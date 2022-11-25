Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
Late red card changes everything for Iran, Wales — and USMNT
Al RAYYAN, Qatar — Iran substitutes Roozbeh Cheshmi and Ramin Rezaeian broke Wales' hearts with thrilling stoppage-time goals in a dramatic 2-0 victory Friday that will have a major impact on the United States' hopes of advancing from Group B. While a draw likely would have been the best...
We’re gutted – Gareth Bale floored by Wales’ World Cup loss to Iran
Gareth Bale admitted he was “gutted” by Wales’ last-gasp 2-0 defeat by Iran which left their World Cup hopes in tatters.The Welsh were battling to hold out for a point after an 86th-minute red card for goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey left them with 10 men.But deep into stoppage time Iran struck twice through Roozbeh Cheshmi and Ramin Rezaeian.Wales will now have to beat England on Tuesday to stand even the slightest chance of getting out of the group.“It’s gutting, we’re gutted, there’s no other way to say it,” Bale told the BBC.“We fought to the last seconds but it’s difficult to...
NBC Sports
Iran stuns Wales to grab emotional late win amid incredible drama
Iran scored in the 98th and 100th minute to beat 10-man Wales 2-0 to secure an emotional and hugely important victory. After a tight, tense game, Iran were the better team in the second half and had some huge chances as Sardar Azmoun hit the post twice. Wales were reduced to 10 men late on as Wayne Hennessey rushed off his line and took out Mehdi Taremi.
World Cup 2022 LIVE: Portugal vs Ghana commentary stream as Ronaldo, Felix and Leao score in dramatic win
Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo shrugged off his bitter split with Manchester United to claim yet another record as he became the first player to score in five World Cups with a penalty to help steer his side to a nervy 3-2 win over Ghana.The first half of the Group H clash was forgettable apart from a couple of Ronaldo chances, but it burst into life after the interval as Portugal belatedly began their campaign. Ronaldo, a free agent after his second stint at Old Trafford ended abruptly on Tuesday, thumped home a dubiously-awarded penalty in the 65th minute after...
Wales vs Iran player ratings as Wayne Hennessey sent off in dramatic World Cup defeat
Wales suffered World Cup heartbreak as Iran claimed a last-minute win in their Group B clash. Iran scored twice in the final moments that leave Wales on the brink of crashing out of the World Cup at the group stage. Ali Gholizadeh had a goal ruled out for offside in an even first half, but it was Iran who dominated after half time. Sardar Azmoun and then Ali Gholizadeh both hit the post in a matter of moments as Wales survived with Wayne Hennessey making a brilliant save from Saeed Ezatolahi.Wales had to play the closing moments with 10...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Senegal shows strength with 3-1 win vs. Qatar
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued on Friday with Senegal earning a 3-1 win over Qatar at Al-Thumama Stadium in Qatar. A strong second half propelled Senegal as it scored two goals late, ultimately winning by that same number and capturing a well-earned three points. Earlier, Iran capitalized on a...
Sporting News
Who could England play in the Round of 16 at the World Cup? Possible opponents if they qualify for knockouts
After a goalless draw with the United States, England are within touching distance of the knockout stages of the 2022 World Cup. The Three Lions failed to reproduce the champagne football witnessed during their 6-2 thumping of Iran first up but moved onto four points despite a frustrating evening in Al Khor.
France advances to knockout stage of World Cup after 2-1 win over Denmark
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Kylian Mbappe scored two goals and put defending champion France into the knockout stage of the World Cup with a 2-1 win over Denmark on Saturday. Mbappe gave his team the lead in the 61st minute and then scored the winner in the 86th with his right thigh as Les Bleus became the first team to advance to the round of 16.
Frustration for England fans in Qatar after World Cup draw with United States
Fans in Qatar were left frustrated but hopeful after England laboured to a 0-0 draw with the United States in their second World Cup 2022 game.The Three Lions could have sealed qualification for the knockout stages with a win but came away with a point against a hard-working US side at the Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor.The stalemate came after England opted to show their support for the LGBTQ+ community by lighting up the Wembley arch in rainbow colours rather than protest in Qatar.They did not follow Germany’s lead by making an on-pitch protest against Fifa before their World Cup...
World Cup defeat leaves Wales fans ‘devastated’ and facing elimination
Wales fans said they were “devastated” after a last-gasp defeat left the team on the brink of World Cup elimination.Supporters who made the long journey to Qatar to see Wales’ first World Cup appearance in 64 years admitted their side was not good enough as they were defeated 2-0 by Iran at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on Friday.Many of the Red Wall remained to cheer on their national side after the final whistle and a chorus of ‘Yma o Hyd’, the team’s official World Cup song, rang out as players left the pitch.Others said they felt for manager Rob...
