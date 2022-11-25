Read full article on original website
WWMT
Coldwater firefighters save puppy, Bronson Park lights, & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Coldwater firefighters save puppy from fentanyl overdose. A group of West Michigan firefighters saved a puppy who was overdosing from the deadly drug fentanyl. A man rushed his puppy named Whip to the Coldwater Fire...
inkfreenews.com
Injuries Reported In Multi-Vehicle Accident At US 30, SR 13 Intersection
PIERCETON — Injuries were reported in a multi-vehicle accident at the US 30 and SR 13 intersection in Pierceton. The accident occurred around 1:10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26. At least three vehicles were involved in the accident. Traffic in the westbound lanes of US 30 was temporarily slowed and restricted to one lane while emergency personnel responded to the scene.
moderncampground.com
Elkhart To Possibly Open New RV Lot In Middlebury
One potential use for developing near U.S. 20 in Middlebury would be an expansion to Royal RV. The lot for RVs would accommodate parking for cars of smaller sizes in the area. May Kratzer with Elkhart County Planning and Development was present at Elkhart County Commissioner’s meeting on Monday, the morning of in order to request a zoning change to Sandy Hills Acre GPUD, changing to the Middlebury Township location from A1-to GPUD M-1 and R-4 to permit the possibility of development.
WWMT
Sports Director Andy Pepper to start 18-hour Bell Ringing Marathon Monday
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Another year means another Bell Ringing Marathon with News Channel 3's Sports Director Andy Pepper. For the past seven years, Pepper has set off around West Michigan, putting in 18 hours to raise money on behalf of the Salvation Army. Donations: Salvation Army kicks off annual...
What’s next in the fight over regulating short-term rentals in Michigan?
New Buffalo Mayor John Humphrey has been outspoken about his opposition to the rise of Airbnb-style rentals in his community, which held several packed public meetings in 2021 as the City Council took up the issue. Tackling short-term rentals was a tumultuous two-year process that included a moratorium on city-issued licenses for rentals in May […] The post What’s next in the fight over regulating short-term rentals in Michigan? appeared first on Michigan Advance.
WWMT
Travel expectations met at Kalamazoo International Airport, even with high demand
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — With the holiday season in full swing and people traveling to see friends and family, airports have been busier than ever. 48,000 flights took off Nov. 22 alone, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Taking flight: Record travel rates predicted nationwide Thanksgiving week. The Kalamazoo Battle...
WWMT
Fire breaks out at adult foster home in Bangor, no injuries
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — South Haven Emergency Services responded to a fire that broke out at an adult foster care facility around 9 a.m. Saturday morning. The Bangor Community Fire Department arrived at the Cornerstone Adult Foster Care facility on M-43 in Bangor, Mich, authorities said. Deadly: Semi crash...
WWMT
Driver dies in Allegan County crash
ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich — A driver from the Plainwell area died after running off the road and hitting a tree, according to Allegan County Sheriff's Deputies. Deputies responded to the single vehicle crash on M-40, near 110th Avenue, in Trowbridge Township, around 2:30pm, Saturday. The vehicle crossed the center...
WNDU
WNDU Vault: Hidden pot farm bust
Dakota is a 6-month-old Husky and Shepard mix who is very energic and vibrant. The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is handling the investigation.
abc57.com
One killed in single-vehicle Elkhart crash
ELKHART, Ind. -- Deputies responded to a fatal one-vehicle crash on County Road 4 near County Road 109 on Saturday at 4:06 a.m., according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. Officials determined that 44-year-old Michael Scott Grant was traveling East on County Road 4 in a 2009 Dodge Ram at...
95.3 MNC
Elkhart man, 49, suspected of OWI, driving without license after accident with train
An Elkhart man is in trouble with police after an accident with a train. The collision happened around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, in the 2600 block of Elkhart Road in Goshen. Leonel Jimenez Villeda, was later found to be operating a vehicle while intoxicated and to be operating...
WWMT
Garbage truck catches fire, clouds area near Gobles with smoke
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A garbage truck caught fire on 24th Avenue Friday, exploding smoke into the area at least 1/2 mile away from the incident. The driver of the truck said they heard a loud pop, saw smoke, and immediately pulled over around 1 p.m. near M-40. Court: Wrongful...
WNDU
19-year-old injured in Cass County car crash
PORTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - A 19-year-old was injured after their car left the roadway on Tuesday night. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were dispatched to the intersection of U.S. 12 and M-40 around 11:00 p.m. An initial investigation shows that the 19-year-old, a Union resident,...
WWMT
Question of the Day: Are you shopping for Small Business Saturday?
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Today is Small Business Saturday! It's a chance to support those local small businesses, that may not get as much spotlight.
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the North Webster Police Department investigated the following accident:. 11:39 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, East CR 600N, east of North CR 950E, North Webster. Driver: Brandi N. Hunter, 37, East South Barbee Drive, Pierceton. Hunter looked down at her cellphone. When she looked up, she didn’t have enough time to stop and hit a guard rail. Damage up to $10,000.
WWMT
Gun Lake Casino hosts Toys for Tots donation drive through mid-December
WAYLAND, Mich. — Gun Lake Casino announced Saturday they expect to celebrate and continue the support of the Lakeshore Toys for Tots organization. For the past 75 years, Toys for Tots has helped spread holiday cheer for area children who are less fortunate. In the recent decades, their focus has been to reach Gun Lake Casino and Native American children.
WWMT
Car smashes into Battle Creek pizza shop
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Pizza lovers in Battle Creek might have to wait for a slice, as an operation closed because of a crash Friday evening. The Hungry Howie's located on Columbia Avenue in Battle Creek, shut down after an SUV crashed right into the store front. Last year:...
abc57.com
South Bend Transpo announces cancellations
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Due to staffing shortages, the following trips on South Bend Transpo will be missed on Friday:. #4 - 5:35 a.m. (inbound), 5:50 a.m., 7:50 a.m., 10:20 a.m., 1:50 p.m., 3:50 p.m., 5:20 p.m., 5:50 p.m. #6 - 2:20 p.m., 3:20 p.m., 4:20 p.m., 5:20 p.m., 6:20...
abc57.com
Authorities are investigating a deadly crash in Elkhart
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. --Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened this afternoon on Cassopolis Street in Elkhart from Baldwin to Crawford. The call came in at 5:29pm, juveniles crossing Cassopolis Street in Elkhart when a Ford F-250 going north struck a 5-year-old girl. The girl died at the scene.
warricknews.com
Indiana appeals court declines to dismiss LaPorte County defamation lawsuit
A lawsuit alleging that the LaPorte County auditor unlawfully maligned the character and reputation of the attorney for the LaPorte County Board of Commissioners can proceed to trial, the Indiana Court of Appeals has ruled. According to court records, Republican Auditor Timothy Stabosz repeatedly emailed and published to county officials,...
