BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore County day-care owner accused of shooting her husband during a confrontation over allegations that he molested children in her care pleaded guilty Monday in D.C. court to assault and gun charges, according to court records.Shanteari Weems is charged with assault with intent to kill and possession of an unregistered firearm, as well as other offenses, in connection with the July 21 shooting and an ensuing standoff with law enforcement at the Mandarin Oriental hotel in the District.Weems pleaded guilty to aggravated assault knowingly while armed, carrying a pistol without a license outside a home or business. She will...

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD ・ 4 MINUTES AGO