be turned around by Keith Richards' girlfriend
George Harrison Thought It Was Strange That Michael Jackson Bought The Beatles’ Catalog Because He Was Supposed to Be Paul McCartney’s Friend
George Harrison said he thought it was strange that Michael Jackson bought The Beatles' catalog. He thought Jackson was Paul McCartney's friend.
Bob Dylan Wept Watching a Musical That Featured His Songs: ‘I Was Stunned’
Bob Dylan watched the musical "The Girl From the North Country." He said he felt incredibly moved by the show and cried.
Janis Joplin & Jorma Kaukonen’s ‘The Legendary Typewriter Tape: 6/25/64 Jorma’s House’ to Release on Record Story Day
For Record Store Day this year, Omnivore Recordings is set to release the formative album by Janis Joplin and Jorma Kaukonen, known as The Legendary Typewriter Tape: 6/25/64 Jorma’s House. Featuring Joplin originals, as well as blues classics, The Legendary Typewriter Tape is, according to a press statement, “an...
Elvis Presley Had a 6-Word Ritual He Performed Every Day With His Inner Circle in His Graceland Bedroom
Elvis Presley prayed for protection with a six-word ritual he performed every night alongside his inner circle in his Graceland bedroom.
Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler Said He Became John Lennon While Recording The Beatles’ ‘Come Together’
Aerosmith's Steven Tyler covered The Beatles' "Come Together" and met a major musician associated with The Beatles in the process.
Another Band Offered Ringo Starr a Gig at the Same Time as the Beatles
Ringo Starr was already in a band by the time he worked with the Beatles. Here's what Cynthia Lennon said about his decision to join the rock band.
Ringo Starr and The Beatles Did Things Backward on 1 ‘Sgt. Pepper’s’ Song, and It’s Wonderful
Ringo Starr came up big with a unique drum sound and standout performance on one 'Sgt. Pepper's' song.
Jimi Hendrix Was So Terrified His First Time on Stage He Tried to Hide Behind the Curtains
Jimi Hendrix had a largely subdued personality, and while his stage performances were electrifying, he had to overcome stage fright early on his career.
A Rock Star Said 1 Track From The Beatles’ ‘Magical Mystery Tour’ Is a ‘Non-Song’
A rock star said one song from The Beatles' 'Magical Mystery Tour' is like the best kind of candy because it leaves you wanting more.
Mike Nesmith Admits The Monkees Were Initially ‘Disastrous’ and ‘Couldn’t Work Together’ as a Musical Group
Mike Nesmith admitted that The Monkees initially couldn't work together and were disastrous as a musical group in their early days,
The Monkees’ Supervisor Couldn’t Understand 1 Line From Simon & Garfunkel’s ‘Mrs. Robinson’
The Monkees' supervisor discussed a line from Simon & Garfunkel's "Mrs. Robinson" that was inspired by The Beatles' "I Am the Walrus."
Willie Nelson’s Longtime Harmonica Player Mickey Raphael Says New ‘Live At Budokan’ Album Is The Perfect Introduction To Willie
Incase ya haven’t heard, Willie Nelson released a live album this past Friday, titled Willie Nelson: Live At Budokan. The performance occurred at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan back on February 23, 1984. Originally built to host the 1964 Olympic Games, it had been the site of a number of live albums, including Bob Dylan at Budokan, Cheap Trick at Budokan, and Eric Clapton’s live from Budokan album, Just One Night.
