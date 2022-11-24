Read full article on original website
Android Central
Lost phone with unregistered sim. Any way to find from previous logins?
How is that done? I was hoping that Google would have known based on the Google Play games I played with the device, but that doesn't seem to be the case. D:. When u open find my device upper right corner is your account profile tap if u have multiple.
Engadget
Google Workspace's latest updates include improved Gmail search
There'll be an easier way to share a Docs, Sheets or Slides file on a Meet call too. has some minor, albeit handy, updates for . Soon, when you join a call or start presenting on one from a Docs, Sheets or Slides file, you'll have an easier way to share that file with other attendees through the meeting's chat panel. You can grant everyone on the call access to the file or limit it to select attendees. You'll all be able to collaborate on the document, spreadsheet or presentation while you're on the call.
Android Central
how do i begin to emulate on tab s6?
Ive google searched for articles leading me to a guide about how to install an emulator on my tablet, found nothing but reviews. Ive searched on google,reddit, youtube and XDA. is there anyone that can show me lead me to a guide about how to install and start retro gaming on my tablet? anything is appreciated. thanks ahead of time.
Samsung One UI 5 review: The Android interface for everyone
One UI 5 is here, with Samsung offering a refined interface that is among the best you can get on Android at the moment. With tens of millions of devices slated to get the update in the coming months, this is what you need to know about the Android 13-based One UI 5.
Android Central
Can Moto G Pro use WiFi calling?
Vodafone are telling our family that we need to buy three new phones because our Moto G Pro's aren't compatible with WiFi calling:. Your current phone uses 4G for data, but our 3G network for calls and texts. Once our 3G network closes, you will still be able to send texts and make calls using 2G, but you’ll get a better connection by switching to 4G. Don’t worry though – you still have plenty of time, and we’re on hand to help.
The best Cyber Monday Chromebook deals: prices start at $79 today!
The Cyber Monday Chromebook deals are underway, and we're checking through the best stores to find the hottest picks.
It’s time to update the firmware on your Apple devices
Your AirPods seem simple accessories, but they also run code. Dagny Reese / UnsplashYou've got some maintenance to do.
Cult of Mac
SwiftKey for iPhone is back on the App Store
In an unexpected development, SwiftKey is back on the App Store just a month after Microsoft removed the virtual keyboard app. The move comes following customer feedback about the discontinuation of SwiftKey for iOS. SwiftKey for iPhone is back on the App Store. SwiftKey’s last major update dropped in August...
Android Central
S22+ No notification sound
Welcome to Android Central! It might. Do you have any 3rd party apps installed that have any control over sound?. Thanks for your response. I found the problem was my hearing aid app, Philips HearLink. I uninstalled it (didn't really need it anyway) and the notification sounds were restored. However, my email and msg apps seem to be inconsistent in sounding alerts which I'll look into more at a later time.
A Bay Area Man From 1953 Predicted Smartphones, Video Calls and Apple Watches
A Bay Area man predicted in 1953 that humans would have smartphones and smartwatches, and make video calls. When rotary phones were considered a luxury, the President of the Pacific Telephone and Telegraph Company, Mark R. Sullivan, predicted the future of cell phones. He foretold that humans would have smartphones that will let them make video calls and carry around watches that can be used as phones.
technewstoday.com
iPhone Battery Drains Overnight? Try These Fixes
Depending upon the usage, the iPhone battery should generally last around 8 to 15 hours on average. But if your iPhone battery consumes more power than usual or drains overnight, it may not always indicate a battery failure. iPhone users often complain of surprisingly reduced battery percentage levels throughout the...
Gmail's new update means your search results will be more relevant
Google announced a bunch of updates that should yield contextual search results in Gmail and make it easier to share files in a Meet call.
Google and other OEMs have yet to patch a critical Android security flaw
Google's Project Zero team details a critical security flaw with Mali GPU devices that has yet to be properly addressed. This issue would allow attackers complete access to an Android device after bypassing its permissions, allowing them to view a user's data.
Android Central
KIndle fire hd7 tste bootloop
Probably best place to ask this question is XDA Forum since you used TWRP. I'll leave a Link to register so you can communicate here, As a guest account you can only post questions but can't reply. I moved this to the Kindle Fire HD forum for more specific traffic.
Google Pixel 7 Pro vs. Apple iPhone 14 Pro: Which flagship should you buy?
With the Pixel 7 Pro, Google has delivered its best phone to date. With outstanding cameras and a refined design, it ticks all the right boxes. But does it have what it takes to hold its own against the might of the iPhone 14 Pro?
The internet archive has Palm Pilot apps now
569 apps from the OG smart phone, right in your browser.
