Parents Reunited With Daughter Who Was Abducted as a Baby 51 Years AgoFatim HemrajFort Worth, TX
TCU completes perfect season, could become the first Texas school to qualify for the College Football PlayoffsJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Texas woman hospitalized after Pitbull attacked her and ate her bicep after biting into her friend's neckAmarie M.Lewisville, TX
Herschel Walker is in a Run-off For Georgia Senate But He Lives in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Jackson Arnold leads Denton Guyer over Byron Nelson in Texas 6A football playoffs
FRISCO, Texas - In a rematch of the 2021 regional semifinal, Denton Guyer won a 59-41 shootout over Byron Nelson in the Class 6A Division II Region I semifinals on Saturday. Guyer quarterback Jackson Arnold led the way, rushing for 153 yards and 3 touchdowns, while completing 8 of 16 passes for 163 ...
Lewisville dominant in 43-3 win, sending Farmers to Class 6A Division I regional championship game
By Cody Thorn | Photos/Video by Tommy Hays ARLINGTON - Three years ago, Lewisville was on the wrong side of the most lopsided loss in Class 6A playoff history. Fast forward to Saturday, the Fighting Farmers are now one of eight teams left in the Class 6A Division I playoffs after a convincing ...
lonestargridiron.com
Westfield Eliminates Waxahachie
On Saturday afternoon in Hutto, the Spring Westfield Mustangs edged past the Waxahachie Indians 10-7 in the regional semi-finals of the UIL 6A-D1 Playoffs. The Mustangs entered the game at 11-1 overall following a dramatic 41-38 win over Klein Collins in the area round. Waxahachie, meanwhile, entered the game at 10-2 overall following a 31-25 victory over Rockwall. Prior to the game, the Mustangs were averaging 55 points per game; and the Indians were averaging 36. However, both offenses struggled to execute in Saturday’s game.
High School Football Playoffs Scoreboard
The Argyle Eagles advanced to the state quarterfinals on Friday night after putting away Grapevine. Argyle jumped out to a 6-0 lead on an 11-yard run from Landon Farris early in the first quarter. Carter Buxton kicked a 34-yard field goal to make it 9-0 Eagles and then Farris added...
Burnt Orange Nation
WATCH: Texas commit Johntay Cook goes 91 yards for a touchdown
Texas wide receiver commit Johntay Cook continues to be a playmaker for DeSoto. Cook has put together a fantastic senior season and he has continued to be a big play machine for the Eagles in the playoffs. Yesterday against Tomball, Cook made his presence felt immediately by taking a pass...
Hutto, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
247Sports
Thanksgiving Hoopfest: Top two juniors Tre Johnson and Ian Jackson battle, more five-stars show out
DUNCANVILLE, Texas – Multiple No.1 players, one of them 2024's No. 1 Tre Johnson facing the No. 2 player, Ian Jackson, in his class to headline the event you say? If you are fan of high school basketball and wanted to see the best of the best over the weekend, then you couldn’t have picked a better place to be than Duncanville High for the 14th annual Thanksgiving Hoopfest. Director Glenn Smith has built a monster of an event that has become a destination for the country’s top teams and talent.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
TCU Celebrates Perfect Regular Season, Prepares for Big 12 Championship
It was never in doubt in Fort Worth on Saturday, as TCU stormed out to a huge lead and won 62-14 over Iowa State. The win secures the Horned Frogs a spot in the Big 12 Championship game on December 3 and a step away from the college football playoff for the first time ever.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Texas A&M defender, former 4-star recruit, reportedly set to enter transfer portal
Texas A&M is expected to lose a former 4-star recruit and linebacker who was from the 2022 recruiting class. Ish Harris, a 6-foot-3 and 210-pounder from Pilot Point, Texas, announced to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports that he would enter the portal. Harris thanked God, his family, coaches and teammates, and then said his recruitment is open.
247Sports
TCU rises to No. 3 in both the AP and Coaches Poll
TCU has moved up to the top 3 programs in the nation following their dominating 62-14 win over Iowa State on Saturday night. The Frogs moved up to No. 3 in both the AP and Coaches Polls, rising up one spot. Michigan defeated Ohio State on Saturday, moving up to No. 2, also allowing the Frogs to move up. The Frogs finished the regular season 12-0 and 9-0 in Big 12 play. It is the first time since 2009 that a Big 12 team has finished undefeated. Texas was the last program to do so.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Matt Barrie names his Heisman Trophy favorite heading into conference championship weekend
Matt Barrie dove into how the Heisman Trophy race is shaking out with Week 13 in the books. And in his mind, there’s 2 frontrunners: USC’s Caleb Williams and TCU’s Max Duggan. In USC’s 38-27 win over Notre Dame on Saturday, Williams was 18-of-22 passing for 232...
Streaking Melissa records second win against Terrell to reach 5A Division II regional finals
By Cody Thorn FRISCO - Melissa rattled off its 11th win in a row and now has a matchup with the defending Class 5A Division II champions next weekend. The Cardinals picked up the second win this season against Terrell and was dominant on defense in the first half, building a three-score lead ...
dallasexpress.com
ACLU Targets North Texas ISDs
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Texas has lodged complaints with the U.S. Department of Education against some North Texas public school districts, accusing them of “unlawful sex discrimination against transgender, non-binary, gender diverse, and intersex students in violation of Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972.”
These are the best cake shops in North Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Saturday, Nov. 26 is National and International Cake Day, so why not treat yourself to a slice?. This transcendent dessert has its roots dating all the way back to the 1600s-1700s. What started out as bread as transformed into one of the best foods there ever was.
Report: North Texas cake spot serves the best cake in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Who doesn’t love cake? Cake is a classic dessert that is so versatile and universally loved, that it has transcended throughout decades. Historians say that cake can be traced back all the way to the 1600-1700s. Talk about a beloved food. That universal love is...
Texas Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating
Texas definitely has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings, these places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about Texas' very own version of Area 51.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Grave Site of Bonnie Parker in Dallas TX
Bonnie And Clyde Were Outlaws Who Committed Crimes. Bonnie Parker's headstone is a simple upright stone that states, "Tyner." Bonnie's grave is next to a row of shrubs and giant spruce trees. Her gravesite is easy to miss, but visitors enjoy coming to pay their respects. Bonnie and Clyde were...
papercitymag.com
Entrepreneur Dynamo Runs America’s No. 1 Ranch Water Brand Out of Fort Worth — The True Texas Tale of Lone River and Katie Beal Brown
Katie Beal Brown is still using the classic Ranch Water to better describe where she came from in West Texas. Katie Beal Brown largely grew up in West Texas, hails from Midland and her family’s ranch still owns a range in Fort Davis. This through and through Texan is the founder of the No. 1 selling hard seltzer brand in the state of Texas. Her Lone River Ranch Water is starting to have a national moment too, expanding the mystique of West Texas and the simplicity of its classic cocktail.
brownwoodnews.com
Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives Captured in California, Dallas and San Antonio
AUSTIN – Three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following recent arrests. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Julian Murillo was arrested November 15, in California. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders Catarino Chavez III was arrested on November 17, in Dallas, and Daniel Munoz was arrested also on November 17, in San Antonio. A Crime Stoppers reward will be paid in Murillo’s capture.
