Louisiana Tech MALT Center receives Topic 2 funding
Louisiana Tech University’s MALT Industrial Assessment Center recently received $400,000 in funding to expand its work on identifying energy, productivity, and sustainability opportunity enhancements for manufacturers in the region through assessing commercial buildings. The region the Center services includes parts of Mississippi, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas (MALT). Students are...
Grambling State VAPA head subject of magazine interview
Grambling State University’s Rodercas Davis, head of the Department of Visual and Performing Arts, was the subject of a profile feature earlier this month by Canvas Rebel Magazine (canvasrebel.com). The feature discusses Davis’ path to becoming head of Grambling’s VAPA department, including writing he’s done as a former columnist...
Students recognized by Rotary Club
Rewarding hard work and academic success is important to the Rotary Club, and five students from area high schools were recognized for their determination and dedication. Each month from September through April, the Rotary Club honors Students of the Month from parish high schools. In May, three of those students will each receive a $1,500 scholarship.
Walker, Roberson lead Techsters to win
Louisiana Tech women’s basketball team responded in a big way Sunday to take the third-place game in the UNLV Thanksgiving Tournament with a 71-52 win over George Washington behind Keiunna Walker’s game-high 20 points, which included a 12-13 day from the line. Anna Larr Roberson nearly picked up...
Lincoln Parish college hoops roundup
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — In a game of big runs on Friday afternoon inside the Pete Hanna Center, Louisiana Tech ended up coming out on top with a 79-76 victory over previously unbeaten Samford. “I am really pleased with our team,” said Tech head coach Talvin Hester. “We talked about...
Bayou Classic could jump start Tigers into 2023
It comes down to this to close out chapter one of the Hue Jackson era for Grambling State University football. And when it comes down to the 49th annual Bayou Classic, history has shown anything can happen. Nothing could close out the season more sweetly for the G-Men than to...
Tigers drop San Antonio heartbreaker
The Grambling State University men’s basketball team led by six with 49 seconds left, but Incarnate Word closed the game on a 9-1 run as the Cardinals picked up a 63-61 come-from-behind win during the second day of the 210 San Antonio Shootout on Sunday evening at the Convocation Center.
Remembering Doris Kaylor Stewart
A private family memorial service for Mrs. Doris Kaylor Stewart, age 94, of Dubach, LA, will be held 10:00 AM, Monday, November 28, 2022 at Owens Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Ruston, LA. Pastor Thomas Ussery and Rev Doug Stewart will be officiating. Graveside will follow service at Unionville Cemetery.
Dogs host Blazers in season finale at The Joe
When Louisiana Tech and UAB kickoff at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Joe Aillet Stadium, the Blazer will be playing for a bowl berth. The Bulldogs will be playing for pride. UAB sits at five wins knowing a victory on Saturday would give the Blazers an opportunity to go to a postseason bowl.
Bulldogs complete perfect Alabama road trip
LA Tech (5-2) picked up the victory in much the same way it did against Alabama A&M and Samford. The Bulldogs forced turnovers (20 that turned into 27 points) and knocked down three-pointers (made a season-high 15 from beyond the arc) “I am really proud of the team, winning four...
Union defeats Patterson, Neville falls to Westgate, and Mangham shuts out Arcadia
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Union Parish Farmers traveled to Patterson and cut down the Lumberjacks, 38-14. Union hosts Amite in next week’s semi-finals. Neville’s season came to an end, falling to Westgate 21-10. Behind Jalen Williams’ four touchdowns, Mangham shutout Arcadia, 48-0. The Dragons head to Homer for their semi-final game.
Dogs drop season finale
Under a blanket of grey skies and steady rain through most of the game, Louisiana Tech saw its 2022 season come to an end Saturday as the Bulldogs fell 37-27 to UAB during the season finale at Joe Aillet Stadium. Fourteen Bulldog seniors were honored during a pregame on-the-field ceremony...
Louisiana sets limits on big crappie from Bayou D'Arbonne Lake
Earlier this year, the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission adopted a notice of intent to modify crappie regulations on Bayou D’Arbonne Lake in Union Parish near Farmerville. The new regulations took effect on November 20, limiting the daily take of crappie that measure over 12 inches in length to...
Jaguars race away late from G-Men in 49th Bayou Classic
NEW ORLEANS — Learning to win. That’s never easy for a young team. It’s probably even harder for a young team with a new coaching staff. And that showed Saturday afternoon in the 49th annual Bayou Classic at Ceasar’s Superdome, as Grambling State started strong before fading away under the pressure of growing pains and missed opportunities as Southern took control late en route to a 34-17 win over the Tigers.
2022 Kansas City Southern’s Holiday Express train kicks off in downtown Monroe
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The 2022 Kansas City Southern’s Holiday Express train kicked off on Friday, November 26 making its first stop in downtown Monroe. This is the first walk-around tour since 2018, and it brought hundreds of people from all over the state. “My husband Neal and I, and Jean-Paul drove all the way […]
Claiborne Parish bridge project will close part of Louisiana 9 until spring 2025
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announces a project to replace three bridges on Louisiana 9 over Middle Fork Bayou in Claiborne Parish. Work on this $13.7 million project between Homer and Summerfield is scheduled to begin on Thursday, December 1. This will require a closure of Louisiana 9...
Notice of death — Nov. 24, 2022
Visitation: Friday 11/25/2022 3:00pm to 5:00pm at King’s Funeral Home. Family Gathering: Saturday 11/26/2022 2:00pm at King’s Funeral Home. Funeral Service: Saturday 11/26/2022 1:00pm at King’s Funeral Home. Interment: Saturday 11/26/2022 at George Washington Carver Memorial Park. Martin Luther King Drive, Ruston. To report an issue or...
Female Ruston police supervisor sues chief, city
A federal lawsuit filed by a sergeant against the Ruston Police Department alleges its command staff discriminated against her as a female employee. Ruston Police Sgt. Kayla D. Loyd filed the lawsuit recently in the U.S. District Court of Western Louisiana, alleging she has been discriminated against because of her gender. The lawsuit names Deputy Chief Henry Wood, Chief Steve Rogers and the City of Ruston as defendants.
Checkers Drive-In to open in Monroe on November 29th
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 22, 2022, Checkers Drive-In announced the opening of its first restaurant in Monroe, La. The restaurant will be located at 4320 Desiard Street in Monroe, La. and it is set to open on November 29, 2022. Bal (Al) Dahal, a local franchisee, owns the newest location. The new Checkers […]
Small Business Saturday didn’t end Saturday
The turkey has been eaten, the sweatpants have been worn, and the Christmas tree is up. Now it’s time for the important question: What are you buying for Christmas?. We had Small Business Saturday this past weekend, but just because we had a special day of shopping small doesn’t mean that viable local options aren’t available throughout the holiday season.
