Cass County, MI

inkfreenews.com

Injuries Reported In Multi-Vehicle Accident At US 30, SR 13 Intersection

PIERCETON — Injuries were reported in a multi-vehicle accident at the US 30 and SR 13 intersection in Pierceton. The accident occurred around 1:10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26. At least three vehicles were involved in the accident. Traffic in the westbound lanes of US 30 was temporarily slowed and restricted to one lane while emergency personnel responded to the scene.
PIERCETON, IN
moderncampground.com

Elkhart To Possibly Open New RV Lot In Middlebury

One potential use for developing near U.S. 20 in Middlebury would be an expansion to Royal RV. The lot for RVs would accommodate parking for cars of smaller sizes in the area. May Kratzer with Elkhart County Planning and Development was present at Elkhart County Commissioner’s meeting on Monday, the morning of in order to request a zoning change to Sandy Hills Acre GPUD, changing to the Middlebury Township location from A1-to GPUD M-1 and R-4 to permit the possibility of development.
MIDDLEBURY, IN
Michigan Advance

What’s next in the fight over regulating short-term rentals in Michigan?

New Buffalo Mayor John Humphrey has been outspoken about his opposition to the rise of Airbnb-style rentals in his community, which held several packed public meetings in 2021 as the City Council took up the issue. Tackling short-term rentals was a tumultuous two-year process that included a moratorium on city-issued licenses for rentals in May […] The post What’s next in the fight over regulating short-term rentals in Michigan? appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Fire breaks out at adult foster home in Bangor, no injuries

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — South Haven Emergency Services responded to a fire that broke out at an adult foster care facility around 9 a.m. Saturday morning. The Bangor Community Fire Department arrived at the Cornerstone Adult Foster Care facility on M-43 in Bangor, Mich, authorities said. Deadly: Semi crash...
BANGOR, MI
WWMT

Driver dies in Allegan County crash

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich — A driver from the Plainwell area died after running off the road and hitting a tree, according to Allegan County Sheriff's Deputies. Deputies responded to the single vehicle crash on M-40, near 110th Avenue, in Trowbridge Township, around 2:30pm, Saturday. The vehicle crossed the center...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
WNDU

WNDU Vault: Hidden pot farm bust

Dakota is a 6-month-old Husky and Shepard mix who is very energic and vibrant. The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is handling the investigation.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

One killed in single-vehicle Elkhart crash

ELKHART, Ind. -- Deputies responded to a fatal one-vehicle crash on County Road 4 near County Road 109 on Saturday at 4:06 a.m., according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. Officials determined that 44-year-old Michael Scott Grant was traveling East on County Road 4 in a 2009 Dodge Ram at...
ELKHART, IN
WWMT

Garbage truck catches fire, clouds area near Gobles with smoke

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A garbage truck caught fire on 24th Avenue Friday, exploding smoke into the area at least 1/2 mile away from the incident. The driver of the truck said they heard a loud pop, saw smoke, and immediately pulled over around 1 p.m. near M-40. Court: Wrongful...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WNDU

19-year-old injured in Cass County car crash

PORTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - A 19-year-old was injured after their car left the roadway on Tuesday night. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were dispatched to the intersection of U.S. 12 and M-40 around 11:00 p.m. An initial investigation shows that the 19-year-old, a Union resident,...
CASS COUNTY, MI
inkfreenews.com

Area Accident Reports

Officers with the North Webster Police Department investigated the following accident:. 11:39 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, East CR 600N, east of North CR 950E, North Webster. Driver: Brandi N. Hunter, 37, East South Barbee Drive, Pierceton. Hunter looked down at her cellphone. When she looked up, she didn’t have enough time to stop and hit a guard rail. Damage up to $10,000.
NORTH WEBSTER, IN
WWMT

Gun Lake Casino hosts Toys for Tots donation drive through mid-December

WAYLAND, Mich. — Gun Lake Casino announced Saturday they expect to celebrate and continue the support of the Lakeshore Toys for Tots organization. For the past 75 years, Toys for Tots has helped spread holiday cheer for area children who are less fortunate. In the recent decades, their focus has been to reach Gun Lake Casino and Native American children.
WAYLAND, MI
WWMT

Car smashes into Battle Creek pizza shop

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Pizza lovers in Battle Creek might have to wait for a slice, as an operation closed because of a crash Friday evening. The Hungry Howie's located on Columbia Avenue in Battle Creek, shut down after an SUV crashed right into the store front. Last year:...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
abc57.com

South Bend Transpo announces cancellations

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Due to staffing shortages, the following trips on South Bend Transpo will be missed on Friday:. #4 - 5:35 a.m. (inbound), 5:50 a.m., 7:50 a.m., 10:20 a.m., 1:50 p.m., 3:50 p.m., 5:20 p.m., 5:50 p.m. #6 - 2:20 p.m., 3:20 p.m., 4:20 p.m., 5:20 p.m., 6:20...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Authorities are investigating a deadly crash in Elkhart

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. --Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened this afternoon on Cassopolis Street in Elkhart from Baldwin to Crawford. The call came in at 5:29pm, juveniles crossing Cassopolis Street in Elkhart when a Ford F-250 going north struck a 5-year-old girl. The girl died at the scene.
ELKHART, IN
warricknews.com

Indiana appeals court declines to dismiss LaPorte County defamation lawsuit

A lawsuit alleging that the LaPorte County auditor unlawfully maligned the character and reputation of the attorney for the LaPorte County Board of Commissioners can proceed to trial, the Indiana Court of Appeals has ruled. According to court records, Republican Auditor Timothy Stabosz repeatedly emailed and published to county officials,...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN

