TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A report from the Jackson Co. Sheriff Tim Morse lists two men who now face drug charges as they were booked into Jackson Co. Jail on Friday. A black Neon was stopped by a Jackson Co. Sheriff’s deputy for alleged traffic infractions on Friday, November 25, near 190th and U.S. Highway 75. The deputy then arrested two occupants in the vehicle.

JACKSON COUNTY, KS ・ 22 HOURS AGO