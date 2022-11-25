Read full article on original website
WIBW
Jackson Co. deputy books two for meth following traffic stop
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Jackson Co. Sheriff’s deputy pulled over a vehicle on Friday, November 25, and arrested two people for possession of methamphetamines. On Friday, a Jackson Co. deputy stopped a Ford Taurus for an alleged traffic infraction near 126th and U.S. Highway 75 around 4:30 p.m., and according to the Sheriff’s Office, two occupants in the vehicle were arrested.
WIBW
Two men face drug charges after Jackson Co. traffic stop
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A report from the Jackson Co. Sheriff Tim Morse lists two men who now face drug charges as they were booked into Jackson Co. Jail on Friday. A black Neon was stopped by a Jackson Co. Sheriff’s deputy for alleged traffic infractions on Friday, November 25, near 190th and U.S. Highway 75. The deputy then arrested two occupants in the vehicle.
WIBW
KBI investigating Thanksgiving homicide in Marysville
MARSHALL CO., (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide that occurred early Thursday morning in Marysville. Officials said at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 24, a 911 call was placed to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office from a...
KAKE TV
Police: Woman found dead in Marysville
MARSHALL COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - An investigation has been launched after a woman was found dead in Marysville, Kansas. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says they requested KBI assistance at approximately 3:20 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24. Their investigation revealed that at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, a 911...
KCTV 5
NE Kansas man arrested, accused of killing wife on Thanksgiving
MARYSVILLE, Kan. (KCTV) - A Northeast Kansas man who is accused of killing his wife on Thanksgiving has been arrested, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office asked for the KBI’s help investigating at 3:20 a.m. The investigation has found that a man...
S.O. reports hit and run accident
Geary County Sheriff's Deputies located a two-vehicle hit and run just after 2 a.m. Saturday. According to the Sheriff's Department Demitrius D. White, Fort Riley, was traveling westbound on K-18 at mile marker 177 in a Chevrolet Camaro. His vehicle was hit from behind by a black sedan that fled the scene.
WIBW
Manhattan man flown to Topeka hospital after severe crash
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man was flown to a Topeka hospital after a severe crash over the Thanksgiving weekend. Little Apple Post reports that around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Seth Child Rd. and Anderson Ave. in Manhattan with reports of an injury crash.
Kan. woman life-flighted to hospital after two-vehicle accident
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, officers from the Riley County Police Department responded to the report of an injury crash near the intersection of Seth Child Road and Anderson Avenue. Upon arrival officers found a 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse, driven by Jose Orona, 25, Manhattan, was involved in...
Two injured in crash that closed Seth Child Road overnight
MANHATTAN - Around 11:30 pm Thursday, November 24th, officers from the Riley County Police Department responded to the report of an injury crash near the intersection of Seth Child Road and Anderson Avenue. Upon arrival officers found a 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse, driven by 25-year-old, Jose Orona, of Manhattan, was involved...
Christmas parades in Kansas you won’t want to miss
Several Kansas towns are going all-in for the holidays this year with their parades.
NOW THAT'S RURAL: Zoltenko Farms, Wildcat blockchain
“We deliver the male.” No, I’m not referring to the U.S. Postal Service. In this case, it refers to a business that delivers selected male genetics to pork production operations across the Midwest. This same innovative farm family is also pursuing blockchain and bitcoin mining from its location in rural Kansas.
Will strawberry plants survive a cold winter?
MANHATTAN — Strawberry plants need time to gradually adjust to winter conditions and temperature drops to become cold resistant. Sudden changes in temperature can severely damage strawberry plants, said Kansas State University horticulture expert Ward Upham. “Strawberry plants are better able to withstand colder temperatures in the middle of...
T-Bird women earn 65-43 home win over Life Prep Academy
CONCORDIA - Playing one final non-conference game to close out their six-game non-conference slate, the Cloud County Community College women's basketball team would overcome a slow start to finish off a 65-43 home victory over Life Preparatory Academy inside Arley Bryant Gymnasium on Saturday. Finishing their non-conference schedule with a...
prepskc.com
Just a few feet from victory
EMPORIA — Gardner-Edgerton football coach Jesse Owen has a ton of belief in his team, and he showed it on the biggest stage on Saturday in the Trailblazers’ 21-20 double-overtime loss to Manhattan in the Class 6A state at Emporia State’s Welch Stadium. With the Trailblazers trailing...
No. 15 K-State pounds Kansas 47-27 to earn Big 12 title shot
MANHATTAN — Will Howard threw for 213 yards and two touchdowns, Deuce Vaughn ran for 147 yards and a score, and No. 15 Kansas State pounded Kansas 47-27 on Saturday night to earn a shot at payback against TCU in the Big 12 championship game. Malik Knowles added a...
kuathletics.com
🏈 Kansas Falls in Regular Season Finale at No. 12 K-State
MANHATTAN, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks dropped their final regular season game to the No. 12 ranked Kansas State Wildcats 47-27 on Saturday evening in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Running back Devin Neal rushed for two touchdowns and quarterback Jalon Daniels was 20-for-32 for...
Gregory's 35 points lead Kansas State women past NAU 93-80
ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands (AP) — Gabby Gregory scored a career-high 35 points, 20 of them in the second half, and No. 25 Kansas State defeated stubborn Northern Arizona 93-80 on Friday night at the Paradise Jam. Gregory, who scored 12 points in the fourth quarter, hit a 3-pointer...
Kansas State parting ways with longtime volleyball coach
MANHATTAN (AP) — Kansas State has decided to part with longtime volleyball coach Suzie Fritz after 22 years. The school announced Sunday that Fritz would not return next year despite having a 393-263 overall record and leading the Wildcats to the NCAA Tournament 13 times as the head coach.
K-State battles past Northern Arizona for seventh straight win
ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands – (25/rv) Kansas State saw the duo of Gabby Gregory and Jaelyn Glenn combine for 58 points as the Wildcats scored a season-high 93 points on the way to its seventh straight win of the season, 93-80, over Northern Arizona in the Paradise Jam Reef Division.