England warned Wales are ‘wounded animal’ ahead of World Cup meeting
Chris Mepham has warned England to beware of the “wounded animal” of a Wales with nothing to lose when they bow out of the World Cup on Tuesday.Wales’ chances of qualification in effect disappeared with the 2-0 defeat to Iran but defender Mepham feels that will make Robert Page’s team more dangerous now they can take the handbrake off.And he takes heart from their record of troubling elite teams in the past as he vowed to give England a tough game.“Handbrake off now, we need to go for it,” the Bournemouth centre-back said. “We’ve nothing to lose and sometimes...
France 24
World Cup: Iran rally to beat Wales for chance at knockout stage
Iran ignored the distractions that have overshadowed the team since they landed in Qatar to get their World Cup campaign up and running as they rallied to beat sloppy Wales 2-0 on Friday, giving themselves a chance of reaching the knockout stage. Iran were thrashed 6-2 by England in their...
Wales football fan who travelled to World Cup with son dies in Qatar
A Welsh football fan who flew out to Qatar to watch the World Cup with his son has died. The man, named by the Welsh FA as Kevin Davies, is understood to have been in Doha with his son and friends, but was taken ill and died of natural causes on Friday.The Wales Football Supporters’ Association’s fan embassy wrote on Twitter: “Unfortunately we have lost one of the Red Wall yesterday in Qatar, our sincere condolences go out to his son here in Doha and his family back in Wales. May he rest in peace.”Noel Mooney, chief executive of the...
Wales deserved World Cup defeat to Iran, Robert Page admits
Wales coach Robert Page admitted his team had fallen well below the standards they set for themselves as defeat to Iran put them on the brink of World Cup elimination.Page refused to use Wayne Hennessey’s red card – only the third for a goalkeeper in World Cup finals history – as an excuse for the defeat, and said Carlos Queiroz’s team were well worth their win.Iran hit both posts and had a goal disallowed before they finally took the lead in the 98th minute through substitute Roozbeh Cheshmi’s long-range strike, with Ramin Rezaeian adding a breakaway second three minutes later.Gareth...
World Cup Odds: Brazil vs. Switzerland prediction, odds and pick – 11/28/2022
Brazil will look for another win as they face off with Switzerland in an intense group-stage battle with plenty on the line. It’s time to examine our World Cup odds series and execute a Brazil-Switzerland prediction and pick. Brazil defeated Serbia 2-0 to take their first match of the...
Robert Page appears to write off Wales’ round of 16 hopes after defeat to Iran
Wales are clinging on to a World Cup lifeline as they bid to reach the knockout stages – even though boss Robert Page appeared to write off their hopes after losing 2-0 to Iran.England’s goalless draw with the United States on Friday night means that Wales still have a path to the round of 16.Wales must beat England on Tuesday – something they have not achieved since 1984 – at Doha’s Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium and hope Iran and the United States draw their final group game.That would see Wales finish behind England and above Iran in second spot on...
Today at the World Cup: Portugal looking to advance with Uruguay win
Portugal look to book their round of 16 berth on Monday with a Group H win over Uruguay, while Brazil will need to cope without Neymar as they take on Switzerland in Group G.Elsewhere in that group, opponents Cameroon and Serbia could see their campaigns ended while South Korea face Ghana in the early afternoon Group H match-up.On Sunday, Germany avoided an early exit after salvaging a late 1-1 draw with Spain and Morocco stunned Belgium to end the evening second in the Group F table. Elsewhere, Canada became the second team after hosts Qatar to exit after Croatia handed...
Fans ready to party as England v Wales World Cup showdown looms
England and Wales fans are gearing up for their World Cup showdown, as it emerged £1 million has been spent on alcohol to cater for Red Wall supporters in Qatar.The so-called “Battle of Britain” – which will see both home nations go head-to-head as Group B rivals – is set to take place on Tuesday from 7pm UK time.England landed the first blow off the pitch over the weekend as their supporters triumphed over their Welsh counterparts in the final of a five-a-side football tournament in Doha, despite losing to them in the opening game.Mens | Our mens team won...
Soccer-Iran deliver sucker punch to Wales with stoppage-time winners
AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Iran scored twice after the eighth minute of stoppage time to snatch a stunning 2-0 win over Wales on Friday that breathed new life into their World Cup campaign and left the Welsh flat on their backs and facing a make-or-break decider against England.
Comments / 0