Read full article on original website
Related
Android Central
how do i begin to emulate on tab s6?
Ive google searched for articles leading me to a guide about how to install an emulator on my tablet, found nothing but reviews. Ive searched on google,reddit, youtube and XDA. is there anyone that can show me lead me to a guide about how to install and start retro gaming on my tablet? anything is appreciated. thanks ahead of time.
Android Central
How to change field of view but keep best resolution - Android S21 Ultra
I am trying to film in landscape orientation, self takes for submissions for acting. The challenge I have, is at the highest resolution for video, requires a 4:3 aspect ratio, which makes the field of view too big (I need to start zoomed in for head shot, and zoom out to full body including feet.
Android Central
S22+ No notification sound
Welcome to Android Central! It might. Do you have any 3rd party apps installed that have any control over sound?. Thanks for your response. I found the problem was my hearing aid app, Philips HearLink. I uninstalled it (didn't really need it anyway) and the notification sounds were restored. However, my email and msg apps seem to be inconsistent in sounding alerts which I'll look into more at a later time.
Android Central
AOD power save using MORE power??
I recently got a Samsung Watch 4 Classic 46mm on a black friday special and I'm enjoying it. Though the battery seems quite unforgiving compared to my last smart watch. But I just charge when I'm in the shower daily and that seems for the most part good enough. I...
Android Central
Moto edge 20 vs OnePlus nord 2 lite
Welcome to Android Central! I moved this to the Buyers Guide forum for more specific traffic. Please register on this forum, which will allow you to engage in discussion more easily, as well as post images. https://forums.androidcentral.com/as...community.html.
Your smartphone camera is spying on you even when the screen is off – how to stop ‘selfie spies’
THE suspect ways that stalkers use phone cameras to spy on people have been revealed. A researcher has blogged about the ways his app can be use against those with smartphones. University student and researcher Syzmon Sidor said in a blog post that the Android app he has written uses...
iPhone & iPad: How to clear cache, history, and cookies
It doesn’t take long for caches to fill up on iOS. From the default Safari browser, to third-party apps, follow along for how to clear the cache, history, and cookies on iPhone and iPad. While clearing the cache in Safari is quick and easy with one fell swoop, the...
Phone Arena
Samsung phone for $50, free service for one month, free shipping: Boost Mobile Black Friday!
Advertorial by Boost Mobile: the opinions expressed in this story may not reflect the positions of PhoneArena!. Black Friday is upon us and Boost Mobile is already letting the deals loose! The carrier just dropped a promo that makes it easier than ever to try out Boost Mobile’s services.
Android Authority
How to transfer data to a new Android phone
Set up your new phone with a tap. Switching to a new phone is fun and exciting but can be tedious if you have many apps and data to transfer to the new device. Luckily, some excellent cloud storage services around make it quick and easy to transfer files, settings, and app data from an older phone with just a tap. Here’s how to transfer data to a new Android phone.
TechRadar
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could have satellite communications and a super bright screen
We’re likely just a few months away from the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S23 line, but as usual many of the new features and improvements might be rumored before launch, with two potential upgrades having just been leaked. First up, there’s the potential for the Samsung Galaxy S23...
itechpost.com
7 Tips to Boost Your Android Phone's Performance
If your phone's performance starts to get noticeably slow, your patience will definitely get tested. It could get quite irritating when your phone takes forever to load apps or even unlock when you type in your password. Here are some tips to boost your phone's performance. 1. Uninstall Unused Apps.
Gmail's new update means your search results will be more relevant
Google announced a bunch of updates that should yield contextual search results in Gmail and make it easier to share files in a Meet call.
CNET
Clearing Your Android Web Browser's Cookies, Cache Helps Clean Up Your Phone
Your Android phone is online constantly, and your web browser in particular is picking up data from all the different websites you visit. Much of that data builds up in your web browser app -- whether you are using Google Chrome, Firefox or Samsung Internet -- storing it as part of the cookies and cache within those apps. This data can be helpful for websites you regularly frequent, letting them load faster with your accounts already logged in.
Android Central
OneUI 5 battery life
I always do before updating and immediately after updating. And I have done it an extra couple of times since. I also actually think the battery performance is getting progressively worse since the update. It's still able to achieve 6h sot but it's barely making it through a working day.
Cyber Monday Motorola deals make them finally worth buying
We've rounded up some of the best Cyber Monday deals on Motorola phones we could find, including the Moto G Stylus, Power, Edge, Edge+, and Razr 5G.
technewstoday.com
iPhone Battery Drains Overnight? Try These Fixes
Depending upon the usage, the iPhone battery should generally last around 8 to 15 hours on average. But if your iPhone battery consumes more power than usual or drains overnight, it may not always indicate a battery failure. iPhone users often complain of surprisingly reduced battery percentage levels throughout the...
Android Central
KIndle fire hd7 tste bootloop
Probably best place to ask this question is XDA Forum since you used TWRP. I'll leave a Link to register so you can communicate here, As a guest account you can only post questions but can't reply. I moved this to the Kindle Fire HD forum for more specific traffic.
Android Central
Hurry — this incredible Garmin Lily deal won't last forever!
Garmin was the first brand to make a smartwatch designed for women in particular. The company's elite craftsmanship gave way to one of the best wearables for women that we have ever seen. Despite all the competition in the industry, the Garmin Lily continues to be the number one choice for most females, and for good reason.
How to enable dark mode for all websites in Google Chrome
Google Chrome has a built-in dark mode, but it only works with websites that have a dedicated dark mode toggle. But there's an easy fix to render all websites in dark mode, and it works on Android as well as Windows.
technewstoday.com
How to Enable and Use Game Bar on Windows
Because XBOX and Windows are owned by the same company, Microsoft, some XBOX features have been incorporated into Windows. One such feature is the XBOX Game Bar. Game Bar allows you to take a screenshot, manage computer audio, or record your screen in an instant using a keyboard shortcut. Although...
Comments / 0