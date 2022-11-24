There'll be an easier way to share a Docs, Sheets or Slides file on a Meet call too. has some minor, albeit handy, updates for . Soon, when you join a call or start presenting on one from a Docs, Sheets or Slides file, you'll have an easier way to share that file with other attendees through the meeting's chat panel. You can grant everyone on the call access to the file or limit it to select attendees. You'll all be able to collaborate on the document, spreadsheet or presentation while you're on the call.

2 DAYS AGO